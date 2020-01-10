Name: Slowpoke (Japanese: ヤドン Yadon)
Classification: Dopey Pokémon
Type:
- Water/Psychic (Kanto)
- Psychic (Galar)
Generation: Gen I Kanto Region
Gender Ratio: 50% Male to 50% Female
Height: 3' 11"
Weight: 79.4 lbs
Evolution:
- Evolves into Slowbro prior to Gen VIII.
- Evolves into Slowking when traded while holding a King's Rock prior to Gen VIII.
- Evolves into Slowbro with 50 Candies in Pokémon Go.
- Evolves into Slowking with 50 Candies and a King's Rock in Pokémon Go.
- Will evolve into Galarian Slowbro using an unknown item found on the Isle of Armor in Pokémon Sword and Shield.
- Will evolve into Galarian Slowking using an unknown item found in the Crown Tundra in Pokémon Sword and Shield.
Alternate Formes:
- Galarian regional variant
How to catch in Sword/Shield:
- Galarian regional variant can be caught in Wedgehurst Train Station.
- Trade.
How to catch in Go:
- Wild spawns, especially near water.
- Previously in 5 KM eggs.
Description: A mostly pink Pokémon that is shaped like a cross between a salamander and a hippopotamus, Slowpoke never really seems focused on anything in particular. It's vacant expression and tendancy to completely forget what it is doing make it difficult for Trainers to really connect with this Pokémon. It spends most of its time loafing on riverbanks, dipping its tail into the water to fish for food. Its tail often breaks off but it can regenerate a new one. Slowpoke take an exceptionally long time to respond to stimuli and can take an entire day to even notice that its tail has been bitten.
In Galar, Slowpoke can be found on the Isle of Armor and in the Crown Tundra. There, a diet suplemented by Galarica seeds have led to a regional variation. Galarian Slowpoke are pure psychic types with yellow markings on their head and tails. Galarian Slowpokes are also know for sporadic moments of clarity, attributed to the Galarica seeds in their diet, but these moments are always short lived with the Slowpoke returning to its vacant self quickly.
Core Games
Pokémon in the core games
- Sword Pokédex (Kanto): Not Available Yet
- Shield Pokédex (Kanto): Not Available Yet
- Sword Pokédex (Galar): Not Available Yet
- Shield Pokédex (Galar): Not Available Yet
- Let's Go, Pikachu! & Let's Go, Eevee! Pokédex: Incredibly slow and sluggish. It is quite content to loll about without worrying about the time.
Base Stats
Kanto
- 90 HP
- 65 Attack
- 65 Defense
- 40 Sp. Attack
- 40 Sp. Defense
- 15 Speed
- 315 Total
Base Stats
Galar
- ??? HP
- ??? Attack
- ??? Defense
- ??? Sp. Attack
- ??? Sp. Defense
- ??? Speed
- ??? Total
Moves by Level
Kanto
- Tackle (lv 1)
- Curse (lv 1)
- Growl (lv 3)
- Water Gun (lv 6)
- Yawn (lv 9)
- Confusion (lv 12)
- Disable (lv 15)
- Water Pulse (lv 18)
- Headbutt (lv 21)
- Zen Headbutt (lv 24)
- Amnesia (lv 27)
- Surf (lv 30)
- Slack Off (lv 33)
- Psychic (lv 36)
- Psych Up (lv 39)
- Rain Dance (lv 42)
- Heal Pulse (lv 45)
Moves by Level
Galar
- 1 Tackle (lv 1)
- 1 Curse (lv 1)
- 3 Growl (lv 3)
- 6 Acid (lv 6)
- 9 Yawn (lv 9)
- 12 Confusion (lv 12)
- 15 Disable (lv 15)
- 18 Water Pulse (lv 18)
- 21 Headbutt (lv 21)
- 24 Zen Headbutt (lv 24)
- 27 Amnesia (lv 27)
- 30 Surf (lv 30)
- 33 Slack Off (lv 33)
- 36 Psychic (lv 36)
- 39 Psych Up (lv 39)
- 42 Rain Dance (lv 42)
- 45 Heal Pulse (lv 45)
Moves by TM/TR
- TM02 Pay Day
- TM14 Thunder Wave
- TM15 Dig
- TM17 Light Screen
- TM19 Safeguard
- TM21 Rest
- TM24 Snore
- TM25 Protect
- TM27 Icy Wind
- TM31 Attract
- TM33 Rain Dance
- TM34 Sunny Day
- TM35 Hail
- TM36 Whirlpool
- TM39 Facade
- TM40 Swift
- TM44 Imprison
- TM45 Dive
- TM46 Weather Ball
- TM53 Mud Shot
- TM55 Brine
- TM70 Trick Room
- TM71 Wonder Room
- TM76 Round
- TM81 Bulldoze
- TM91 Psychic Terrain
- TR01 Body Slam
- TR02 Flamethrower
- TR03 Hydro Pump
- TR04 Surf
- TR05 Ice Beam
- TR06 Blizzard
- TR10 Earthquake
- TR11 Psychic
- TR15 Fire Blast
- TR17 Amnesia
- TR19 Tri Attack
- TR20 Substitute
- TR25 Psyshock
- TR27 Sleep Talk
- TR31 Iron Tail
- TR33 Shadow Ball
- TR34 Future Sight
- TR38 Trick
- TR40 Skill Swap
- TR49 Calm Mind
- TR69 Zen Headbutt
- TR77 Grass Knot
- TR82 Stored Power
- TR84 Scald
- TR98 Liquidation
Moves by Breeding
- Belch
- Belly Drum
- Block
- Stomp
Damaged normally by
Kanto
- Normal 1×
- Flying 1×
- Poison 1×
- Ground 1×
- Rock 1×
- Dragon 1×
- Fairy 1×
Weak to
- Bug 2×
- Ghost 2×
- Grass 2×
- Electric 2×
- Dark 2×
Immune to
- None
Resistant to
- Fighting ½×
- Steel ½×
- Fire ½×
- Water ½×
- Psychic ½×
- Ice ½×
Damaged normally by
Galar
- Normal 1×
- Flying 1×
- Poison 1×
- Ground 1×
- Rock 1×
- Steel 1×
- Fire 1×
- Water 1×
- Grass 1×
- Electric 1×
- Ice 1×
- Dragon 1×
- Fairy 1×
Weak to
- Bug 2×
- Ghost 2×
- Dark 2×
Immune to
- None
Resistant to
- Fighting ½×
- Psychic ½×
Pokémon Go
Pokémon in Pokémon Go
Pokédex: Slowpoke uses its tail to catch prey by dipping it in water at the side of a river. However, this Pokémon often forgets what it's doing and often spends entire days just loafing at the water's edge.
Egg Distance: 2 KM
Buddy Distance: 3 KM
Base Stats
- 180 Stamina
- 109 Attack
- 109 Defense
Moves
- Fast Attacks: Water Gun, Confusion
- Charged Attacks: Water Pulse, Psyshock, Psychic
Shiny: Not Available Yet
More information
- Forthcoming
