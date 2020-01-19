Name: Pichu (Japanese: ピチュー Pichu)
Classification: Tiny Mouse Pokémon
Type: Electric
Generation: Gen II Johto Region
Gender Ratio: 50% Male to 50% Female
Height: 1'
Weight: 4.4 lbs
Evolution:
- Evolves into Pikachu when leveled up with high Friendship.
- Evolves into Pikachu with 25 Candies in Pokémon Go.
Alternate Formes:
- Spiky-earred Pichu
- Costumed, six variants (Pokémon Go)
How to catch in Sword/Shield:
- Eggs
- Giant's Cap
- Hammerlocke Hills
- Motostoke Riverbank
- Max Raid Battles
How to catch in Go:
- Eggs
Description: A small, pale yellow mouse, Pichu is the first stage of Pikachu that was introduced in Gen II as one of the "baby Pokémon". As a baby Pokémon, Pichu can normally only be obtained by breeding Pikachu or Raichu and hatching the subsequent egg. Pichu have black markings along the tips of their large ears, around their collar, and on their tail. They also have pink cheek pouches where they store small amounts of electricity.
Pichu are known for being mischievous and playful, and live in colonies with many other Pichu. They are not particularly skilled at storing or discharging their electricity, and will often discharge accidentally when frightened or amused. When a Pichu does discharge its electricity, it also shocks itself. In the wild, Pichu are found in forests more often than not.
Core Games
Pichu in the core games
- Sword Pokédex: Despite its small size, it can zap even adult humans. However, if it does so, it also surprises itself.
- Shield Pokédex: The electric sacs in its cheeks are small. If even a little electricity leaks, it becomes shocked.
Base Stats
- 20 HP
- 40 Attack
- 15 Defense
- 35 Sp. Attack
- 35 Sp. Defense
- 60 Speed
- 205 Total
Moves by Level
- Thunder Shock (lv 1)
- Tail Whip (lv 1)
- Play Nice (lv 1)
- Sweet Kiss (lv 8)
- Nuzzle (lv 12)
- Nasty Plot (lv 16)
- Charm (lv 20)
Moves by TM/TR
- TM00 Mega Punch
- TM01 Mega Kick
- TM05 Thunder Punch
- TM14 Thunder Wave
- TM17 Light Screen
- TM18 Reflect
- TM21 Rest
- TM24 Snore
- TM25 Protect
- TM29 Charm
- TM31 Attract
- TM33 Rain Dance
- TM39 Facade
- TM40 Swift
- TM41 Helping Hand
- TM59 Fling
- TM76 Round
- TM80 Volt Switch
- TM82 Electroweb
- TM90 Electric Terrain
- TR01 Body Slam
- TR04 Surf
- TR08 Thunderbolt
- TR09 Thunder
- TR20 Substitute
- TR21 Reversal
- TR26 Endure
- TR27 Sleep Talk
- TR30 Encore
- TR31 Iron Tail
- TR35 Uproar
- TR68 Nasty Plot
- TR77 Grass Knot
- TR86 Wild Charge
- TR90 Play Rough
Moves by Breeding
- Charge
- Disarming Voice
- Fake Out
- Flail
- Present
- Tickle
- Volt Tackle
- Wish
Damaged normally by
- Normal 1×
- Fighting 1×
- Poison 1×
- Rock 1×
- Bug 1×
- Ghost 1×
- Fire 1×
- Water 1×
- Grass 1×
- Psychic 1×
- Ice 1×
- Dragon 1×
- Dark 1×
- Fairy 1×
Weak to
- Ground 2×
Immune to
- None
Resistant to
- Flying ½×
- Steel ½×
- Electric ½×
Pokémon Go
Pichu in Pokémon Go
Pokédex: When Pichu plays with others, it may short out electricity with another Pichu, creating a shower of sparks. In that event, this Pokémon will begin crying, startled by the flash of sparks.
Egg Distance: 2 KM
Buddy Distance: 1 KM
Base Stats
- 40 Stamina
- 77 Attack
- 63 Defense
Moves
- Fast Attacks: Thunder Shock, Quick Attack*
- Charged Attacks: Thunderbolt, Disarming Voice, Thunder Punch
Shiny:
More information
-How to hatch Pichu in Pokémon Go
