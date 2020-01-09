Name: Espeon (Japanese: エーフィ Eifie)

Classification: Sun Pokémon

Type: Psychic

Generation: Gen II Johto Region

Gender Ratio: 87.5% Male to 12.5% Female

Height: 2' 11"

Weight: 58.4 lbs

Evolution:

Evolves from Eevee with Friendship during the day (cannot know a Fairy type move.)

Evolves from Eevee with 25 Candies in Pokémon Go after 10 KM as Buddy during the day in Pokémon Go.

Evolves from Eevee with 25 Candies and the nickname Sakura in Pokémon Go.

Alternate Formes:

Costumed, one variant (Pokémon Go)

How to catch in Sword/Shield:

Lake of Outrage (Overworld)

Hammerlocke Hills (Max Raid Battles)

Evolve from Eevee

How to catch in Go:

Evolve from Eevee

Raids

Description: With a high enough Friendship level during the daytime, you can evolve an Espeon, one of the many evolutions (or Eeveelutions if you will) of Eevee. Much sleeker than Eevee, Espeon is long and slender, and covered in very fine, lilac fur. It has tufts of fur on its cheeks and a small red gem on its forehead. Its long forked tail is said to be able to predict its opponents moves. It can sense minute shifts in the air, allowing it to predict the weather, and the gem on its forehead boosts its psychic powers to better aid it in protecting itself and its trainer.

Espeon are rare in the wild with most of them being found in heavily populated areas alongside their trainers. In Pokémon Go, Espeon is one of the easiest, powerful Psychic types to obtain. It can't match Mewtwo, Alakazam, or Gardevoir in sheer power, but makes for a great back up for the average player.