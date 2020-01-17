Pokemon 147 DratiniSource: The Pokémon Company

Name: Dratini (Japanese: ミニリュウ Miniryu)

Classification: Dragon Pokémon

Type: Dragon

Generation: Gen I Kanto Region

Gender Ratio: 50% Male to 50% Female

Height: 5' 11"

Weight: 7.3 lbs

Evolution:

  • Evolves into Dragonair at level 30.
  • Evolves into Dragonair with 25 Candies in Pokémon Go.

Alternate Formes:

  • Shadow
  • Purified

How to catch in Sword/Shield: Not Available Yet

How to catch in Go:

  • Spawns, especially near water
  • Eggs
  • Special Research

Description: Shaped like an eel, Dratini is a long, blue and white Dragon Pokémon. It has whit, three-pronged fins on either side of its head and a white bump at the center of its forehead. Its snout and belly are also white and it has very large purple eyes. As its life energy builds, Dratini continue to grow, reaching lengths over six foot before evolving. They are incredibly rare, so much so that they were once considered to be a myth; however, in recent years, an underwater Dratini colony was discovered. While Dratini will surface occasionally, they tend to spend most of their lives at the bottom of whatever body of water they inhabit.

Our favorite VPN service is more affordable now than ever before

In Pokémon Go, they are far more common, often appearing near water, as well as beign part of their own Special Research line. They're so common that Team GO Rocket has captured and corrupted quite a few of them. The resulting Shadow Dratini can be purified or even evolved to make Shadow Dragonair or Shadow Dragonite.

Core Games

Dratini in the core games

  • Sword Pokédex: Not Available Yet
  • Shield Pokédex: Not Available Yet
  • Let's Go, Pikachu! & Let's Go, Eevee! Pokédex: Long thought to be a myth, this Pokémon's existence was only recently confirmed by a fisherman who caught one.

Pokemon 147 DratiniSource: The Pokémon Company

Base Stats

  • 41 HP
  • 64 Attack
  • 45 Defense
  • 50 Sp. Attack
  • 50 Sp. Defense
  • 50 Speed
  • 300 Total

Moves by Level

  • Wrap (lv 1)
  • Leer (lv 1)
  • Thunder Wave (lv 5)
  • Twister (lv 11)
  • Dragon Rage (lv 15)
  • Slam (lv 21)
  • Agility (lv 25)
  • Dragon Tail (lv 31)
  • Aqua Tail (lv 35)
  • Dragon Rush (lv 41)
  • Safeguard (lv 45)
  • Dragon Dance (lv 51)
  • Outrage (lv 55)
  • Hyper Beam (lv 61)

Moves by TM/TR

  • TM06 Toxic
  • TM07 Hail
  • TM10 Hidden Power
  • TM11 Sunny Day
  • TM13 Ice Beam
  • TM14 Blizzard
  • TM15 Hyper Beam
  • TM16 Light Screen
  • TM17 Protect
  • TM18 Rain Dance
  • TM20 Safeguard
  • TM21 Frustration
  • TM24 Thunderbolt
  • TM25 Thunder
  • TM27 Return
  • TM32 Double Team
  • TM35 Flamethrower
  • TM38 Fire Blast
  • TM42 Facade
  • TM44 Rest
  • TM45 Attract
  • TM48 Round
  • TM59 Brutal Swing
  • TM73 Thunder Wave
  • TM82 Dragon Tail
  • TM87 Swagger
  • TM88 Sleep Talk
  • TM90 Substitute
  • TM94 Surf
  • TM98 Waterfall
  • TM100 Confide

Moves by Breeding

  • Aqua Jet
  • Dragon Breath
  • Dragon Dance
  • Dragon Pulse
  • Dragon Rush
  • Extreme Speed
  • Haze
  • Iron Tail
  • Mist
  • Supersonic
  • Water Pulse

Moves by Tutoring

  • Aqua Tail
  • Bind
  • Draco Meteor
  • Dragon Pulse
  • Icy Wind
  • Iron Tail
  • Outrage
  • Shock Wave
  • Snore
  • Water Pulse

Damaged normally by

  • Normal 1×
  • Fighting 1×
  • Flying 1×
  • Poison 1×
  • Ground 1×
  • Rock 1×
  • Bug 1×
  • Ghost 1×
  • Steel 1×
  • Psychic 1×
  • Dark 1×

Weak to

  • Ice 2×
  • Dragon 2×
  • Fairy 2×

Immune to

  • None

Resistant to

  • Fire ½×
  • Water ½×
  • Grass ½×
  • Electric ½×

Pokémon Go

Pokémon in Pokémon Go

Pokédex: Dratini continually molts and sloughs off its old skin. It does so because the life energy within its body steadily builds to reach uncontrollable levels.

Egg Distance: 10 KM

Buddy Distance: 5 KM

Pokemon Go 147 DratiniSource: Niantic

Base Stats

  • 121 Stamina
  • 119 Attack
  • 91 Defense

Moves

  • Fast Attacks: Dragon Breath, Iron Tail
  • Charged Attacks: Wrap, Twister, Aqua Tail, Frustration*, Return*

Shiny: Yes

Pokemon Go 147 Dratini shinySource: Niantic

More information

  • Coming Soon!

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.