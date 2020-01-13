Name: Articuno (Japanese: フリーザー Freezer)
Classification: Freeze Pokémon
Type: Ice/Flying
Generation: Gen I Kanto Region
Gender Ratio: Genderless
Height: 5' 7"
Weight: 122.1 lbs
Evolution: None
Alternate Formes: None
How to catch in Sword/Shield: Not Available Yet
How to catch in Go:
- Legendary Raids
- Research Breakthrough Rewards
Description: A massive bird whose feathers come in three different shades of icy blue, Articuno is the first Legendary Pokémon in the Pokédex. It's bright red eyes and icy demeanor may seem off-putting at first but this legend will appear before lost travelers in frigid areas and guide them back to safety. It prefers to live in isolation in the coldest parts of the world where it can create snow just by flapping its wings. This Legendary Pokémon is also the mascot for Team Mystic in Pokémon Go.
Core Games
Articuno in the core games
- Sword Pokédex: Not available
- Shield Pokédex: Not available
- Let's Go, Pikachu & Let's Go Eevee Pokédex: A legendary bird Pokémon. It freezes water that is contained in winter air and makes it snow.
Base Stats
- 90 HP
- 85 Attack
- 100 Defense
- 95 Sp. Attack
- 125 Sp. Defense
- 85 Speed
- 580 Total
Moves by Level
- Gust (lv 1)
- Powder Snow (lv 1)
- Mist (lv 8)
- Ice Shard (lv 15)
- Mind Reader (lv 22)
- Ancient Power (lv 29)
- Agility (lv 36)
- Freeze-Dry (lv 43)
- Reflect (lv 50)
- Hail (lv 57)
- Tailwind (lv 64)
- Ice Beam (lv 71)
- Blizzard (lv 78)
- Roost (lv 85)
- Hurricane (lv 92)
- Sheer (lv 99)
Moves by TM/TR
- TM05 Roar
- TM06 Toxic
- TM07 Hail
- TM10 Hidden Power
- TM11 Sunny Day
- TM13 Ice Beam
- TM14 Blizzard
- TM15 Hyper Beam
- TM17 Protect
- TM18 Rain Dance
- TM19 Roost
- TM21 Frustration
- TM27 Return
- TM32 Double Team
- TM33 Reflect
- TM37 Sandstorm
- TM40 Aerial Ace
- TM42 Facade
- TM44 Rest
- TM48 Round
- TM51 Steel Wing
- TM58 Sky Drop
- TM68 Giga Impact
- TM70 Aurora Veil
- TM76 Fly
- TM79 Frost Breath
- TM87 Swagger
- TM88 Sleep Talk
- TM89 U-turn
- TM90 Substitute
- TM100 Confide
Moves by Tutoring
- Defog
- Icy Wind
- Laser Focus
- Signal Beam
- Sky Attack
- Snore
- Tailwind
- Water Pulse
Damaged normally by
- Normal 1×
- Fighting 1×
- Flying 1×
- Poison 1×
- Ghost 1×
- Water 1×
- Psychic 1×
- Ice 1×
- Dragon 1×
- Dark 1×
- Fairy 1×
Weak to
- Rock 4×
- Steel 2×
- Fire 2×
- Electric 2×
Immune to
- Ground
Resistant to
- Bug ½×
- Grass ½×
Pokémon Go
Articuno in Pokémon Go
Pokédex: Articuno is a Legendary Pokémon that can control ice. The flapping of its wings chills the air. As a result, it is said that when this Pokémon flies, snow will fall.
Egg Distance: N/A
Buddy Distance: 20 KM
Base Stats
- 207 Stamina
- 192 Attack
- 236 Defense
Moves
- Fast Attacks: Frost Breath, Ice Shard*
- Charged Attacks: Ice Beam, Icy Wind, Blizzard, Ancient Power*, Hurricane*
Shiny: Yes
