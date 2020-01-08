Name: Vaporeon (Japanese: シャワーズ Showers)
Classification: Bubble Jet Pokémon
Type: Water
Generation: Gen I Kanto Region
Gender Ratio: 87.5% Male to 12.5% Female
Height: 3' 3"
Weight: 63.9 lbs
Evolution:
- Evolves from Eevee with Water Stone
- Evolves from Eevee with 25 Candies in Pokémon Go
- Evolves from Eevee with 25 Candies and the nickname Rainer
Alternate Formes:
- Costumed, one variant (Pokémon Go)
How to catch in Sword/Shield:
- Lake of Outrage (Overworld)
- Giant's Mirror (Max Raid Battles)
- Evolve from Eevee
How to catch in Go:
- Evolve from Eevee
- Raids
- Rare spawn, more often near water
Description: After exposure to a Water Stone, Vaporeon is one of the many evolutions (or Eeveelutions if you will) of Eevee. Colored in light and dark blues, white and cream, Vaporeon has sprouted a long tail that has often been mistook for a mermaid, dark blue spine ridges, and fins surrounding its face and ears, as well as fully functional gills. Vaporeon can live perfectly happy lives on land or in fresh water lakes, though they are rarely found in the wild.
Vaporeon can detect increasing moisture in the air and will vibrate their fins to signal oncoming rain. It is also capable of altering its cellular structure to match water, allowing it to simply melt into water and blend in perfectly. The widespread availability of Eevees in Pokémon Go along with its speed and impressive attacks made Vaporeon one of the best Pokémon to have when the game first released. While there are better options now, it still remains one of the easier to acquire and an excellent choice for a pure Water type attacker.
Core Games
Pokémon in the core games
- Sword Pokédex: When Vaporeon's fins begin to vibrate, it is a sign that rain will come within a few hours.
- Shield Pokédex: Its body's cellular structure is similar to the molecular composition of water. It can melt invisibly in water.
Base Stats
- 130 HP
- 65 Attack
- 60 Defense
- 110 Sp. Attack
- 95 Sp. Defense
- 65 Speed
- 525 Total
Moves by Level
- Water Gun (lv 1)
- Covet (lv 1)
- Swift (lv 1)
- Bite (lv 1)
- Copycat (lv 1)
- Baton Pass (lv 1)
- Take Down (lv 1)
- Charm (lv 1)
- Double-Edge (lv 1)
- Helping Hand (lv 1)
- Tackle (lv 1)
- Growl (lv 1)
- Tail Whip (lv 1)
- Water Gun (evo)
- Sand Attack (lv 5)
- Quick Attack (lv 10)
- Baby-Doll Eyes (lv 15)
- Haze (lv 20)
- Water Pulse (lv 25)
- Aurora Beam (lv 30)
- Aqua Ring (lv 35)
- Muddy Water (lv 40)
- Acid Armor (lv 45)
- Hydro Pump (lv 50)
- Last Resort (lv 55)
Moves by TM/TR
- TM02 Pay Day
- TM08 Hyper Beam
- TM09 Giga Impact
- TM15 Dig Ground
- TM21 Rest
- TM24 Snore
- TM25 Protect
- TM27 Icy Wind
- TM29 Charm
- TM31 Attract
- TM33 Rain Dance
- TM34 Sunny Day
- TM35 Hail
- TM36 Whirlpool
- TM39 Facade
- TM40 Swift
- TM41 Helping Hand
- TM45 Dive
- TM46 Weather Ball
- TM47 Fake Tears
- TM55 Brine
- TM76 Round
- TM79 Retaliate
- TR01 Body Slam
- TR03 Hydro Pump
- TR04 Surf Water
- TR05 Ice Beam
- TR06 Blizzard
- TR13 Focus Energy
- TR16 Waterfall
- TR20 Substitute
- TR26 Endure
- TR27 Sleep Talk
- TR29 Baton Pass
- TR31 Iron Tail
- TR33 Shadow Ball
- TR42 Hyper Voice
- TR45 Muddy Water
- TR82 Stored Power
- TR84 Scald
- TR85 Work Up
- TR98 Liquidation
Moves by Breeding
- Curse
- Detect
- Double Kick
- Flail
- Mud-Slap
- Tickle
- Wish
- Yawn
Damaged normally by
- Normal 1×
- Fighting 1×
- Flying 1×
- Poison 1×
- Ground 1×
- Rock 1×
- Bug 1×
- Ghost 1×
- Psychic 1×
- Dragon 1×
- Dark 1×
- Fairy 1×
Weak to
- Grass 2×
- Electric 2×
Immune to
- None
Resistant to
- Steel ½×
- Fire ½×
- Water ½×
- Ice ½×
Pokémon Go
Pokémon in Pokémon Go
Pokédex: Vaporeon underwent a spontaneous mutation and grew fins and gills that allow it to live underwater. This Pokémon has the ability to freely control water.
Egg Distance: N/A
Buddy Distance: 5 KM
Base Stats
- 277 Stamina
- 205 Attack
- 161 Defense
Moves
- Fast Attacks: Water Gun
- Charged Attacks: Water Pulse, Hydro Pump, Aqua Tail, Last Resort*
Shiny: Yes
