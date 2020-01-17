Pokemon 149 DragoniteSource: The Pokémon Company

Name: Dragonite (Japanese: カイリュー Kairyu)

Classification: Dragon Pokémon

Type: Dragon/Flying

Generation: Gen I Kanto Region

Gender Ratio: 50% Male to 50% Female

Height: 7' 3"

Weight: 463 lbs

Evolution:

  • Evolves from Dragonair at level 55.
  • Evolves from Dragonair with 100 Candies in Pokémon Go.

Alternate Formes:

  • Shadow
  • Purified

How to catch in Sword/Shield: Not Available Yet

How to catch in Go:

Description: A massive bipedal Dragon, Dragonite bears no resemblance to Dratini or Dragonair. The first psuedo-Legendary Pokémon, Dragonite remains a fan favorite among Trainers. It has thick arms and legs, and small scaled wings with teal insides. It's belly is cream colored, while the rest of its body is orange. It has grayish-green eyes, a pair of antennae and a small orange horn at the top of its head. Whereas its previous stages were slim and elegant even, Dragonite is quitebulky.

However, despite looking like it would be quite slow and unable to fly with such tiny wings, Dragonite can fly faster than the speed of sound. It flies at 1,556 mph and can circle the planet in just 16 hours. Incredibly rare in the wild, when humans do happen to come across this Pokémon, it has been known to be very kind. Dragonite will lead lost ships to the shore and save people from drowning. It's kind heart and intelligence doesn't mean this Dragon is a pushover, though. In fact, Dragonite can go into a blind rage if they believe their environment is under threat.

Core Games

Dragonite in the core games

  • Sword Pokédex: Not Available Yet
  • Shield Pokédex: Not Available Yet
  • Let's Go, Pikachu! & Let's Go, Eevee! Pokédex: It is said that this Pokémon lives somewhere in the sea and that it flies. However, these are only rumors.

Base Stats

  • 91 HP
  • 134 Attack
  • 95 Defense
  • 100 Sp. Attack
  • 100 Sp. Defense
  • 80 Speed
  • 600 Total

Moves by Level

  • Wing Attack (lv 1)
  • Hurricane (lv 1)
  • Fire Punch (lv 1)
  • Thunder Punch (lv 1)
  • Roost (lv 1)
  • Wrap (lv 1)
  • Leer (lv 1)
  • Thunder Wave (lv 1)
  • Twister (lv 1)
  • Wing Attack (Evo)
  • Thunder Wave (lv 5)
  • Twister (lv 11)
  • Dragon Rage (lv 15)
  • Slam (lv 21)
  • Agility (lv 25)
  • Dragon Tail (lv 33)
  • Aqua Tail (lv 39)
  • Dragon Rush (lv 47)
  • Safeguard (lv 53)
  • Dragon Dance (lv 61)
  • Outrage (lv 67)
  • Hyper Beam (lv 75)
  • Hurricane (lv 81)

Moves by TM/TR

  • TM02 Dragon Claw
  • TM05 Roar
  • TM06 Toxic
  • TM07 Hail
  • TM10 Hidden Power
  • TM11 Sunny Day
  • TM13 Ice Beam
  • TM14 Blizzard
  • TM15 Hyper Beam
  • TM16 Light Screen
  • TM17 Protect
  • TM18 Rain Dance
  • TM19 Roost
  • TM20 Safeguard
  • TM21 Frustration
  • TM24 Thunderbolt
  • TM25 Thunder
  • TM26 Earthquake
  • TM27 Return
  • TM31 Brick Break
  • TM32 Double Team
  • TM35 Flamethrower
  • TM37 Sandstorm
  • TM38 Fire Blast
  • TM39 Rock Tomb
  • TM40 Aerial Ace
  • TM42 Facade
  • TM44 Rest
  • TM45 Attract
  • TM48 Round
  • TM51 Steel Wing
  • TM52 Focus Blast
  • TM56 Fling
  • TM58 Sky Drop
  • TM59 Brutal Swing
  • TM68 Giga Impact
  • TM71 Stone Edge
  • TM73 Thunder Wave
  • TM76 Fly
  • TM78 Bulldoze
  • TM80 Rock Slide
  • TM82 Dragon Tail
  • TM87 Swagger
  • TM88 Sleep Talk
  • TM90 Substitute
  • TM94 Surf
  • TM98 Waterfall
  • TM100 Confide

Moves by Breeding

  • Aqua Jet
  • Dragon Breath
  • Dragon Dance
  • Dragon Pulse
  • Dragon Rush
  • Extreme Speed
  • Haze
  • Iron Tail
  • Mist
  • Supersonic
  • Water Pulse

Moves by Tutoring

  • Aqua Tail
  • Bind
  • Defog
  • Draco Meteor
  • Dragon Pulse
  • Fire Punch
  • Focus Punch
  • Heat Wave
  • Ice Punch
  • Icy Wind
  • Iron Head
  • Iron Tail
  • Outrage
  • Shock Wave
  • Snore
  • Superpower
  • Tailwind
  • Thunder Punch
  • Water Pulse

Damaged normally by

  • Normal 1×
  • Flying 1×
  • Poison 1×
  • Ghost 1×
  • Steel 1×
  • Electric 1×
  • Psychic 1×
  • Dark 1×

Weak to

  • Rock 2×
  • Ice 4×
  • Dragon 2×
  • Fairy 2×

Immune to

  • Ground

Resistant to

  • Fighting ½×
  • Bug ½×
  • Fire ½×
  • Water ½×
  • Grass ¼×

Pokémon Go

Dragonite in Pokémon Go

Pokédex: Dragonite is capable of circling the globe in just 16 hours. It is a kindhearted Pokémon that leads lost and foundering ships in a storm to the safety of land.

Egg Distance: N/A

Buddy Distance: 5 KM

Base Stats

  • 209 Stamina
  • 263 Attack
  • 198 Defense

Moves

  • Fast Attacks: Dragon Tail, Steel Wing, Dragon Breath*
  • Charged Attacks: Hurricane, Hyper Beam, Outrage, Dragon Pulse*, Dragon Claw*, Draco Meteor*, Frustration*, Return*

Shiny: Yes

More information

  • Coming Soon!

