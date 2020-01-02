Name: Mew (Japanese: ミュウ Mew)
Classification: New Species Pokémon
Type: Psychic
Generation: Gen I Kanto Region
Gender Ratio: Genderless
Height: 1' 4"
Weight: 8.8 lbs
Evolution: None
Alternate Formes: No
How to catch in Sword/Shield: Poké Ball Plus, Trade
How to catch in Go: Complete Special Reasearch A Mythical Discovery
Description: A pink, cat-like Pokémon, Mew has massive hindpaws and tiny hand-like forepaws, as well as a very long tail. It floats in the air, rather than using its paws and uses its tail to interact with objects, people, and other Pokémon. Mew is the first mythical Pokémon and is said to contain the DNA of every other species of Pokémon. It is extremely curious and playful, but also quite powerful. Capable of learning almost every single move, Mew is the most versatile Pokémon around. It was used by Giovanni to create the Legendary Pokémon Mewtwo.
Core Games
Mew in the core games
- Sword Pokédex: It's very intelligent and can use an incredible variety of moves. Many believe that all other Pokémon are descendants of this one.
- Shield Pokédex: This mythical Pokémon is said to be extinct, but sightings of it are still being reported to this day.
Base Stats
- 100 HP
- 100 Attack
- 100 Defense
- 100 Sp. Attack
- 100 Sp. Defense
- 100 Speed
- 600 Total
Moves by Level
- Pound (lv 1)
- Reflect (lv 1)
- Amnesia (lv 10)
- Baton Pass (lv 20)
- Ancient Power (lv 30)
- Life Dew (lv 40)
- Nasty Plot (lv 50)
- Metronome (lv 60)
- Imprison (lv 70)
- Transform (lv 80)
- Aura Sphere (lv 90)
- Psychic (lv 100)
Moves by TM/TR
- TM00 Mega Punch
- TM01 Mega Kick
- TM02 Pay Day
- TM03 Fire Punch
- TM04 Ice Punch Ice
- TM05 Thunder Punch Electric
- TM06 Fly Flying
- TM07 Pin Missile
- TM08 Hyper Beam
- TM09 Giga Impact
- TM10 Magical Leaf
- TM11 Solar Beam
- TM12 Solar Blade
- TM13 Fire Spin
- TM14 Thunder Wave
- TM15 Dig
- TM16 Screech
- TM17 Light Screen
- TM18 Reflect
- TM19 Safeguard
- TM20 Self-Destruct
- TM21 Rest Psychic
- TM22 Rock Slide
- TM23 Thief
- TM24 Snore
- TM25 Protect
- TM26 Scary Face
- TM27 Icy Wind
- TM28 Giga Drain
- TM29 Charm
- TM30 Steel Wing
- TM31 Attract
- TM32 Sandstorm
- TM33 Rain Dance
- TM34 Sunny Day
- TM35 Hail
- TM36 Whirlpool
- TM37 Beat Up
- TM38 Will-O-Wisp
- TM39 Facade
- TM40 Swift
- TM41 Helping Hand
- TM42 Revenge
- TM43 Brick Break
- TM44 Imprison
- TM45 Dive
- TM46 Weather Ball
- TM47 Fake Tears
- TM48 Rock Tomb
- TM49 Sand Tomb
- TM50 Bullet Seed
- TM51 Icicle Spear
- TM52 Bounce
- TM53 Mud Shot
- TM54 Rock Blast
- TM55 Brine
- TM56 U-turn
- TM57 Payback
- TM58 Assurance
- TM59 Fling
- TM60 Power Swap
- TM61 Guard Swap
- TM62 Speed Swap
- TM63 Drain Punch
- TM64 Avalanche
- TM65 Shadow Claw
- TM66 Thunder Fang
- TM67 Ice Fang
- TM68 Fire Fang
- TM69 Psycho Cut
- TM70 Trick Room
- TM71 Wonder Room
- TM72 Magic Room
- TM73 Cross Poison
- TM74 Venoshock
- TM75 Low Sweep
- TM76 Round
- TM77 Hex
- TM78 Acrobatics
- TM79 Retaliate
- TM80 Volt Switch
- TM81 Bulldoze
- TM82 Electroweb
- TM83 Razor Shell
- TM84 Tail Slap
- TM85 Snarl
- TM86 Phantom Force
- TM87 Draining Kiss
- TM88 Grassy Terrain
- TM89 Misty Terrain
- TM90 Electric Terrain
- TM91 Psychic Terrain
- TM92 Mystical Fire
- TM93 Eerie Impulse
- TM94 False Swipe
- TM95 Air Slash
- TM96 Smart Strike
- TM97 Brutal Swing
- TM98 Stomping Tantrum
- TM99 Breaking Swipe
- TR00 Swords Dance
- TR01 Body Slam
- TR02 Flamethrower
- TR03 Hydro Pump
- TR04 Surf
- TR05 Ice Beam
- TR06 Blizzard
- TR07 Low Kick
- TR08 Thunderbolt
- TR09 Thunder
- TR10 Earthquake
- TR11 Psychic
- TR12 Agility
- TR13 Focus Energy
- TR14 Metronome
- TR15 Fire Blast
- TR16 Waterfall
- TR17 Amnesia
- TR18 Leech Life
- TR19 Tri Attack
- TR20 Substitute
- TR21 Reversal
- TR22 Sludge Bomb
- TR23 Spikes
- TR24 Outrage
- TR25 Psyshock
- TR26 Endure
- TR27 Sleep Talk
- TR28 Megahorn
- TR29 Baton Pass
- TR30 Encore
- TR31 Iron Tail
- TR32 Crunch
- TR33 Shadow Ball
- TR34 Future Sight
- TR35 Uproar
- TR36 Heat Wave
- TR37 Taunt
- TR38 Trick
- TR39 Superpower
- TR40 Skill Swap
- TR41 Blaze Kick
- TR42 Hyper Voice
- TR43 Overheat
- TR44 Cosmic Power
- TR45 Muddy Water
- TR46 Iron Defense
- TR47 Dragon Claw
- TR48 Bulk Up
- TR49 Calm Mind
- TR50 Leaf Blade
- TR51 Dragon Dance
- TR52 Gyro Ball
- TR53 Close Combat
- TR54 Toxic Spikes
- TR55 Flare Blitz
- TR56 Aura Sphere
- TR57 Poison Jab
- TR58 Dark Pulse
- TR59 Seed Bomb
- TR60 X-Scissor
- TR61 Bug Buzz
- TR62 Dragon Pulse
- TR63 Power Gem
- TR64 Focus Blast
- TR65 Energy Ball
- TR66 Brave Bird
- TR67 Earth Power
- TR68 Nasty Plot
- TR69 Zen Headbutt
- TR70 Flash Cannon
- TR71 Leaf Storm
- TR72 Power Whip
- TR73 Gunk Shot
- TR74 Iron Head
- TR75 Stone Edge
- TR76 Stealth Rock
- TR77 Grass Knot
- TR78 Sludge Wave
- TR79 Heavy Slam
- TR80 Electro Ball
- TR81 Foul Play
- TR82 Stored Power
- TR83 Ally Switch
- TR84 Scald
- TR85 Work Up
- TR86 Wild Charge
- TR87 Drill Run
- TR88 Heat Crash
- TR89 Hurricane
- TR90 Play
- TR91 Venom Drench
- TR92 Dazzling Gleam
- TR93 Darkest Lariat
- TR94 High Horsepower
- TR95 Throat Chop
- TR96 Pollen Puff
- TR97 Psychic Fangs
- TR98 Liquidation
- TR99 Body Press
Damaged normally by:
- Normal 1×
- Flying 1×
- Poison 1×
- Ground 1×
- Rock 1×
- Steel 1×
- Fire 1×
- Water 1×
- Grass 1×
- Electric 1×
- Ice 1×
- Dragon 1×
- Fairy 1×
Weak to:
- Bug 2×
- Ghost 2×
- Dark 2×
Immune to:
- None
Resistant to:
- Fighting ½×
- Psychic ½×
Pokémon Go
Mew in Pokémon Go
Pokédex: Mew is said to possess the genetic composition of all Pokémon. It is capable of making itself invisible at will, so it entirely avoids notice even if it approaches people.
Egg Distance: N/A
Buddy Distance: 5 KM
Base Stats Go
- 225 Stamina
- 210 Attack
- 210 Defense
Moves in Go
- Fast Attacks Pound, Steel Wing, Charge Beam, Shadow Claw, Volt Switch, Struggle Bug, Frost Breath, Dragon Tail, Infestation, Poison Jab, Rock Smash, Snarl, Cut, Waterfall
- Charged Attacks Psychic, Ancient Power, Dragon Claw, Psyshock, Ice Beam, Blizzard, Hyper Beam, Solar Beam, Thunderbolt, Thunder, Flame Charge, Low Sweep, Overheat, Focus Blast, Energy Ball, Stone Edge, Gyro Ball, Bulldoze, Rock Slide, Grass Knot, Flash Cannon, Wild Charge, Dark Pulse, Dazzling Gleam, Surf
Shiny: Not yet available
More Information
