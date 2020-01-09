Name: Flareon (Japanese: ブースター Booster)

Classification: Flame Pokémon

Type: Fire

Generation: Gen I Kanto Region

Gender Ratio: 87.5% Male to 12.5% Female

Height: 2' 11"

Weight: 55.1 lbs

Evolution:

Evolves from Eevee with Fire Stone.

Evolves from Eevee with 25 Candies in Pokémon Go.

Evolves from Eevee with 25 Candies and the nickname Pyro in Pokémon Go.

Alternate Formes:

Costumed, one Variant (Pokémon Go)

How to catch in Sword/Shield:

Lake of Outrage (Overworld)

Giant's Cap (Max Raid Battles)

Evolve from Eevee

How to catch in Go:

Evolve from Eevee

Raids

Description: After exposure to a Fire Stone, Flareon is one of the many evolutions (or Eeveelutions if you will) of Eevee. Flareon looks very similar to Eevee but bigger with bright red, with a fluffy, yellow collar, tail, and hair. It's basic shape and long pointed ears are quite similar to its previous stage. The biggest differences between Flareon and Eevee, however, are internal. Having an internal flame sac that heats and stores inhaled air, Flareon's core body temperature is extremely high. It regulates this temperature by fluffing it's collar.

Capable of producing flames over 3,000 degrees, Flareon is perfectly at home in volcanic areas; however, they are rarely found in the wild. Most Flareons are found in heavily populated areas along with their trainers. In Pokémon Go, the prevelance of Eevee made Flareon the top choice for Fire type Pokémon from day one. While many stronger Fire type Pokémon have come along, Flareon is still one of the easiest to acquire and so remains a popular choice for Flame type attackers.