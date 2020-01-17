Name: Dragonite (Japanese: カイリュー Kairyu)

Classification: Dragon Pokémon

Type: Dragon/Flying

Generation: Gen I Kanto Region

Gender Ratio: 50% Male to 50% Female

Height: 7' 3"

Weight: 463 lbs

Evolution:

Evolves from Dragonair at level 55.

Evolves from Dragonair with 100 Candies in Pokémon Go.

Alternate Formes:

Shadow

Purified

How to catch in Sword/Shield: Not Available Yet

How to catch in Go:

Evolve from Dragonair

Raids

Description: A massive bipedal Dragon, Dragonite bears no resemblance to Dratini or Dragonair. The first psuedo-Legendary Pokémon, Dragonite remains a fan favorite among Trainers. It has thick arms and legs, and small scaled wings with teal insides. It's belly is cream colored, while the rest of its body is orange. It has grayish-green eyes, a pair of antennae and a small orange horn at the top of its head. Whereas its previous stages were slim and elegant even, Dragonite is quitebulky.

However, despite looking like it would be quite slow and unable to fly with such tiny wings, Dragonite can fly faster than the speed of sound. It flies at 1,556 mph and can circle the planet in just 16 hours. Incredibly rare in the wild, when humans do happen to come across this Pokémon, it has been known to be very kind. Dragonite will lead lost ships to the shore and save people from drowning. It's kind heart and intelligence doesn't mean this Dragon is a pushover, though. In fact, Dragonite can go into a blind rage if they believe their environment is under threat.