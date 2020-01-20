Pokemon 132 DittoSource: The Pokémon Company

Name: Ditto (Japanese: メタモン Metamon)

Classification: Transform Pokémon

Type: Normal

Generation: Gen I Kanto Region

Gender Ratio: Genderless

Height: 1'

Weight: 8.8 lbs

Evolution: None

Alternate Formes: None

How to catch in Sword/Shield:

  • Lake of Outrage
  • Stony Wilderness
  • Max Raid Battles

How to catch in Go:

  • Disguised as other Pokémon (Weedle, Paras, Venonat, Hoothoot, Ledyba, Spinarak, Hoppip, Gulpin, Whismur, Remoraid, Seedot, Skitty, Nummel, Bidoof)

Description: A light purple blob, Ditto may not seem like much, but this little Pokémon is capable of transforming into an exact copy of any Pokémon it encounters. If a Ditto tries to transform from memory, it will often get details wrong, and there are some Ditto who cannot transform their faces. Ditto can get along with most other Pokémon, but don't get along well with other Ditto. They often transform themselves into objects as well; in particular, Ditto will turn into rocks while they sleep. Wild Ditto are rarely found far from human towns.

In the core games, Ditto are especially prized for their ability to breed with virtually any other Pokémon. The subsequent eggs will always produce the other parent's species. In Pokémon Go, Ditto are found in disguise as other Pokémon, only transforming back after capture.

Core Games

Ditto in the core games

  • Sword Pokédex: It can reconstitute its entire cellular structure to change into what it sees, but it returns to normal when it relaxes.
  • Shield Pokédex: When it encounters another Ditto, it will move faster than normal to duplicate that opponent exactly.

Pokemon 132 DittoSource: The Pokémon Company

Base Stats

  • 48 HP
  • 48 Attack
  • 48 Defense
  • 48 Sp. Attack
  • 48 Sp. Defense
  • 48 Speed
  • 288 Total

Moves by Level

  • Transform (lv 1)

Damaged normally by

  • Normal 1×
  • Flying 1×
  • Poison 1×
  • Ground 1×
  • Rock 1×
  • Bug 1×
  • Steel 1×
  • Fire 1×
  • Water 1×
  • Grass 1×
  • Electric 1×
  • Psychic 1×
  • Ice 1×
  • Dragon 1×
  • Dark 1×
  • Fairy 1×

Weak to

  • Fighting 2×

Immune to

  • Ghost

Resistant to

  • None

Pokémon Go

Ditto in Pokémon Go

Pokédex: Ditto rearranges its cell structure to transform itself into other shapes. However, if it tries to transform itself into something by relying on its memory, this Pokémon manages to get details wrong.

Egg Distance: N/A

Buddy Distance: 3 KM

Pokemon Go 132 DittoSource: Niantic

Base Stats

  • 134 Stamina
  • 91 Attack
  • 91 Defense

Moves

  • Fast Attacks: Transform
  • Charged Attacks: Struggle

Shiny: Not Available Yet

Pokemon Go 132 Ditto ShinySource: Niantic

More information

