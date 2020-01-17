Name: Dratini (Japanese: ミニリュウ Miniryu)
Classification: Dragon Pokémon
Type: Dragon
Generation: Gen I Kanto Region
Gender Ratio: 50% Male to 50% Female
Height: 5' 11"
Weight: 7.3 lbs
Evolution:
Alternate Formes:
- Shadow
- Purified
How to catch in Sword/Shield: Not Available Yet
How to catch in Go:
- Spawns, especially near water
- Eggs
- Special Research
Description: Shaped like an eel, Dratini is a long, blue and white Dragon Pokémon. It has whit, three-pronged fins on either side of its head and a white bump at the center of its forehead. Its snout and belly are also white and it has very large purple eyes. As its life energy builds, Dratini continue to grow, reaching lengths over six foot before evolving. They are incredibly rare, so much so that they were once considered to be a myth; however, in recent years, an underwater Dratini colony was discovered. While Dratini will surface occasionally, they tend to spend most of their lives at the bottom of whatever body of water they inhabit.
In Pokémon Go, they are far more common, often appearing near water, as well as beign part of their own Special Research line. They're so common that Team GO Rocket has captured and corrupted quite a few of them. The resulting Shadow Dratini can be purified or even evolved to make Shadow Dragonair or Shadow Dragonite.
Core Games
Dratini in the core games
- Sword Pokédex: Not Available Yet
- Shield Pokédex: Not Available Yet
- Let's Go, Pikachu! & Let's Go, Eevee! Pokédex: Long thought to be a myth, this Pokémon's existence was only recently confirmed by a fisherman who caught one.
Base Stats
- 41 HP
- 64 Attack
- 45 Defense
- 50 Sp. Attack
- 50 Sp. Defense
- 50 Speed
- 300 Total
Moves by Level
- Wrap (lv 1)
- Leer (lv 1)
- Thunder Wave (lv 5)
- Twister (lv 11)
- Dragon Rage (lv 15)
- Slam (lv 21)
- Agility (lv 25)
- Dragon Tail (lv 31)
- Aqua Tail (lv 35)
- Dragon Rush (lv 41)
- Safeguard (lv 45)
- Dragon Dance (lv 51)
- Outrage (lv 55)
- Hyper Beam (lv 61)
Moves by TM/TR
- TM06 Toxic
- TM07 Hail
- TM10 Hidden Power
- TM11 Sunny Day
- TM13 Ice Beam
- TM14 Blizzard
- TM15 Hyper Beam
- TM16 Light Screen
- TM17 Protect
- TM18 Rain Dance
- TM20 Safeguard
- TM21 Frustration
- TM24 Thunderbolt
- TM25 Thunder
- TM27 Return
- TM32 Double Team
- TM35 Flamethrower
- TM38 Fire Blast
- TM42 Facade
- TM44 Rest
- TM45 Attract
- TM48 Round
- TM59 Brutal Swing
- TM73 Thunder Wave
- TM82 Dragon Tail
- TM87 Swagger
- TM88 Sleep Talk
- TM90 Substitute
- TM94 Surf
- TM98 Waterfall
- TM100 Confide
Moves by Breeding
- Aqua Jet
- Dragon Breath
- Dragon Dance
- Dragon Pulse
- Dragon Rush
- Extreme Speed
- Haze
- Iron Tail
- Mist
- Supersonic
- Water Pulse
Moves by Tutoring
- Aqua Tail
- Bind
- Draco Meteor
- Dragon Pulse
- Icy Wind
- Iron Tail
- Outrage
- Shock Wave
- Snore
- Water Pulse
Damaged normally by
- Normal 1×
- Fighting 1×
- Flying 1×
- Poison 1×
- Ground 1×
- Rock 1×
- Bug 1×
- Ghost 1×
- Steel 1×
- Psychic 1×
- Dark 1×
Weak to
- Ice 2×
- Dragon 2×
- Fairy 2×
Immune to
- None
Resistant to
- Fire ½×
- Water ½×
- Grass ½×
- Electric ½×
Pokémon Go
Pokémon in Pokémon Go
Pokédex: Dratini continually molts and sloughs off its old skin. It does so because the life energy within its body steadily builds to reach uncontrollable levels.
Egg Distance: 10 KM
Buddy Distance: 5 KM
Base Stats
- 121 Stamina
- 119 Attack
- 91 Defense
Moves
- Fast Attacks: Dragon Breath, Iron Tail
- Charged Attacks: Wrap, Twister, Aqua Tail, Frustration*, Return*
Shiny: Yes
More information
- Coming Soon!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Here's a shortcut to launch you right into your Netflix favorites!
Here's how to use a shortcut to quickly open your favorite TV shows and movies.
Tracker maker Tile will testify against Apple in today's antitrust hearing
The relationship between Tile and Apple has turned sour. And now the tracker maker is going to testify in today's antitrust hearing.
The EU wants to mandate USB-C ports on smartphones
The EU wants portable device manufacturers to adopt a common charging standard. Previously, the bloc had adopted a position of encouragement, but that policy did not lead to the desired results.
These Switch accessories pair perfectly with Pokémon Sword and Shield
Getting yourself or someone else Pokémon Sword and/or Shield for the holidays? You should check out these sweet Pokémon-themed Switch accessories to go with the games.