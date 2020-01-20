Name: Snorlax (Japanese: カビゴン Kabigon)

Classification: Sleeping Pokémon

Type: Normal

Generation: Gen I Kanto Region

Gender Ratio: 87.5% Male to 12.5% Female

Height:

6' 11" (Snorlax)

114' 10"+ (Gigantamax Snorlax)

Weight:

1014.1 lbs (Snorlax)

??? lbs (Gigantamax Snorlax)

Evolution:

Evolves from Munchlax when leveled up with high Friendship.

Evolves from Munchlax with 50 Candies in Pokémon Go.

Alternate Formes:

Gigantamax Snorlax

How to catch in Sword/Shield:

Evolve from Munchlax

Motostoke Riverbank

Bridge Field

East Lake Axewell

Rolling Fields

Stony Wilderness

Max Raid Battles

How to catch in Go:

Rare Spawns

Evolve from Munchlax

Eggs*

Raids

Description: A huge, dark blue, cat-like Pokémon, Snorlax is best known for falling asleep in the middle of roads and obstructing even foot traffic. Snorlax are capable of eating just about anything: spoiled food, mold, even Muk's poison. Nothing they eat causes them any harm. Snorlax's large, cream colored belly makes it impossible for this Pokémon to walk on all fours, and slows it down considerably. That combined with its docile nature lead to many Snorlax being used as a trampoline by small children and other Pokémon. Snorlax only wake up to eat the 900+ pounds of food they require each day.

Capable of Gigantamaxing, Gigantamax Snorlax is considered by many to be the strongest Gigantamax Pokémon discovered. Despite this great power, it barely moves at all during battle beyond flailing its arms and legs. Seeds that had been caught in its fur sprout up and grow to massive heights, creating a tree, bushes, and even grass across its landscape of a belly.