Name: Pichu (Japanese: ピチュー Pichu)

Classification: Tiny Mouse Pokémon

Type: Electric

Generation: Gen II Johto Region

Gender Ratio: 50% Male to 50% Female

Height: 1'

Weight: 4.4 lbs

Evolution:

Evolves into Pikachu when leveled up with high Friendship.

Evolves into Pikachu with 25 Candies in Pokémon Go.

Alternate Formes:

Spiky-earred Pichu

Costumed, six variants (Pokémon Go)

How to catch in Sword/Shield:

Eggs

Giant's Cap

Hammerlocke Hills

Motostoke Riverbank

Max Raid Battles

How to catch in Go:

Eggs

Description: A small, pale yellow mouse, Pichu is the first stage of Pikachu that was introduced in Gen II as one of the "baby Pokémon". As a baby Pokémon, Pichu can normally only be obtained by breeding Pikachu or Raichu and hatching the subsequent egg. Pichu have black markings along the tips of their large ears, around their collar, and on their tail. They also have pink cheek pouches where they store small amounts of electricity.

Pichu are known for being mischievous and playful, and live in colonies with many other Pichu. They are not particularly skilled at storing or discharging their electricity, and will often discharge accidentally when frightened or amused. When a Pichu does discharge its electricity, it also shocks itself. In the wild, Pichu are found in forests more often than not.