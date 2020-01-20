Name: Snorlax (Japanese: カビゴン Kabigon)
Classification: Sleeping Pokémon
Type: Normal
Generation: Gen I Kanto Region
Gender Ratio: 87.5% Male to 12.5% Female
Height:
- 6' 11" (Snorlax)
- 114' 10"+ (Gigantamax Snorlax)
Weight:
- 1014.1 lbs (Snorlax)
- ??? lbs (Gigantamax Snorlax)
Evolution:
- Evolves from Munchlax when leveled up with high Friendship.
- Evolves from Munchlax with 50 Candies in Pokémon Go.
Alternate Formes:
- Gigantamax Snorlax
How to catch in Sword/Shield:
- Evolve from Munchlax
- Motostoke Riverbank
- Bridge Field
- East Lake Axewell
- Motostoke Riverbank
- Rolling Fields
- Stony Wilderness
- Max Raid Battles
How to catch in Go:
- Rare Spawns
- Evolve from Munchlax
- Eggs*
- Raids
Description: A huge, dark blue, cat-like Pokémon, Snorlax is best known for falling asleep in the middle of roads and obstructing even foot traffic. Snorlax are capable of eating just about anything: spoiled food, mold, even Muk's poison. Nothing they eat causes them any harm. Snorlax's large, cream colored belly makes it impossible for this Pokémon to walk on all fours, and slows it down considerably. That combined with its docile nature lead to many Snorlax being used as a trampoline by small children and other Pokémon. Snorlax only wake up to eat the 900+ pounds of food they require each day.
Capable of Gigantamaxing, Gigantamax Snorlax is considered by many to be the strongest Gigantamax Pokémon discovered. Despite this great power, it barely moves at all during battle beyond flailing its arms and legs. Seeds that had been caught in its fur sprout up and grow to massive heights, creating a tree, bushes, and even grass across its landscape of a belly.
Core Games
Snorlax in the core games
- Sword Pokédex: It is not satisfied unless it eats over 880 pounds of food every day. When it is done eating, it goes promptly to sleep.
- Shield Pokédex: This Pokémon's stomach is so strong, even eating moldy or rotten food will not affect it.
Base Stats
- 160 HP
- 110 Attack
- 65 Defense
- 65 Sp. Attack
- 110 Sp. Defense
- 30 Speed
- 540 Total
Moves by Level
- Recycle (lv 1)
- Covet (lv 1)
- Stockpile (lv 1)
- Swallow (lv 1)
- Screech (lv 1)
- Fling (lv 1)
- Metronome (lv 1)
- Flail (lv 1)
- Last Resort (lv 1)
- Lick (lv 1)
- Tackle (lv 1)
- Defense Curl (lv 1)
- Block (lv 1)
- Yawn (lv 12)
- Bite (lv 16)
- Rest (lv 20)
- Snore (lv 20)
- Sleep Talk (lv 20)
- Crunch (lv 24)
- Body Slam (lv 28)
- Heavy Slam (lv 32)
- Amnesia (lv 36)
- High Horsepower (lv 40)
- Hammer Arm (lv 44)
- Belly Drum (lv 48)
- Belch (lv 52)
- Giga Impact (lv 56)
Moves by TM/TR
- TM00 Mega Punch
- TM01 Mega Kick
- TM02 Pay Day
- TM03 Fire Punch
- TM04 Ice Punch
- TM05 Thunder Punch
- TM08 Hyper Beam
- TM09 Giga Impact
- TM11 Solar Beam
- TM16 Screech
- TM20 Self-Destruct
- TM21 Rest
- TM22 Rock Slide
- TM24 Snore
- TM25 Protect
- TM27 Icy Wind
- TM29 Charm
- TM31 Attract
- TM32 Sandstorm
- TM33 Rain Dance
- TM34 Sunny Day
- TM36 Whirlpool
- TM39 Facade
- TM43 Brick Break
- TM48 Rock Tomb
- TM59 Fling
- TM76 Round
- TM79 Retaliate
- TM81 Bulldoze
- TM98 Stomping Tantrum
- TR01 Body Slam
- TR02 Flamethrower
- TR03 Hydro Pump
- TR04 Surf
- TR05 Ice Beam
- TR06 Blizzard
- TR08 Thunderbolt
- TR09 Thunder
- TR10 Earthquake
- TR11 Psychic
- TR14 Metronome
- TR15 Fire Blast
- TR17 Amnesia
- TR20 Substitute
- TR24 Outrage
- TR26 Endure
- TR27 Sleep Talk
- TR30 Encore
- TR32 Crunch
- TR33 Shadow Ball
- TR35 Uproar
- TR39 Superpower
- TR42 Hyper Voice
- TR59 Seed Bomb
- TR64 Focus Blast
- TR69 Zen Headbutt
- TR73 Gunk Shot
- TR74 Iron Head
- TR79 Heavy Slam
- TR85 Work Up
- TR86 Wild Charge
- TR88 Heat Crash
- TR93 Darkest Lariat
- TR94 High Horsepower
- TR99 Body Press
Moves by Breeding
- Counter
- Curse
- Double-Edge
- Fissure
- Gastro Acid
Damaged normally by
- Normal 1×
- Flying 1×
- Poison 1×
- Ground 1×
- Rock 1×
- Bug 1×
- Steel 1×
- Fire 1×
- Water 1×
- Grass 1×
- Electric 1×
- Psychic 1×
- Ice 1×
- Dragon 1×
- Dark 1×
- Fairy 1×
Weak to
- Fighting 2×
Immune to
- Ghost
Resistant to
- None
Gigantamax
- Sword Pokédex: Gigantamax energy has affected stray seeds and even pebbles that got stuck to Snorlax, making them grow to a huge size.
- Shield Pokédex: Terrifyingly strong, this Pokémon is the size of a mountain—and moves about as much as one as well.
Pokémon Go
Snorlax in Pokémon Go
Pokédex: Snorlax's typical day consists of nothing more than eating and sleeping. It is such a docile Pokémon that there are children who use its expansive belly as a place to play.
Egg Distance: 10 KM*
Buddy Distance: 5 KM
Base Stats
- 330 Stamina
- 190 Attack
- 169 Defense
Moves
- Fast Attacks: Zen Headbutt, Lick, Yawn*
- Charged Attacks: Heavy Slam, Hyper Beam, Earthquake, Outrage, Skull Bash, Body Slam, Superpower, Frustration*, Return*
Shiny: Not Available Yet
More information
