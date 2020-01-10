Pokemon 080 SlowbroSource: The Pokémon Company

Name: Slowbro (Japanese: ヤドラン Yadoran)

Classification: Hermit Crab Pokémon

Type: Water/Psychic

Generation: Gen I Kanto Region

Gender Ratio: 50% Male to 50% Female

Height:

  • 5' 3" (Kanto)
  • 6' 7" (Mega Slowbro)
  • ??? (Galar)

Weight:

  • 173.1 lbs (Kanto)
  • 264.6 lbs (Mega Slowbro)
  • ??? (Galar)

Evolution:

  • Evolves from Slowpoke at level 37.
  • Evolves from Slowpoke with 50 Candies in Pokémon Go.
  • Regional Variant evolves from Galarain Slowpoke with unknown item found on the Isle of Armor in Pokémon Sword and Shield.

Alternate Formes:

  • Mega Slowbro
  • Galarian Slowbro

How to catch in Sword/Shield:

  • Regional Variant will be able to be evolved from Galarian Slowpoke with an unknown item found on the Isle of Armor in Pokémon Sword and Shield.

How to catch in Go:

Description: Having been bit on the tail by a Shellder, Slowpoke evolved into Slowbro. It is still very slow, but can no longer feel any pain due to Shellder's poison. It stands on its hind legs and the Shellder on its tail has changed too, growing a spiral, spiked shell. Because of the Shellder's presence, Slowbro can no longer use its tail to fish and must dive into the water to hunt its food. It shares the scraps with Shellder in a symbiotic relationship. It is capable of extremely powerful psychic attacks, but Slowbro prefer to live peacefully near lakes, ponds, or seashores. Although some of its Pokédex entries suggest that Slowbro can devolve if the Shellder on its tail falls off, this has never been witnessed in the games or shows.

Slowbro is capable of Mega Evolution, during which the Shellder grows larger and engulfs most of its body. The Shellder provides impregnable defense, while little changes about the Slowpoke inside. Within Pokémon Go, Slowbro is good for defending Gyms but not much else.

Slowbro has a regional variant in the Galar region but not much is known about it. It is evolved using an unknown item found on the Isle of Armor and does not have a shell on its tail.

Core Games

Pokémon in the core games

  • Sword Pokédex: Not Available Yet
  • Shield Pokédex: Not Available Yet
  • Let's Go, Pikachu! & Let's Go, Eevee! Pokédex (Kanto): Lives lazily by the sea. If the Shellder on its tail comes off, it becomes a Slowpoke again.
  • Let's Go, Pikachu! & Let's Go, Eevee! Pokédex (Mega): Under the influence of Shellder's digestive fluids, Slowpoke has awakened, gaining a great deal of power–and a little motivation to boot.

Base Stats
Kanto

  • 95 HP
  • 75 Attack
  • 110 Defense
  • 100 Sp. Attack
  • 80 Sp. Defense
  • 30 Speed
  • 490 Total

Base Stats
Mega Slowbro

  • 95 HP
  • 75 Attack
  • 180 Defense
  • 130 Sp. Attack
  • 80 Sp. Defense
  • 30 Speed
  • 590 Total

Base Stats
Galar

  • ??? HP
  • ??? Attack
  • ??? Defense
  • ??? Sp. Attack
  • ??? Sp. Defense
  • ??? Speed
  • ??? Total

Moves by Level

  • Withdraw (lv 1)
  • Heal Pulse (lv 1)
  • Curse (lv 1)
  • Yawn (lv 1)
  • Tackle (lv 1)
  • Growl (lv 1)
  • Withdraw (Evo)
  • Growl (lv 5)
  • Water Gun (lv 9)
  • Confusion (lv 14)
  • Disable (lv 19)
  • Headbutt (lv 23)
  • Water Pulse (lv 28)
  • Zen Headbutt (lv 32)
  • Slack Off (lv 36)
  • Amnesia (lv 43)
  • Psychic (lv 49)
  • Rain Dance (lv 55)
  • Psych Up (lv 62)
  • Heal Pulse (lv 68)

Moves by TM/TR

  • TM03 Psyshock
  • TM04 Calm Mind
  • TM06 Toxic
  • TM07 Hail
  • TM10 Hidden Power
  • TM11 Sunny Day
  • TM13 Ice Beam
  • TM14 Blizzard
  • TM15 Hyper Beam
  • TM16 Light Screen
  • TM17 Protect
  • TM18 Rain Dance
  • TM20 Safeguard
  • TM21 Frustration
  • TM26 Earthquake
  • TM27 Return
  • TM29 Psychic
  • TM30 Shadow Ball
  • TM31 Brick Break
  • TM32 Double Team
  • TM35 Flamethrower
  • TM38 Fire Blast
  • TM40 Aerial Ace
  • TM42 Facade
  • TM44 Rest
  • TM45 Attract
  • TM48 Round
  • TM49 Echoed Voice
  • TM52 Focus Blast
  • TM55 Scald
  • TM56 Fling
  • TM68 Giga Impact
  • TM73 Thunder Wave
  • TM77 Psych Up
  • TM78 Bulldoze
  • TM85 Dream Eater
  • TM86 Grass Knot
  • TM87 Swagger
  • TM88 Sleep Talk
  • TM90 Substitute
  • TM92 Trick Room
  • TM94 Surf
  • TM100 Confide

Moves by Breeding

  • Belch
  • Belly Drum
  • Block
  • Future Sight
  • Me First
  • Mud Sport
  • Sleep Talk
  • Snore
  • Stomp
  • Wonder Room
  • Zen Headbutt

Moves by Tutoring

  • After You
  • Aqua Tail
  • Block
  • Drain Punch
  • Focus Punch
  • Foul Play
  • Ice Punch
  • Icy Wind
  • Iron Defense
  • Iron Tail
  • Magic Coat
  • Recycle
  • Signal Beam
  • Skill Swap
  • Snore
  • Telekinesis
  • Trick
  • Water Pulse
  • Wonder Room
  • Zen Headbutt

Damaged normally by

  • Normal 1×
  • Flying 1×
  • Poison 1×
  • Ground 1×
  • Rock 1×
  • Dragon 1×
  • Fairy 1×

Weak to

  • Bug 2×
  • Ghost 2×
  • Grass 2×
  • Electric 2×
  • Dark 2×

Immune to

  • None

Resistant to

  • Fighting ½×
  • Steel ½×
  • Fire ½×
  • Water ½×
  • Psychic ½×
  • Ice ½×

Pokémon Go

Pokémon in Pokémon Go

Pokédex: Slowbro's tail has a Shellder firmly attached with a bite. As a result, the tail can't be used for fishing anymore. This causes Slowbro to grudgingly swim and catch prey instead.

Egg Distance: N/A

Buddy Distance: 3 KM

Pokemon Go 080 SlowbroSource: Niantic

Base Stats

  • 216 Stamina
  • 177 Attack
  • 180 Defense

Moves

  • Fast Attacks: Water Gun, Confusion
  • Charged Attacks: Water Pulse, Psychic, Ice Beam

Shiny: Not Available Yet

Pokemon Go 080 Slowbro ShinySource: Niantic

More information