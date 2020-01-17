Name: Dratini (Japanese: ミニリュウ Miniryu)

Classification: Dragon Pokémon

Type: Dragon

Generation: Gen I Kanto Region

Gender Ratio: 50% Male to 50% Female

Height: 5' 11"

Weight: 7.3 lbs

Evolution:

Evolves into Dragonair at level 30.

Evolves into Dragonair with 25 Candies in Pokémon Go.

Alternate Formes:

Shadow

Purified

How to catch in Sword/Shield: Not Available Yet

How to catch in Go:

Spawns, especially near water

Eggs

Special Research

Description: Shaped like an eel, Dratini is a long, blue and white Dragon Pokémon. It has whit, three-pronged fins on either side of its head and a white bump at the center of its forehead. Its snout and belly are also white and it has very large purple eyes. As its life energy builds, Dratini continue to grow, reaching lengths over six foot before evolving. They are incredibly rare, so much so that they were once considered to be a myth; however, in recent years, an underwater Dratini colony was discovered. While Dratini will surface occasionally, they tend to spend most of their lives at the bottom of whatever body of water they inhabit.

In Pokémon Go, they are far more common, often appearing near water, as well as beign part of their own Special Research line. They're so common that Team GO Rocket has captured and corrupted quite a few of them. The resulting Shadow Dratini can be purified or even evolved to make Shadow Dragonair or Shadow Dragonite.