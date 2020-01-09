Pokemon 197 UmbreonSource: The Pokémon Company

Name: Umbreon (Japanese: ブラッキー Blacky)

Classification: Moonlight Pokémon

Type: Dark

Generation: Gen II Johto Region

Gender Ratio: 87.5% Male to 12.5% Female

Height: 3' 3"

Weight: 59.5 lbs

Evolution:

  • Evolves from Eevee with Friendship during the night (cannot know a Fairy type move.)
  • Evolves from Eevee with 25 Candies in Pokémon Go after 10 KM as Buddy during the night in Pokémon Go.
  • Evolves from Eevee with 25 Candies and the nickname Tamao in Pokémon Go.

Alternate Formes:

  • Costumed, one variant (Pokémon Go)

How to catch in Sword/Shield:

  • Lake of Outrage (Overworld)
  • Giant's Mirror (Max Raid Battles)
  • Evolve from Eevee

How to catch in Go:

  • Evolve from Eevee
  • Raids

Description: With a high enough Friendship level during the nighttime, you can evolve an Umbreon, one of the many evolutions (or Eeveelutions if you will) of Eevee. Sharp and sleek, this Dark type Pokémon looks quite different from Eevee. It's body is pitch black with bright yellow bands and rings that glow when it is about to attack. Able to blend in with the shadows, Umbreon is a stealth fighter that strikes fear into its opponents and can even spray poisonous sweat when agitated.

Rare in the wild, most Espeon can be found in urban areas with their Trainers. In Pokémon Go, Umbreon has incredibly high HP and Defense. Unfortunately, its Attack is low and there are much better Dark type attackers out there. Still, it remains popular among Trainers like all of the Eeveelutions.

Core Games

Pokémon in the core games

  • Sword Pokédex: When this Pokémon becomes angry, its pores secrete a poisonous sweat, which it sprays at its opponent's eyes.
  • Shield Pokédex: On the night of a full moon, or when it gets excited, the ring patterns on its body glow yellow.

Base Stats

  • 95 HP
  • 65 Attack
  • 110 Defense
  • 60 Sp. Attack
  • 130 Sp. Defense
  • 65 Speed
  • 525 Total

Moves by Level

  • Snarl (lv 1)
  • Covet (lv 1)
  • Swift (lv 1)
  • Bite (lv 1)
  • Copycat (lv 1)
  • Baton Pass (lv 1)
  • Take Down (lv 1)
  • Charm (lv 1)
  • Double-Edge (lv 1)
  • Helping Hand (lv 1)
  • Tackle (lv 1)
  • Growl (lv 1)
  • Tail Whip (lv 1)
  • Snarl (Evo)
  • Sand Attack (lv 5)
  • Quick Attack (lv 10)
  • Baby-Doll Eyes (lv 15)
  • Confuse Ray (lv 20)
  • Assurance (lv 25)
  • Moonlight (lv 30)
  • Guard Swap (lv 35)
  • Dark Pulse (lv 40)
  • Screech (lv 45)
  • Mean Look (lv 50)
  • Last Resort (lv 55)

Moves by TM/TR

  • TM02 Pay Day
  • TM08 Hyper Beam
  • TM09 Giga Impact
  • TM15 Dig
  • TM16 Screech
  • TM21 Rest
  • TM23 Thief
  • TM24 Snore
  • TM25 Protect
  • TM29 Charm
  • TM31 Attract
  • TM33 Rain Dance
  • TM34 Sunny Day
  • TM39 Facade
  • TM40 Swift
  • TM41 Helping Hand
  • TM46 Weather Ball
  • TM47 Fake Tears
  • TM57 Payback
  • TM58 Assurance
  • TM61 Guard Swap
  • TM71 Wonder Room
  • TM76 Round
  • TM79 Retaliate
  • TM85 Snarl
  • TR01 Body Slam
  • TR11 Psychic
  • TR13 Focus Energy
  • TR20 Substitute
  • TR26 Endure
  • TR27 Sleep Talk
  • TR29 Baton Pass
  • TR31 Iron Tail
  • TR32 Crunch
  • TR33 Shadow Ball
  • TR37 Taunt
  • TR42 Hyper Voice
  • TR58 Dark Pulse
  • TR81 Foul Play
  • TR82 Stored Power
  • TR85 Work Up
  • TR95 Throat Chop

Moves by Breeding

  • Curse
  • Detect
  • Double Kick
  • Flail
  • Mud-Slap
  • Tickle
  • Wish
  • Yawn

Damaged normally by

  • Normal 1×
  • Flying 1×
  • Poison 1×
  • Ground 1×
  • Rock 1×
  • Steel 1×
  • Fire 1×
  • Water 1×
  • Grass 1×
  • Electric 1×
  • Ice 1×
  • Dragon 1×

Weak to

  • Fighting 2×
  • Bug 2×
  • Fairy 2×

Immune to

  • Psychic

Resistant to

  • Ghost ½×
  • Dark ½×

Pokémon Go

Pokémon in Pokémon Go

Pokédex: Umbreon evolved as a result of exposure to the moon's wavers. It hides silently in darkness and waits for its foes to make a move. The rings on its body glow when it leaps to attack.

Egg Distance: N/A

Buddy Distance: 5 KM

Pokemon Go 197 UmbreonSource: Niantic

Base Stats

  • 190 Stamina
  • 126 Attack
  • 250 Defense

Moves

  • Fast Attacks: Feint, Snarl
  • Charged Attacks: Dark Pulse, Foul Play, Last Resort*

Shiny: Yes

Pokemon Go 197 Umbreon ShinySource: Niantic

Pokemon Go 197 Umbreon Flower Crown Pokemon Go 197 Umbreon Flower Crown Shiny

More information