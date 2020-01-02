Name: Mew (Japanese: ミュウ Mew)

Classification: New Species Pokémon

Type: Psychic

Generation: Gen I Kanto Region

Gender Ratio: Genderless

Height: 1' 4"

Weight: 8.8 lbs

Evolution: None

Alternate Formes: No

How to catch in Sword/Shield: Poké Ball Plus, Trade

How to catch in Go: Complete Special Reasearch A Mythical Discovery

Description: A pink, cat-like Pokémon, Mew has massive hindpaws and tiny hand-like forepaws, as well as a very long tail. It floats in the air, rather than using its paws and uses its tail to interact with objects, people, and other Pokémon. Mew is the first mythical Pokémon and is said to contain the DNA of every other species of Pokémon. It is extremely curious and playful, but also quite powerful. Capable of learning almost every single move, Mew is the most versatile Pokémon around. It was used by Giovanni to create the Legendary Pokémon Mewtwo.