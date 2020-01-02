Name: Mewtwo (Japanese: ミュウツー Mewtwo)
Classification: Genetic Pokémon
Type:
- Psychic (Mewtwo)
- Psychic/Fighting (Mega X)
- Psychic (Mega Y)
Generation: Gen I Kanto Region
Gender Ratio: Genderless
Height:
- 6' 7" (Mewtwo)
- 7' 7"(Mega X)
- 4' 11"(Mega Y)
Weight:
- 269 lbs (Mewtwo)
- 280 lbs (Mega X)
- 72.8 lbs (Mega Y)
Evolution: Mega Evolution with Mewtwonite X or Mewtwonite Y
Alternate Formes: Armored
How to catch in Sword/Shield: Not available yet
How to catch in Go: Raid Battles
Description: A bipedal, humanoid shaped Pokémon with some of Mew's catlike features, Mewtwo is mostly grey with a massive, purple tail. It has stubby horns and an odd tube like structure on the back of its neck, as well as seemingly permanent angry eyes. Created by Giovanni's scientists, Mewtwo spent its formative years the subject of painful experiments and attempts to control it, giving it a very negative view of humanity. It is believed to be the most savage of all Pokémon and uses its telepathy, mind control, and telekinesis to exact revenge on all humans as payment for its suffering.
Core Games
Mewtwo's different formes in the core games
- Sword Pokédex: Created from the DNA of Mew, this Pokémon is a dangerous combination of overwhelming power and a savage heart.
- Shield Pokédex: The research efforts of a certain scientist ultimately resulted in this Pokémon. Its powers are dedicated to battling.
Base Stats
Mewtwo
- 106 HP
- 110 Attack
- 90 Defense
- 154 Sp. Attack
- 90 Sp. Defense
- 130 Speed
- 680 Total
Base Stats
Mega Mewtwo X
- 106 HP
- 190 Attack
- 100 Defense
- 154 Sp. Attack
- 100 Sp. Defense
- 130 Speed
- 780 Total
Base Stats
Mega Mewtwo Y
- 106 HP
- 150 Attack
- 70 Defense
- 194 Sp. Attack
- 120 Sp. Defense
- 140 Speed
- 780 Total
Moves by Level
- Life Dew (lv 1)
- Laser Focus (lv 1)
- Disable (lv 1)
- Confusion (lv 1)
- Swift (lv 1)
- Ancient Power (lv 8)
- Psycho Cut (lv 16)
- Safeguard (lv 24)
- Amnesia (lv 32)
- Aura Sphere (lv 40)
- Psychic (lv 48)
- Power Swap (lv 56)
- Guard Swap (lv 56)
- Mist (lv 64)
- Psystrike (lv 72)
- Recover (lv 80)
- Future Sight (lv 88)
Moves by TM/TR
- TM00 Mega Punch
- TM01 Mega Kick
- TM02 Pay Day
- TM03 Fire Punch
- TM04 Ice Punch
- TM05 Thunder Punch
- TM08 Hyper Beam
- TM09 Giga Impact
- TM11 Solar Beam
- TM14 Thunder Wave
- TM17 Light Screen
- TM18 Reflect
- TM19 Safeguard
- TM20 Self-Destruct
- TM21 Rest
- TM22 Rock Slide
- TM24 Snore
- TM25 Protect
- TM27 Icy Wind
- TM32 Sandstorm
- TM33 Rain Dance
- TM34 Sunny Day
- TM35 Hail
- TM38 Will-O-Wisp
- TM39 Facade
- TM40 Swift
- TM43 Brick Break
- TM45 Dive
- TM48 Rock Tomb
- TM59 Fling
- TM60 Power Swap
- TM61 Guard Swap
- TM62 Speed Swap
- TM63 Drain Punch
- TM64 Avalanche
- TM69 Psycho Cut
- TM70 Trick Room
- TM71 Wonder Room
- TM72 Magic Room
- TM75 Low Sweep
- TM76 Round
- TM81 Bulldoze
- TM91 Psychic Terrain
- TM97 Brutal Swing
- TR01 Body Slam
- TR02 Flamethrower
- TR05 Ice Beam
- TR06 Blizzard
- TR07 Low Kick
- TR08 Thunderbolt
- TR09 Thunder
- TR10 Earthquake
- TR11 Psychic
- TR12 Agility
- TR14 Metronome
- TR15 Fire Blast
- TR17 Amnesia
- TR19 Tri Attack
- TR20 Substitute
- TR25 Psyshock
- TR26 Endure
- TR27 Sleep Talk
- TR31 Iron Tail
- TR33 Shadow Ball
- TR34 Future Sight
- TR37 Taunt
- TR38 Trick
- TR40 Skill Swap
- TR48 Bulk Up
- TR49 Calm Mind
- TR56 Aura Sphere
- TR57 Poison Jab
- TR64 Focus Blast
- TR65 Energy Ball
- TR68 Nasty Plot
- TR69 Zen Headbutt
- TR75 Stone Edge
- TR77 Grass Knot
- TR80 Electro Ball
- TR81 Foul Play
- TR82 Stored Power
- TR83 Ally Switch
- TR89 Hurricane
Damaged normally by
Mewtwo and Mega Mewtwo Y
- Normal 1×
- Flying 1×
- Poison 1×
- Ground 1×
- Rock 1×
- Steel 1×
- Fire 1×
- Water 1×
- Grass 1×
- Electric 1×
- Ice 1×
- Dragon 1×
- Fairy 1×
Weak to
- Bug 2×
- Ghost 2×
- Dark 2×
Immune to
- None
Resistant to
- Fighting ½×
- Psychic ½×
Damaged normally by
Mega Mewtwo X
- Normal 1×
- Poison 1×
- Ground 1×
- Bug 1×
- Steel 1×
- Fire 1×
- Water 1×
- Grass 1×
- Electric 1×
- Psychic 1×
- Ice 1×
- Dragon 1×
- Dark 1×
Weak to
- Flying 2×
- Ghost 2×
- Fairy 2×
Immune to
- None
Resistant to
- Fighting ½×
- Rock ½×
Pokémon Go
Mewtwo's different formes in Pokémon Go
Pokédex: Mewtwo is a Pokémon that was created by genetic manipulation. However, even though the scientific power of humans created this Pokémon's body, they failed to endow Mewtwo with a compassionate heart.
Egg Distance: N/A
Buddy Distance: 20 KM
Base Stats
Mewtwo
- 214 Stamina
- 300 Attack
- 182 Defense
Moves
Mewtwo
- Fast Attacks: Psycho Cut, Confusion
- Charged Attacks: Psychic, Flamethrower*, Focus Blast*, Ice Beam*, Thunderbolt*, Shadow Ball*, Hyper Beam*, Psystrike*
Base Stats
Armored Mewtwo
- 214 Stamina
- 182 Attack
- 278 Defense
Moves
Armored Mewtwo
- Fast Attacks: Confusion, Iron Tail
- Charged Attacks: Rock Slide, Dynamic Punch, Earthquake, Future Sight
Shiny: Yes
More information
