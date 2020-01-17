Name: Dragonair (Japanese: ハクリュー Hakuryu)
Classification: Dragon Pokémon
Type: Dragon
Generation: Gen I Kanto Region
Gender Ratio: 50% Male to 50% Female
Height: 13' 1"
Weight: 36.4 lbs
Evolution:
- Evolves from Dratini at level 30.
- Evolves from Dratini with 25 Candies in Pokémon Go.
- Evolves into Dragonite at level 55.
- Evolves into Dragonite with 100 Candies in Pokémon Go.
Alternate Formes:
- Shadow
- Purified
How to catch in Sword/Shield: Not Available Yet
How to catch in Go:
- Evolve from Dratini
Description: More than twice the length of Dratini, Dragonair is colored very similar to its previous form. Dratini's fins have been replaces with tiny wings, its snout is now blue, and it is adorned with three blue crystal balls, one at the neck and two at the tip of its tail. The white bump it once had is now a horn at the center of its forehead. Capable of giving off a mystical aura, Dragonair can easily fly. The massive amounts of energy it contains can be fires at opponents through the crystal balls at its neck and tail, and can be used to change the weather. Even rarer that Dratini, Dragonair live in seas and deep lakes.
Core Games
Dragonair in the core games
- Sword Pokédex: Not Available Yet
- Shield Pokédex: Not Available Yet
- Let's Go, Pikachu! & Let's Go, Eevee! Pokédex: According to a witness, its body was surrounded by a strange aura that gave it a mystical look.
Base Stats
- 61 HP
- 84 Attack
- 65 Defense
- 70 Sp. Attack
- 70 Sp. Defense
- 70 Speed
- 420 Total
Moves by Level
- Wrap (lv 1)
- Leer (lv 1)
- Thunder Wave (lv 1)
- Twister (lv 1)
- Thunder Wave (lv 5)
- Twister (lv 11)
- Dragon Rage (lv 15)
- Slam (lv 21)
- Agility (lv 25)
- Dragon Tail (lv 33)
- Aqua Tail (lv 39)
- Dragon Rush (lv 47)
- Safeguard (lv 53)
- Dragon Dance (lv 61)
- Outrage (lv 67)
- Hyper Beam (lv 75)
Moves by TM/TR
- TM06 Toxic
- TM07 Hail
- TM10 Hidden Power
- TM11 Sunny Day
- TM13 Ice Beam
- TM14 Blizzard
- TM15 Hyper Beam
- TM16 Light Screen
- TM17 Protect
- TM18 Rain Dance
- TM20 Safeguard
- TM21 Frustration
- TM24 Thunderbolt
- TM25 Thunder
- TM27 Return
- TM32 Double Team
- TM35 Flamethrower
- TM38 Fire Blast
- TM42 Facade
- TM44 Rest
- TM45 Attract
- TM48 Round
- TM59 Brutal Swing
- TM73 Thunder Wave
- TM82 Dragon Tail
- TM87 Swagger
- TM88 Sleep Talk
- TM90 Substitute
- TM94 Surf
- TM98 Waterfall
- TM100 Confide
Moves by Breeding
- Aqua Jet
- Dragon Breath
- Dragon Dance
- Dragon Pulse
- Dragon Rush
- Extreme Speed
- Haze
- Iron Tail
- Mist
- Supersonic
- Water Pulse
Moves by Tutoring
- Aqua Tail
- Bind
- Draco Meteor
- Dragon Pulse
- Icy Wind
- Iron Tail
- Outrage
- Shock Wave
- Snore
- Water Pulse
Damaged normally by
- Normal 1×
- Fighting 1×
- Flying 1×
- Poison 1×
- Ground 1×
- Rock 1×
- Bug 1×
- Ghost 1×
- Steel 1×
- Psychic 1×
- Dark 1×
Weak to
- Ice 2×
- Dragon 2×
- Fairy 2×
Immune to
- None
Resistant to
- Fire ½×
- Water ½×
- Grass ½×
- Electric ½×
Pokémon Go
Dragonair in Pokémon Go
Pokédex: Dragonair stores an enormous amount of energy inside its body. It is said to alter weather conditions in its vicinity by discharging energy from the crystals on its neck and tail.
Egg Distance: N/A
Buddy Distance: 5 KM
Base Stats
- 156 Stamina
- 163 Attack
- 135 Defense
Moves
- Fast Attacks: Dragon Breath, Iron Tail
- Charged Attacks: Wrap, Aqua Tail, Dragon Pulse, Frustration*, Return*
Shiny: Yes
More information
- Coming Soon!
