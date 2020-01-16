Name: Rhydon (Japanese: サイドン Sidon)

Classification: Drill Pokémon

Type: Ground/Rock

Generation: Gen I Kanto Region

Gender Ratio: 50% Male to 50% Female

Height: 6' 3"

Weight: 264.6 kbs

Evolution:

Evolves from Rhyhorn at level 42.

Evolves from Rhyhorn with 25 Candies in Pokémon Go.

Evolves into Rhyperior when traded while holding a Protector.

Evolves into Rhyperior with 100 Candies and a Sinnoh Stone in Pokémon Go.

Alternate Formes:

Gender variant

How to catch in Sword/Shield:

Evolve from Rhyhorn

Route 10

Bridge Field

Dusty Bowl

Giant's Seat

Lake of Outrage

Motostoke Riverbank

Stony Wilderness

Rolling Fields

Max Raid Battles

How to catch in Go:

Evolve from Rhyhorn

Raids

Description: A dinosaur-like rhinoceros that stands on two legs, Rhydon is the first evolution of Rhyhorn. It is mostly grey with a cream colored belly and dark red eyes. Like its former stage, male Rhydon have larger horns than female Rhydon. It has spikes on its face and back, armor plating on its chest, and a long tail. Incredibly strong, Rhydon can topple buildings with its tail and shatter diamonds with its horn. It is said that Rhydon can take a direct hit from a cannonball and walk through magma without taking damage. Its brain is far more developed than Rhyhorn but it is still quite forgetful.