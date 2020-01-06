Name: Eevee (Japanese: イーブイ Eievui)
Classification: Evolution Pokémon
Type: Normal
Generation: Gen I Kanto Region
Gender Ratio: 87.5% Male to 12.5% Female
Height: 1' 0"
Weight: 14.3 lbs
Evolution:
- Evolves into Vaporeon with a Water Stone
- Evolves into Jolteon with a Thunder Stone
- Evolves into Flareon with a Fire Stone
- Evolves into Espeon with high Friendship during the day
- Evolves into Umbreon with high Friendship during the night
- Evolves into Leafeon with a Leaf Stone in Sword and Shield only
- Evolves into Glaceon with an Ice Stone in Sword and Shield only
- Evolves into Sylveon when leveled up with two Fairy type moves and two levels of Affection
- Evolves into Vaporeon, Jolteon or Flareon with 25 Candies in Pokémon Go
- Evolves into Espeon with 25 Candies after walking 10 KM as Buddy during the Day
- Evolves into Umbreon with 25 Candies after walking 10 KM as Buddy during the Night
- Evolves into Leafeon with 25 Candies after spinning a PokéStop equipped with a Mossy Lure Mod
- Evolves into Glaceon with 25 Candies after spinning a PokéStop equipped with a Glacial Lure Mod
- Evolves with 25 Candies and a nickname to produce a specific evolution; Rainer (Vaporeon), Sparky (Jolteon), Pyro (Flareon), Sakura (Espeon), Tamao (Umbreon), Linnea (Leafeon), or Rea (Glaceon).
Alternate Formes:
- Partner (Let's Go, Eevee!)
- Gigantimax
- Costumed, one variant (Pokémon Go)
How to catch in Sword/Shield:
- Route 4 (Overworld)
- Bridge Field
- East Lake Axewell
- Motostoke Riverbank
- Rolling Fields (Max Raid Battles)
- Mystery Gift for playing Let's Go, Eevee!
How to catch in Go: Wild Spawns
Description: Not quite a dog, not quite a fox, Eevee is a small creature with brown fur and lighter tan tuffs of fur around its collar. It has a large bushy tail and long pointy ears. It is the definition of cute. It's big, expressive eyes and friendly nature make it an ideal partner but more than appearances, Eevee arguably has the most potential of any Pokémon out there. Because of its unstable genetics, Eevee can evolve into nine different Pokémon, each of a different type. Even if you choose not to evolve your Eevee, it can still be quite powerful with its signature move: Last Resort, and even the potential to Gigantimax!
Core Games
Pokémon in the core games
- Sword Pokédex: It has the ability to alter the composition of its body to suit its surrounding environment.
- Shield Pokédex: Thanks to its unstable genetic makeup, this special Pokémon conceals many different possible evolutions.
Base Stats
- 55 HP
- 55 Attack
- 50 Defense
- 45 Sp. Attack
- 65 Sp. Defense
- 55 Speed
- 325 Total
Moves by Level
- Covet (lv 1)
- Helping Hand (lv 1)
- Tackle (lv 1)
- Growl (lv 1)
- Tail Whip (lv 1)
- Sand Attack (lv 5)
- Quick Attack (lv 10)
- Baby-Doll Eyes (lv 15)
- Swift (lv 20)
- Bite (lv 25)
- Copycat (lv 30)
- Baton Pass (lv 35)
- Take Down (lv 40)
- Charm (lv 45)
- Double-Edge (lv 50)
- Last Resort (lv 55)
Moves by TM/TR
- TM02 Pay Day
- TM15 Dig
- TM21 Rest
- TM24 Snore
- TM25 Protect
- TM29 Charm
- TM31 Attract
- TM33 Rain Dance
- TM34 Sunny Day
- TM39 Facade
- TM40 Swift
- TM41 Helping Hand
- TM46 Weather Ball
- TM47 Fake Tears
- TM76 Round
- TM79 Retaliate
- TR01 Body Slam
- TR13 Focus Energy
- TR20 Substitute
- TR26 Endure
- TR27 Sleep Talk
- TR29 Baton Pass
- TR31 Iron Tail
- TR33 Shadow Ball
- TR42 Hyper Voice
- TR82 Stored Power
- TR85 Work Up
Moves by Breeding
- Curse
- Detect
- Double Kick
- Flail
- Mud-Slap
- Tickle
- Wish
- Yawn
Damaged normally by
- Normal 1×
- Flying 1×
- Poison 1×
- Ground 1×
- Rock 1×
- Bug 1×
- Steel 1×
- Fire 1×
- Water 1×
- Grass 1×
- Electric 1×
- Psychic 1×
- Ice 1×
- Dragon 1×
- Dark 1×
- Fairy 1×
Weak to
- Fighting 2×
Immune to
- Ghost
Resistant to
- None
Gigantimax
- Sword: Gigantamax energy upped the fluffiness of the fur around Eevee's neck. The fur will envelop a foe, capturing its body and captivating its mind.
- Shield: Having gotten even friendlier and more innocent, Eevee tries to play with anyone around, only to end up crushing them with its immense body.
Pokémon Go
Pokémon in Pokémon Go
Pokédex: Eevee has an unstable genetic makeup that suddenly mutates due to the environment in which it lives. Radiation from various stones causes this Pokémon to evolve.
Egg Distance: 5 KM
Buddy Distance: 5 KM
Base Stats
- 146 Stamina
- 104 Attack
- 114 Defense
Moves
- Fast Attacks: Quick Attack, Tackle
- Charged Attacks: Dig, Swift, Body Slam*, Last Resort*
Shiny: Yes
