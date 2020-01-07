Name: Moltres (Japanese: ファイヤー Fire)

Classification: Flame Pokémon

Type: Fire/Flying

Generation: Gen I Kanto Region

Gender Ratio: Genderless

Height: 6' 7"

Weight: 132.3 lbs

Evolution: None

Alternate Formes: None

How to catch in Sword/Shield: Not Available Yet

How to catch in Go:

Legendary Raids

Research Breakthrough Rewards

Description: The largest of the Legendary bird trio, Moltres is on fire. Literally. The crest atop its head, its wings, and its tail are all made up of massive red, orange, and yellow flames. The rest of its body is covered with golden yellow feathers and each flap of its wings sheds embers. Legends tell that Moltres' migration brings springtime and that it can heal itself by bathing in the magma of active volcanos.