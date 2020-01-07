Name: Zapdos (Japanese: サンダー Thunder)
Classification: Electric Pokémon
Type: Electric/Flying
Generation: Gen I Kanto Region
Gender Ratio: Genderless
Height: 5' 3"
Weight: 116 lbs
Evolution: None
Alternate Formes: None
How to catch in Sword/Shield: Not Available Yet
How to catch in Go:
- Legendary Raid Battles
- Research Breakthrough Rewards
Description: Zapdos is a massive, Legendary bird Pokémon covered in spiky yellow and black feathers that give the illusion of the lighting it creates. With a flap of its wings, it releases electricity into the air and creates thunderstorms. Rarely ever seen, Zapdos is believed to live among the thunderclouds where it is recharged each time it is struck by lightning. Part of the Legendary bird trio, Zapdos is the mascot for Team Instinct in Pokémon Go.
Core Games
Pokémon in the core games
- Sword Pokédex: Not available
- Shield Pokédex: Not available
- Let's Go, Pikachu! & Let's Go, Eevee!: This legendary bird Pokémon is said to appear when the sky turns dark and lightning showers down.
Base Stats
- 90 HP
- 90 Attack
- 85 Defense
- 125 Sp. Attack
- 90 Sp. Defense
- 100 Speed
- 580 Total
Moves by Level
- Peck (lv 1)
- Thunder Shock (lv 1)
- Thunder Wave (lv 8)
- Detect (lv 15)
- Pluck (lv 22)
- Ancient Power (lv 29)
- Charge (lv 36)
- Agility (lv 43)
- Discharge (lv 50)
- Rain Dance (lv 57)
- Light Screen (lv 64)
- Drill Peck (lv 71)
- Thunder (lv 78)
- Roost (lv 85)
- Magnetic Flux (lv 92)
- Zap Cannon (lv 99)
Moves by TM/TR
- TM05 Roar
- TM06 Toxic
- TM10 Hidden Power
- TM11 Sunny Day
- TM15 Hyper Beam
- TM16 Light Screen
- TM17 Protect
- TM18 Rain Dance
- TM19 Roost
- TM21 Frustration
- TM24 Thunderbolt
- TM25 Thunder
- TM27 Return
- TM32 Double Team
- TM37 Sandstorm
- TM40 Aerial Ace
- TM42 Facade
- TM44 Rest
- TM48 Round
- TM51 Steel Wing
- TM57 Charge Beam
- TM58 Sky Drop
- TM68 Giga Impact
- TM72 Volt Switch
- TM73 Thunder Wave
- TM76 Fly Flying
- TM87 Swagger
- TM88 Sleep Talk
- TM89 U-turn
- TM90 Substitute
- TM93 Wild Charge
- TM100 Confide
Moves by Tutoring
- Defog
- Heat Wave
- Laser Focus
- Shock Wave
- Signal Beam
- Sky Attack
- Snore
- Tailwind
Damaged normally by
- Normal 1×
- Poison 1×
- Ghost 1×
- Fire 1×
- Water 1×
- Electric 1×
- Psychic 1×
- Dragon 1×
- Dark 1×
- Fairy 1×
Weak to
- Rock 2×
- Ice 2×
Immune to
- Ground
Resistant to
- Fighting ½×
- Flying ½×
- Bug ½×
- Steel ½×
- Grass ½×
Pokémon Go
Pokémon in Pokémon Go
Pokédex: Zapdos is a Legendary Pokémon that has the ability to control electricity. It usually lives in thunderclouds. The Pokémon gains power if it is stricken by lightning bolts.
Egg Distance: N/A
Buddy Distance: 20 KM
Base Stats
- 207 Stamina
- 253 Attack
- 185 Defense
Moves
- Fast Attacks: Charge Beam, Thunder Shock*
- Charged Attacks: Zap Cannon, Thunderbolt, Thunder, Ancient Power*, Drill Peck*
Shiny: Yes
