Name: Dragonair (Japanese: ハクリュー Hakuryu)

Classification: Dragon Pokémon

Type: Dragon

Generation: Gen I Kanto Region

Gender Ratio: 50% Male to 50% Female

Height: 13' 1"

Weight: 36.4 lbs

Evolution:

Evolves from Dratini at level 30.

Evolves from Dratini with 25 Candies in Pokémon Go.

Evolves into Dragonite at level 55.

Evolves into Dragonite with 100 Candies in Pokémon Go.

Alternate Formes:

Shadow

Purified

How to catch in Sword/Shield: Not Available Yet

How to catch in Go:

Evolve from Dratini

Description: More than twice the length of Dratini, Dragonair is colored very similar to its previous form. Dratini's fins have been replaces with tiny wings, its snout is now blue, and it is adorned with three blue crystal balls, one at the neck and two at the tip of its tail. The white bump it once had is now a horn at the center of its forehead. Capable of giving off a mystical aura, Dragonair can easily fly. The massive amounts of energy it contains can be fires at opponents through the crystal balls at its neck and tail, and can be used to change the weather. Even rarer that Dratini, Dragonair live in seas and deep lakes.