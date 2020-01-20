Name: Ditto (Japanese: メタモン Metamon)
Classification: Transform Pokémon
Type: Normal
Generation: Gen I Kanto Region
Gender Ratio: Genderless
Height: 1'
Weight: 8.8 lbs
Evolution: None
Alternate Formes: None
How to catch in Sword/Shield:
- Lake of Outrage
- Stony Wilderness
- Max Raid Battles
How to catch in Go:
- Disguised as other Pokémon (Weedle, Paras, Venonat, Hoothoot, Ledyba, Spinarak, Hoppip, Gulpin, Whismur, Remoraid, Seedot, Skitty, Nummel, Bidoof)
Description: A light purple blob, Ditto may not seem like much, but this little Pokémon is capable of transforming into an exact copy of any Pokémon it encounters. If a Ditto tries to transform from memory, it will often get details wrong, and there are some Ditto who cannot transform their faces. Ditto can get along with most other Pokémon, but don't get along well with other Ditto. They often transform themselves into objects as well; in particular, Ditto will turn into rocks while they sleep. Wild Ditto are rarely found far from human towns.
In the core games, Ditto are especially prized for their ability to breed with virtually any other Pokémon. The subsequent eggs will always produce the other parent's species. In Pokémon Go, Ditto are found in disguise as other Pokémon, only transforming back after capture.
Core Games
Ditto in the core games
- Sword Pokédex: It can reconstitute its entire cellular structure to change into what it sees, but it returns to normal when it relaxes.
- Shield Pokédex: When it encounters another Ditto, it will move faster than normal to duplicate that opponent exactly.
Base Stats
- 48 HP
- 48 Attack
- 48 Defense
- 48 Sp. Attack
- 48 Sp. Defense
- 48 Speed
- 288 Total
Moves by Level
- Transform (lv 1)
Damaged normally by
- Normal 1×
- Flying 1×
- Poison 1×
- Ground 1×
- Rock 1×
- Bug 1×
- Steel 1×
- Fire 1×
- Water 1×
- Grass 1×
- Electric 1×
- Psychic 1×
- Ice 1×
- Dragon 1×
- Dark 1×
- Fairy 1×
Weak to
- Fighting 2×
Immune to
- Ghost
Resistant to
- None
Pokémon Go
Ditto in Pokémon Go
Pokédex: Ditto rearranges its cell structure to transform itself into other shapes. However, if it tries to transform itself into something by relying on its memory, this Pokémon manages to get details wrong.
Egg Distance: N/A
Buddy Distance: 3 KM
Base Stats
- 134 Stamina
- 91 Attack
- 91 Defense
Moves
- Fast Attacks: Transform
- Charged Attacks: Struggle
Shiny: Not Available Yet
More information
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
There's a new official trailer for Apple TV+'s 'Visible: Out on Television'
Apple has shared an official trailer for "Visible: Out on Television" on YouTube.
Apple CEO Tim Cook says global tax 'needs to be rehauled'
Tim Cook was speaking in Ireland, the country Apple has been accused of using as a way to avoid paying tax elsewhere.
Tim Cook and Apple commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day and both Apple and its CEO are commemorating.
These Switch accessories pair perfectly with Pokémon Sword and Shield
Getting yourself or someone else Pokémon Sword and/or Shield for the holidays? You should check out these sweet Pokémon-themed Switch accessories to go with the games.