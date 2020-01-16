Pokemon 111 RhyhornSource: The Pokémon Company

Name: Rhyhorn (Japanese: サイホーン Sihorn)

Classification: Spikes Pokémon

Type: Ground/Rock

Generation: Gen I Kanto Region

Gender Ratio: 50% Male to 50% Female

Height: 3' 3"

Weight: 253.5 lbs

Evolution:

  • Evolves into Rhydon at level 42.
  • Evolves into Rhydon with 25 Candies in Pokémon Go

Alternate Formes:

  • Gender variant

How to catch in Sword/Shield:

  • Route 8
  • Bridge Field
  • Giant's Cap
  • Giant's Mirror
  • Motostoke Riverbank
  • Stony Wilderness
  • Rolling Fields
  • Max Raid Battles

How to catch in Go:

  • Eggs
  • Spawns
  • Nests

Description: A rhinoceros-like Pokémon covered in rocky plates, Rhyhorn is short and stocky. While both have horns, male Rhyhorns have larger horns than females. Between its rocky hide and bones that are a thousand times denser than human bones, Rhyhorn is capable of barrelling through just about anything. It has a tiny brain and a very one track mind. Once a Rhyhorn starts running, it will quickly forget why it started, and continue its stampede until it hits something it cannot break through or it falls asleep. Its short and stocky legs make turning very difficult, so Rhyhorn generally run in straight lines. Often it will not feel the pain of its collisions until the next day.

Core Games

Rhyhorn in the core games

  • Sword Pokédex: Strong, but not too bright, this Pokémon can shatter even a skyscraper with its charging tackles.
  • Shield Pokédex: It can remember only one thing at a time. Once it starts rushing, it forgets why it started.



Base Stats

  • 80 HP
  • 85 Attack
  • 95 Defense
  • 30 Sp. Attack
  • 30 Sp. Defense
  • 25 Speed
  • 345 Total

Moves by Level

  • Tackle (lv 1)
  • Tail Whip (lv 1)
  • Smack Down (lv 5)
  • Bulldoze (lv 10)
  • Horn Attack (lv 15)
  • Scary Face (lv 20)
  • Stomp (lv 25)
  • Rock Blast (lv 30)
  • Drill Run (lv 35)
  • Take Down (lv 40)
  • Earthquake (lv 45)
  • Stone Edge (lv 50)
  • Megahorn (lv 55)
  • Horn Drill (lv 60)

Moves by TM/TR

  • TM15 Dig
  • TM21 Rest
  • TM22 Rock Slide
  • TM23 Thief
  • TM24 Snore
  • TM25 Protect
  • TM26 Scary Face
  • TM27 Icy Wind
  • TM31 Attract
  • TM32 Sandstorm
  • TM33 Rain Dance
  • TM34 Sunny Day
  • TM39 Facade
  • TM48 Rock Tomb
  • TM53 Mud Shot
  • TM54 Rock Blast
  • TM57 Payback
  • TM66 Thunder Fang
  • TM67 Ice Fang
  • TM68 Fire Fang
  • TM76 Round
  • TM81 Bulldoze
  • TM96 Smart Strike
  • TM98 Stomping Tantrum
  • TR00 Swords Dance
  • TR01 Body Slam
  • TR02 Flamethrower
  • TR05 Ice Beam
  • TR06 Blizzard
  • TR08 Thunderbolt
  • TR09 Thunder
  • TR10 Earthquake
  • TR15 Fire Blast
  • TR20 Substitute
  • TR21 Reversal
  • TR26 Endure
  • TR27 Sleep Talk
  • TR28 Megahorn
  • TR31 Iron Tail
  • TR32 Crunch
  • TR35 Uproar
  • TR39 Superpower
  • TR57 Poison Jab
  • TR62 Dragon Pulse
  • TR67 Earth Power
  • TR75 Stone Edge
  • TR76 Stealth Rock
  • TR87 Drill Run
  • TR94 High Horsepower

Moves by Breeding

  • Counter
  • Curse
  • Dragon Rush
  • Guard Split
  • Metal Burst
  • Rock Polish
  • Skull Bash

Damaged normally by

  • Bug 1×
  • Ghost 1×
  • Psychic 1×
  • Dragon 1×
  • Dark 1×
  • Fairy 1×

Weak to

  • Fighting 2×
  • Ground 2×
  • Steel 2×
  • Water 4×
  • Grass 4×
  • Ice 2×

Immune to

  • Electric

Resistant to

  • Normal ½×
  • Flying ½×
  • Poison ¼×
  • Rock ½×
  • Fire ½×

Pokémon Go

Rhyhorn in Pokémon Go

Pokédex: Rhyhorn's brain is very small. It is so dense, while on a run it forgets why it started running in the first place. It apparently remembers sometimes if it demolishes something.

Egg Distance: 5 KM

Buddy Distance: 3 KM

Pokemon Go 111 Rhyhorn FemaleSource: Niantic

Base Stats

  • 160 Stamina
  • 140 Attack
  • 157 Defense

Moves

  • Fast Attacks: Mud-Slap, Rock Smash
  • Charged Attacks: Bulldoze, Horn Attack, Stomp

Shiny: Not Available Yet

Pokemon Go 111 Rhyhorn Female Shiny Pokemon Go 111 Rhyhorn Male

Pokemon Go 111 Rhyhorn Male ShinySource: Niantic

More information

