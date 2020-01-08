Name: Jolteon (Japanese: サンダース Thunders)

Classification: Lightning Pokémon

Type: Electric

Generation: Gen I Kanto Region

Gender Ratio: 87.5% Male to 12.5% Female

Height: 2' 7"

Weight: 54 lbs

Evolution:

Evolves from Eevee with Thunder Stone.

Evolves from Eevee with 25 Candies in Pokémon Go.

Evolves from Eevee with 25 Candies and the nickname Sparky in Pokémon Go.

Alternate Formes:

Costumed, one variant (Pokémon Go)

How to catch in Sword/Shield:

Lake of Outrage (Overworld)

Giant's Mirror (Max Raid Battles)

Evolve from Eevee

How to catch in Go:

Evolve from Eevee

Raids

Description: After exposure to a Thunder Stone, Jolteon is one of the many evolutions (or Eeveelutions if you will) of Eevee. Covered in spiky, yellow fur with a collar of similarly spiky white fur, Jolteon shares Eevee's large, pointed ears and basic shape. Its fur is comprised of millions of electrically charged needles which it can fire at enemies. Every step Jolteon takes generates more electricity allowing it to discharge up to 10,000 volt lightning bolts!

Rare in the wild, Jolteon are most often found in cities and towns with their trainers. However, they can be particularly moody and difficult to train. In Pokémon Go, the prevelance of Eevee made Jolteon a prime choice for Electric type attackers from day one. While more powerful Electric types have come along, it remains one of the easiest to acquire and so still a great choice for many trainers.