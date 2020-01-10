Name: Slowpoke (Japanese: ヤドン Yadon)

Classification: Dopey Pokémon

Type:

Water/Psychic (Kanto)

Psychic (Galar)

Generation: Gen I Kanto Region

Gender Ratio: 50% Male to 50% Female

Height: 3' 11"

Weight: 79.4 lbs

Evolution:

Evolves into Slowbro prior to Gen VIII.

Evolves into Slowking when traded while holding a King's Rock prior to Gen VIII.

Evolves into Slowbro with 50 Candies in Pokémon Go.

Evolves into Slowking with 50 Candies and a King's Rock in Pokémon Go.

Will evolve into Galarian Slowbro using an unknown item found on the Isle of Armor in Pokémon Sword and Shield.

Will evolve into Galarian Slowking using an unknown item found in the Crown Tundra in Pokémon Sword and Shield.

Alternate Formes:

Galarian regional variant

How to catch in Sword/Shield:

Galarian regional variant can be caught in Wedgehurst Train Station.

Trade.

How to catch in Go:

Wild spawns, especially near water.

Previously in 5 KM eggs.

Description: A mostly pink Pokémon that is shaped like a cross between a salamander and a hippopotamus, Slowpoke never really seems focused on anything in particular. It's vacant expression and tendancy to completely forget what it is doing make it difficult for Trainers to really connect with this Pokémon. It spends most of its time loafing on riverbanks, dipping its tail into the water to fish for food. Its tail often breaks off but it can regenerate a new one. Slowpoke take an exceptionally long time to respond to stimuli and can take an entire day to even notice that its tail has been bitten.

In Galar, Slowpoke can be found on the Isle of Armor and in the Crown Tundra. There, a diet suplemented by Galarica seeds have led to a regional variation. Galarian Slowpoke are pure psychic types with yellow markings on their head and tails. Galarian Slowpokes are also know for sporadic moments of clarity, attributed to the Galarica seeds in their diet, but these moments are always short lived with the Slowpoke returning to its vacant self quickly.