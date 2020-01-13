Name: Articuno (Japanese: フリーザー Freezer)

Classification: Freeze Pokémon

Type: Ice/Flying

Generation: Gen I Kanto Region

Gender Ratio: Genderless

Height: 5' 7"

Weight: 122.1 lbs

Evolution: None

Alternate Formes: None

How to catch in Sword/Shield: Not Available Yet

How to catch in Go:

Legendary Raids

Research Breakthrough Rewards

Description: A massive bird whose feathers come in three different shades of icy blue, Articuno is the first Legendary Pokémon in the Pokédex. It's bright red eyes and icy demeanor may seem off-putting at first but this legend will appear before lost travelers in frigid areas and guide them back to safety. It prefers to live in isolation in the coldest parts of the world where it can create snow just by flapping its wings. This Legendary Pokémon is also the mascot for Team Mystic in Pokémon Go.