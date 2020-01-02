Name: Mewtwo (Japanese: ミュウツー Mewtwo)

Classification: Genetic Pokémon

Type:

Psychic (Mewtwo)

Psychic/Fighting (Mega X)

Psychic (Mega Y)

Generation: Gen I Kanto Region

Gender Ratio: Genderless

Height:

6' 7" (Mewtwo)

7' 7"(Mega X)

4' 11"(Mega Y)

Weight:

269 lbs (Mewtwo)

280 lbs (Mega X)

72.8 lbs (Mega Y)

Evolution: Mega Evolution with Mewtwonite X or Mewtwonite Y

Alternate Formes: Armored

How to catch in Sword/Shield: Not available yet

How to catch in Go: Raid Battles

Description: A bipedal, humanoid shaped Pokémon with some of Mew's catlike features, Mewtwo is mostly grey with a massive, purple tail. It has stubby horns and an odd tube like structure on the back of its neck, as well as seemingly permanent angry eyes. Created by Giovanni's scientists, Mewtwo spent its formative years the subject of painful experiments and attempts to control it, giving it a very negative view of humanity. It is believed to be the most savage of all Pokémon and uses its telepathy, mind control, and telekinesis to exact revenge on all humans as payment for its suffering.