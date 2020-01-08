Name: Vaporeon (Japanese: シャワーズ Showers)

Classification: Bubble Jet Pokémon

Type: Water

Generation: Gen I Kanto Region

Gender Ratio: 87.5% Male to 12.5% Female

Height: 3' 3"

Weight: 63.9 lbs

Evolution:

Evolves from Eevee with Water Stone

Evolves from Eevee with 25 Candies in Pokémon Go

Evolves from Eevee with 25 Candies and the nickname Rainer

Alternate Formes:

Costumed, one variant (Pokémon Go)

How to catch in Sword/Shield:

Lake of Outrage (Overworld)

Giant's Mirror (Max Raid Battles)

Evolve from Eevee

How to catch in Go:

Evolve from Eevee

Raids

Rare spawn, more often near water

Description: After exposure to a Water Stone, Vaporeon is one of the many evolutions (or Eeveelutions if you will) of Eevee. Colored in light and dark blues, white and cream, Vaporeon has sprouted a long tail that has often been mistook for a mermaid, dark blue spine ridges, and fins surrounding its face and ears, as well as fully functional gills. Vaporeon can live perfectly happy lives on land or in fresh water lakes, though they are rarely found in the wild.

Vaporeon can detect increasing moisture in the air and will vibrate their fins to signal oncoming rain. It is also capable of altering its cellular structure to match water, allowing it to simply melt into water and blend in perfectly. The widespread availability of Eevees in Pokémon Go along with its speed and impressive attacks made Vaporeon one of the best Pokémon to have when the game first released. While there are better options now, it still remains one of the easier to acquire and an excellent choice for a pure Water type attacker.