Name: Zapdos (Japanese: サンダー Thunder)

Classification: Electric Pokémon

Type: Electric/Flying

Generation: Gen I Kanto Region

Gender Ratio: Genderless

Height: 5' 3"

Weight: 116 lbs

Evolution: None

Alternate Formes: None

How to catch in Sword/Shield: Not Available Yet

How to catch in Go:

Legendary Raid Battles

Research Breakthrough Rewards

Description: Zapdos is a massive, Legendary bird Pokémon covered in spiky yellow and black feathers that give the illusion of the lighting it creates. With a flap of its wings, it releases electricity into the air and creates thunderstorms. Rarely ever seen, Zapdos is believed to live among the thunderclouds where it is recharged each time it is struck by lightning. Part of the Legendary bird trio, Zapdos is the mascot for Team Instinct in Pokémon Go.