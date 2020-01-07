Pokemon 146 MoltresSource: The Pokemon Company

Name: Moltres (Japanese: ファイヤー Fire)

Classification: Flame Pokémon

Type: Fire/Flying

Generation: Gen I Kanto Region

Gender Ratio: Genderless

Height: 6' 7"

Weight: 132.3 lbs

Evolution: None

Alternate Formes: None

How to catch in Sword/Shield: Not Available Yet

How to catch in Go:

Description: The largest of the Legendary bird trio, Moltres is on fire. Literally. The crest atop its head, its wings, and its tail are all made up of massive red, orange, and yellow flames. The rest of its body is covered with golden yellow feathers and each flap of its wings sheds embers. Legends tell that Moltres' migration brings springtime and that it can heal itself by bathing in the magma of active volcanos.

Core Games

Pokémon in the core games

  • Sword Pokédex: Not available
  • Shield Pokédex: Not available
  • Let's Go, Pikachu! & Let's Go, Eevee! Pokédex: A legendary bird Pokémon. As it flaps its flaming wings, even the night sky will turn red.

Pokemon 146 MoltresSource: The Pokemon Company

Base Stats

  • 90 HP
  • 100 Attack
  • 90 Defense
  • 125 Sp. Attack
  • 85 Sp. Defense
  • 90 Speed
  • 580 Total

Moves by Level

  • Wing Attack (lv 1)
  • Ember (lv 1)
  • Fire Spin (lv 8)
  • Agility (lv 15)
  • Endure (lv 22)
  • Ancient Power (lv 29)
  • Flamethrower (lv 36)
  • Safeguard (lv 43)
  • Air Slash (lv 50)
  • Sunny Day (lv 57)
  • Heat Wave (lv 64)
  • Solar Beam (lv 71)
  • Sky Attack (lv 78)
  • Roost (lv 85)
  • Hurricane (lv 92)
  • Burn Up (lv 99)

Moves by TM/TR

  • TM05 Roar
  • TM06 Toxic
  • TM10 Hidden Power
  • TM11 Sunny Day
  • TM15 Hyper Beam
  • TM17 Protect
  • TM18 Rain Dance
  • TM19 Roost
  • TM20 Safeguard
  • TM21 Frustration
  • TM22 Solar Beam
  • TM27 Return
  • TM32 Double Team
  • TM35 Flamethrower
  • TM37 Sandstorm
  • TM38 Fire Blast
  • TM40 Aerial Ace
  • TM42 Facade
  • TM43 Flame Charge
  • TM44 Rest
  • TM48 Round
  • TM50 Overheat
  • TM51 Steel Wing
  • TM58 Sky Drop
  • TM61 Will-O-Wisp
  • TM68 Giga Impact
  • TM76 Fly
  • TM87 Swagger
  • TM88 Sleep Talk
  • TM89 U-turn
  • TM90 Substitute
  • TM100 Confide

Moves by Tutoring

  • Defog
  • Heat Wave
  • Laser Focus
  • Sky Attack
  • Snore
  • Tailwind

Damaged normally by

  • Normal 1×
  • Flying 1×
  • Poison 1×
  • Ghost 1×
  • Psychic 1×
  • Ice 1×
  • Dragon 1×
  • Dark 1×

Weak to

  • Rock 4×
  • Water 2×
  • Electric 2×

Immune to

  • Ground

Resistant to

  • Fighting ½×
  • Bug ¼×
  • Steel ½×
  • Fire ½×
  • Grass ¼×
  • Fairy ½×

Pokémon Go

Pokémon in Pokémon Go

Pokédex: Moltres is a Legendary Pokémon that has the ability to control fire. If this Pokémon is injured, it is said to dip its body in the molten magma of a volcano to burn and heal itself.

Egg Distance: N/A

Buddy Distance: 20 KM

Pokemon Go 146 MoltresSource: Niantic

Base Stats

  • 207 Stamina
  • 251 Attack
  • 181 Defense

Moves

  • Fast Attacks: Fire Spin, Wing Attack*
  • Charged Attacks: Fire Blast, Heat Wave, Overheat, Ancient Power*, Sky Attack*

Shiny:

Pokemon Go 146 Moltres ShinySource: Niantic

