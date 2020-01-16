Name: Rhydon (Japanese: サイドン Sidon)
Classification: Drill Pokémon
Type: Ground/Rock
Generation: Gen I Kanto Region
Gender Ratio: 50% Male to 50% Female
Height: 6' 3"
Weight: 264.6 kbs
Evolution:
- Evolves from Rhyhorn at level 42.
- Evolves from Rhyhorn with 25 Candies in Pokémon Go.
- Evolves into Rhyperior when traded while holding a Protector.
- Evolves into Rhyperior with 100 Candies and a Sinnoh Stone in Pokémon Go.
Alternate Formes:
- Gender variant
How to catch in Sword/Shield:
- Evolve from Rhyhorn
- Route 10
- Bridge Field
- Dusty Bowl
- Giant's Seat
- Lake of Outrage
- Motostoke Riverbank
- Stony Wilderness
- Rolling Fields
- Stony Wilderness
- Max Raid Battles
How to catch in Go:
- Evolve from Rhyhorn
- Raids
Description: A dinosaur-like rhinoceros that stands on two legs, Rhydon is the first evolution of Rhyhorn. It is mostly grey with a cream colored belly and dark red eyes. Like its former stage, male Rhydon have larger horns than female Rhydon. It has spikes on its face and back, armor plating on its chest, and a long tail. Incredibly strong, Rhydon can topple buildings with its tail and shatter diamonds with its horn. It is said that Rhydon can take a direct hit from a cannonball and walk through magma without taking damage. Its brain is far more developed than Rhyhorn but it is still quite forgetful.
Core Games
Rhydon in the core games
- Sword Pokédex: It begins walking on its hind legs after evolution. It can punch holes through boulders with its horn.
- Shield Pokédex: Protected by an armor-like hide, it is capable of living in molten lava of 3,600 degrees Fahrenheit.
Base Stats
- 105 HP
- 130 Attack
- 120 Defense
- 45 Sp. Attack
- 45 Sp. Defense
- 40 Speed
- 485 Total
Moves by Level
- Hammer Arm (lv 1)
- Tackle (lv 1)
- Tail Whip (lv 1)
- Smack Down (lv 1)
- Bulldoze (lv 1)
- Horn Attack (lv 15)
- Scary Face (lv 20)
- Stomp (lv 25)
- Rock Blast (lv 30)
- Drill Run (lv 35)
- Take Down (lv 40)
- Earthquake (lv 47)
- Stone Edge (lv 54)
- Megahorn (lv 61)
- Horn Drill (lv 68)
Moves by TM/TR
- TM00 Mega Punch
- TM01 Mega Kick
- TM02 Pay Day
- TM03 Fire Punch
- TM04 Ice Punch
- TM05 Thunder Punch
- TM08 Hyper Beam
- TM09 Giga Impact
- TM15 Dig
- TM21 Rest
- TM22 Rock Slide
- TM23 Thief
- TM24 Snore
- TM25 Protect
- TM26 Scary Face
- TM27 Icy Wind
- TM31 Attract
- TM32 Sandstorm
- TM33 Rain Dance
- TM34 Sunny Day
- TM36 Whirlpool
- TM39 Facade
- TM41 Helping Hand
- TM43 Brick Break
- TM48 Rock Tomb
- TM53 Mud Shot
- TM54 Rock Blast
- TM57 Payback
- TM59 Fling
- TM64 Avalanche
- TM65 Shadow Claw
- TM66 Thunder Fang
- TM67 Ice Fang
- TM68 Fire Fang
- TM76 Round
- TM81 Bulldoze
- TM96 Smart Strike
- TM97 Brutal Swing
- TM98 Stomping Tantrum
- TM99 Breaking Swipe
- TR00 Swords Dance
- TR01 Body Slam
- TR02 Flamethrower
- TR03 Hydro Pump
- TR04 Surf
- TR05 Ice Beam
- TR06 Blizzard
- TR08 Thunderbolt
- TR09 Thunder
- TR10 Earthquake
- TR15 Fire Blast
- TR20 Substitute
- TR21 Reversal
- TR24 Outrage
- TR26 Endure
- TR27 Sleep Talk
- TR28 Megahorn
- TR31 Iron Tail
- TR32 Crunch
- TR35 Uproar
- TR39 Superpower
- TR46 Iron Defense
- TR57 Poison Jab
- TR62 Dragon Pulse
- TR64 Focus Blast
- TR67 Earth Power
- TR75 Stone Edge
- TR76 Stealth Rock
- TR79 Heavy Slam
- TR87 Drill Run
- TR88 Heat Crash
- TR94 High Horsepower
- TR99 Body Press
Moves by Breeding
- Counter
- Curse
- Dragon Rush
- Guard Split
- Metal Burst
- Rock Polish
- Skull Bash
Damaged normally by
- Bug 1×
- Ghost 1×
- Psychic 1×
- Dragon 1×
- Dark 1×
- Fairy 1×
Weak to
- Fighting 2×
- Ground 2×
- Steel 2×
- Water 4×
- Grass 4×
- Ice 2×
Immune to
- Electric
Resistant to
- Normal ½×
- Flying ½×
- Poison ¼×
- Rock ½×
- Fire ½×
Pokémon Go
Rhydon in Pokémon Go
Pokédex: Rhydon has a horn that serves as a drill. It is used for destroying rocks and boulders. This Pokémon occasionally rams into streams of magma, but the armor-like hide prevents it from feeling the heat.
Egg Distance: N/A
Buddy Distance: 3 KM
Base Stats
- 233 Stamina
- 222 Attack
- 171 Defense
Moves
- Fast Attacks: Mud-Slap, Rock Smash
- Charged Attacks: Earthquake, Stone Edge, Surf, Megahorn*
Shiny: Not Available Yet
More information
- Coming Soon!
