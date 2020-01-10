Name: Slowbro (Japanese: ヤドラン Yadoran)

Classification: Hermit Crab Pokémon

Type: Water/Psychic

Generation: Gen I Kanto Region

Gender Ratio: 50% Male to 50% Female

Height:

5' 3" (Kanto)

6' 7" (Mega Slowbro)

??? (Galar)

Weight:

173.1 lbs (Kanto)

264.6 lbs (Mega Slowbro)

??? (Galar)

Evolution:

Evolves from Slowpoke at level 37.

Evolves from Slowpoke with 50 Candies in Pokémon Go.

Regional Variant evolves from Galarain Slowpoke with unknown item found on the Isle of Armor in Pokémon Sword and Shield.

Alternate Formes:

Mega Slowbro

Galarian Slowbro

How to catch in Sword/Shield:

Regional Variant will be able to be evolved from Galarian Slowpoke with an unknown item found on the Isle of Armor in Pokémon Sword and Shield.

How to catch in Go:

Evolve from Slowpoke.

Raids.

Description: Having been bit on the tail by a Shellder, Slowpoke evolved into Slowbro. It is still very slow, but can no longer feel any pain due to Shellder's poison. It stands on its hind legs and the Shellder on its tail has changed too, growing a spiral, spiked shell. Because of the Shellder's presence, Slowbro can no longer use its tail to fish and must dive into the water to hunt its food. It shares the scraps with Shellder in a symbiotic relationship. It is capable of extremely powerful psychic attacks, but Slowbro prefer to live peacefully near lakes, ponds, or seashores. Although some of its Pokédex entries suggest that Slowbro can devolve if the Shellder on its tail falls off, this has never been witnessed in the games or shows.

Slowbro is capable of Mega Evolution, during which the Shellder grows larger and engulfs most of its body. The Shellder provides impregnable defense, while little changes about the Slowpoke inside. Within Pokémon Go, Slowbro is good for defending Gyms but not much else.

Slowbro has a regional variant in the Galar region but not much is known about it. It is evolved using an unknown item found on the Isle of Armor and does not have a shell on its tail.