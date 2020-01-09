Name: Flareon (Japanese: ブースター Booster)
Classification: Flame Pokémon
Type: Fire
Generation: Gen I Kanto Region
Gender Ratio: 87.5% Male to 12.5% Female
Height: 2' 11"
Weight: 55.1 lbs
Evolution:
- Evolves from Eevee with Fire Stone.
- Evolves from Eevee with 25 Candies in Pokémon Go.
- Evolves from Eevee with 25 Candies and the nickname Pyro in Pokémon Go.
Alternate Formes:
- Costumed, one Variant (Pokémon Go)
How to catch in Sword/Shield:
- Lake of Outrage (Overworld)
- Giant's Cap (Max Raid Battles)
- Evolve from Eevee
How to catch in Go:
- Evolve from Eevee
- Raids
Description: After exposure to a Fire Stone, Flareon is one of the many evolutions (or Eeveelutions if you will) of Eevee. Flareon looks very similar to Eevee but bigger with bright red, with a fluffy, yellow collar, tail, and hair. It's basic shape and long pointed ears are quite similar to its previous stage. The biggest differences between Flareon and Eevee, however, are internal. Having an internal flame sac that heats and stores inhaled air, Flareon's core body temperature is extremely high. It regulates this temperature by fluffing it's collar.
Capable of producing flames over 3,000 degrees, Flareon is perfectly at home in volcanic areas; however, they are rarely found in the wild. Most Flareons are found in heavily populated areas along with their trainers. In Pokémon Go, the prevelance of Eevee made Flareon the top choice for Fire type Pokémon from day one. While many stronger Fire type Pokémon have come along, Flareon is still one of the easiest to acquire and so remains a popular choice for Flame type attackers.
Core Games
Pokémon in the core games
- Sword Pokédex: Once it has stored up enough heat, this Pokémon's body temperature can reach up to 1,700 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Shield Pokédex: It stores some of the air it inhales in its internal flame pouch, which heats it to over 3,000 degrees Fahrenheit.
Base Stats
- 65 HP
- 130 Attack
- 60 Defense
- 95 Sp. Attack
- 110 Sp. Defense
- 65 Speed
- 525 Total
Moves by Level
- Ember (lv 1)
- Covet (lv 1)
- Swift (lv 1)
- Copycat (lv 1)
- Baton Pass (lv 1)
- Take Down (lv 1)
- Charm (lv 1)
- Double-Edge (lv 1)
- Helping Hand (lv 1)
- Tackle (lv 1)
- Growl (lv 1)
- Tail Whip (lv 1)
- Ember (Evo)
- Sand Attack (lv 5)
- Quick Attack (lv 10)
- Baby-Doll Eyes (lv 15)
- Smog (lv 20)
- Bite (lv 25)
- Fire Fang (lv 30)
- Fire Spin (lv 35)
- Lava Plume (lv 40)
- Scary Face (lv 45)
- Flare Blitz (lv 50)
- Last Resort (lv 55)
Moves by TM/TR
- TM02 Pay Day
- TM08 Hyper Beam
- TM09 Giga Impact
- TM13 Fire Spin
- TM15 Dig
- TM21 Rest
- TM24 Snore
- TM25 Protect
- TM26 Scary Face
- TM29 Charm
- TM31 Attract
- TM33 Rain Dance
- TM34 Sunny Day
- TM38 Will-O-Wisp
- TM39 Facade
- TM40 Swift
- TM41 Helping Hand
- TM46 Weather Ball
- TM47 Fake Tears
- TM68 Fire Fang
- TM76 Round
- TM79 Retaliate
- TM92 Mystical Fire
- TR01 Body Slam
- TR02 Flamethrower
- TR13 Focus Energy
- TR15 Fire Blast
- TR20 Substitute
- TR26 Endure
- TR27 Sleep Talk
- TR29 Baton Pass
- TR31 Iron Tail
- TR33 Shadow Ball
- TR36 Heat Wave
- TR39 Superpower
- TR42 Hyper Voice
- TR43 Overheat
- TR55 Flare Blitz
- TR82 Stored Power
- TR85 Work Up
Moves by Breeding
- Curse
- Detect
- Double Kick
- Flail
- Mud-Slap
- Tickle
- Wish
- Yawn
Damaged normally by
- Normal 1×
- Fighting 1×
- Flying 1×
- Poison 1×
- Ghost 1×
- Electric 1×
- Psychic 1×
- Dragon 1×
- Dark 1×
Weak to
- Ground 2×
- Rock 2×
- Water 2×
Immune to
- None
Resistant to
- Bug ½×
- Steel ½×
- Fire ½×
- Grass ½×
- Ice ½×
- Fairy ½×
Pokémon Go
Pokémon in Pokémon Go
Pokédex: Flareon's fluffy fure has a functional purpose - it releases heat into the air so that its body does not get excessively hot. This Pokémon's body temperature can rise to a maximum of 1,650 degrees Fahrenheit.
Egg Distance: N/A
Buddy Distance: 5 KM
Base Stats
- 163 Stamina
- 246 Attack
- 179 Defense
Moves
- Fast Attacks: Ember, Fire Spin
- Charged Attacks: Fire Blast, Flamethrower, Overheat, Heat Wave*, Last Resort*
Shiny: Yes
More information
- Pokémon Go: How to get Leafeon, Glaceon, and all the Eevee Evolutions!
- How to evolve Eevee in Pokémon Let's Go (and where to find one in the wild)
