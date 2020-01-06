Name: Eevee (Japanese: イーブイ Eievui)

Classification: Evolution Pokémon

Type: Normal

Generation: Gen I Kanto Region

Gender Ratio: 87.5% Male to 12.5% Female

Height: 1' 0"

Weight: 14.3 lbs

Evolution:

Evolves into Vaporeon with a Water Stone

Evolves into Jolteon with a Thunder Stone

Evolves into Flareon with a Fire Stone

Evolves into Espeon with high Friendship during the day

Evolves into Umbreon with high Friendship during the night

Evolves into Leafeon with a Leaf Stone in Sword and Shield only

Evolves into Glaceon with an Ice Stone in Sword and Shield only

Evolves into Sylveon when leveled up with two Fairy type moves and two levels of Affection

Evolves into Vaporeon, Jolteon or Flareon with 25 Candies in Pokémon Go

Evolves into Espeon with 25 Candies after walking 10 KM as Buddy during the Day

Evolves into Umbreon with 25 Candies after walking 10 KM as Buddy during the Night

Evolves into Leafeon with 25 Candies after spinning a PokéStop equipped with a Mossy Lure Mod

Evolves into Glaceon with 25 Candies after spinning a PokéStop equipped with a Glacial Lure Mod

Evolves with 25 Candies and a nickname to produce a specific evolution; Rainer (Vaporeon), Sparky (Jolteon), Pyro (Flareon), Sakura (Espeon), Tamao (Umbreon), Linnea (Leafeon), or Rea (Glaceon).

Alternate Formes:

Partner (Let's Go, Eevee!)

Gigantimax

Costumed, one variant (Pokémon Go)

How to catch in Sword/Shield:

Route 4 (Overworld)

Bridge Field

East Lake Axewell

Motostoke Riverbank

Rolling Fields (Max Raid Battles)

Mystery Gift for playing Let's Go, Eevee!

How to catch in Go: Wild Spawns

Description: Not quite a dog, not quite a fox, Eevee is a small creature with brown fur and lighter tan tuffs of fur around its collar. It has a large bushy tail and long pointy ears. It is the definition of cute. It's big, expressive eyes and friendly nature make it an ideal partner but more than appearances, Eevee arguably has the most potential of any Pokémon out there. Because of its unstable genetics, Eevee can evolve into nine different Pokémon, each of a different type. Even if you choose not to evolve your Eevee, it can still be quite powerful with its signature move: Last Resort, and even the potential to Gigantimax!