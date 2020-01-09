Name: Espeon (Japanese: エーフィ Eifie)
Classification: Sun Pokémon
Type: Psychic
Generation: Gen II Johto Region
Gender Ratio: 87.5% Male to 12.5% Female
Height: 2' 11"
Weight: 58.4 lbs
Evolution:
- Evolves from Eevee with Friendship during the day (cannot know a Fairy type move.)
- Evolves from Eevee with 25 Candies in Pokémon Go after 10 KM as Buddy during the day in Pokémon Go.
- Evolves from Eevee with 25 Candies and the nickname Sakura in Pokémon Go.
Alternate Formes:
- Costumed, one variant (Pokémon Go)
How to catch in Sword/Shield:
- Lake of Outrage (Overworld)
- Hammerlocke Hills (Max Raid Battles)
- Evolve from Eevee
How to catch in Go:
- Evolve from Eevee
- Raids
Description: With a high enough Friendship level during the daytime, you can evolve an Espeon, one of the many evolutions (or Eeveelutions if you will) of Eevee. Much sleeker than Eevee, Espeon is long and slender, and covered in very fine, lilac fur. It has tufts of fur on its cheeks and a small red gem on its forehead. Its long forked tail is said to be able to predict its opponents moves. It can sense minute shifts in the air, allowing it to predict the weather, and the gem on its forehead boosts its psychic powers to better aid it in protecting itself and its trainer.
Espeon are rare in the wild with most of them being found in heavily populated areas alongside their trainers. In Pokémon Go, Espeon is one of the easiest, powerful Psychic types to obtain. It can't match Mewtwo, Alakazam, or Gardevoir in sheer power, but makes for a great back up for the average player.
Core Games
Pokémon in the core games
- Sword Pokédex: By reading air currents, it can predict things such as the weather or its foe's next move.
- Shield Pokédex: It unleashes psychic power from the orb on its forehead. When its power is exhausted, the orb grows dull and dark.
Base Stats
- 65 HP
- 65 Attack
- 60 Defense
- 130 Sp. Attack
- 95 Sp. Defense
- 110 Speed
- 525 Total
Moves by Level
- Confusion (lv 1)
- Covet (lv 1)
- Bite (lv 1)
- Copycat (lv 1)
- Baton Pass (lv 1)
- Take Down (lv 1)
- Charm Fairy (lv 1)
- Double-Edge (lv 1)
- Helping Hand (lv 1)
- Tackle (lv 1)
- Growl (lv 1)
- Tail Whip (lv 1)
- Confusion (Evo)
- Sand Attack (lv 5)
- Quick Attack (lv 10)
- Baby-Doll Eyes (lv 15)
- Swift (lv 20)
- Psybeam (lv 25)
- Morning Sun (lv 30)
- Power Swap (lv 35)
- Psychic (lv 40)
- Psych Up (lv 45)
- Future Sight (lv 50)
- Last Resort (lv 55)
Moves by TM/TR
- TM02 Pay Day
- TM08 Hyper Beam
- TM09 Giga Impact
- TM15 Dig
- TM17 Light Screen
- TM18 Reflect
- TM21 Rest
- TM24 Snore
- TM25 Protect
- TM29 Charm
- TM31 Attract
- TM33 Rain Dance
- TM34 Sunny Day
- TM39 Facade
- TM40 Swift
- TM41 Helping Hand
- TM46 Weather Ball
- TM47 Fake Tears
- TM60 Power Swap
- TM70 Trick Room
- TM72 Magic Room
- TM76 Round
- TM79 Retaliate
- TR01 Body Slam
- TR11 Psychic
- TR13 Focus Energy
- TR20 Substitute
- TR25 Psyshock
- TR26 Endure
- TR27 Sleep Talk
- TR29 Baton Pass
- TR31 Iron Tail
- TR33 Shadow Ball
- TR34 Future Sight
- TR38 Trick
- TR40 Skill Swap
- TR42 Hyper Voice
- TR49 Calm Mind
- TR69 Zen Headbutt
- TR77 Grass Knot
- TR82 Stored Power
- TR83 Ally Switch
- TR85 Work Up
- TR92 Dazzling Gleam
- TR97 Psychic Fangs
Moves by Breeding
- Curse
- Detect
- Double Kick
- Flail
- Mud-Slap
- Tickle
- Wish
- Yawn
Damaged normally by
- Normal 1×
- Flying 1×
- Poison 1×
- Ground 1×
- Rock 1×
- Steel 1×
- Fire 1×
- Water 1×
- Grass 1×
- Electric 1×
- Ice 1×
- Dragon 1×
- Fairy 1×
Weak to
- Bug 2×
- Ghost 2×
- Dark 2×
Immune to
- None
Resistant to
- Fighting ½×
- Psychic ½×
Pokémon Go
Pokémon in Pokémon Go
Pokédex: Espeon is extremely loyal to any Trainer it considers to be worthy. It is said that this Pokémon developed its precognitive powers to protect its Trainer from harm.
Egg Distance: N/A
Buddy Distance: 5 KM
Base Stats
- 130 Stamina
- 261 Attack
- 194 Defense
Moves
- Fast Attacks: Confusion, Zen Headbutt
- Charged Attacks: Psybeam, Psychic, Future Sight, Last Resort*
Shiny: Yes
