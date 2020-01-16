Name: Rhyhorn (Japanese: サイホーン Sihorn)

Classification: Spikes Pokémon

Type: Ground/Rock

Generation: Gen I Kanto Region

Gender Ratio: 50% Male to 50% Female

Height: 3' 3"

Weight: 253.5 lbs

Evolution:

Evolves into Rhydon at level 42.

Evolves into Rhydon with 25 Candies in Pokémon Go

Alternate Formes:

Gender variant

How to catch in Sword/Shield:

Route 8

Bridge Field

Giant's Cap

Giant's Mirror

Motostoke Riverbank

Stony Wilderness

Rolling Fields

Max Raid Battles

How to catch in Go:

Eggs

Spawns

Nests

Description: A rhinoceros-like Pokémon covered in rocky plates, Rhyhorn is short and stocky. While both have horns, male Rhyhorns have larger horns than females. Between its rocky hide and bones that are a thousand times denser than human bones, Rhyhorn is capable of barrelling through just about anything. It has a tiny brain and a very one track mind. Once a Rhyhorn starts running, it will quickly forget why it started, and continue its stampede until it hits something it cannot break through or it falls asleep. Its short and stocky legs make turning very difficult, so Rhyhorn generally run in straight lines. Often it will not feel the pain of its collisions until the next day.