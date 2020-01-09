Name: Umbreon (Japanese: ブラッキー Blacky)

Classification: Moonlight Pokémon

Type: Dark

Generation: Gen II Johto Region

Gender Ratio: 87.5% Male to 12.5% Female

Height: 3' 3"

Weight: 59.5 lbs

Evolution:

Evolves from Eevee with Friendship during the night (cannot know a Fairy type move.)

Evolves from Eevee with 25 Candies in Pokémon Go after 10 KM as Buddy during the night in Pokémon Go.

Evolves from Eevee with 25 Candies and the nickname Tamao in Pokémon Go.

Alternate Formes:

Costumed, one variant (Pokémon Go)

How to catch in Sword/Shield:

Lake of Outrage (Overworld)

Giant's Mirror (Max Raid Battles)

Evolve from Eevee

How to catch in Go:

Evolve from Eevee

Raids

Description: With a high enough Friendship level during the nighttime, you can evolve an Umbreon, one of the many evolutions (or Eeveelutions if you will) of Eevee. Sharp and sleek, this Dark type Pokémon looks quite different from Eevee. It's body is pitch black with bright yellow bands and rings that glow when it is about to attack. Able to blend in with the shadows, Umbreon is a stealth fighter that strikes fear into its opponents and can even spray poisonous sweat when agitated.

Rare in the wild, most Espeon can be found in urban areas with their Trainers. In Pokémon Go, Umbreon has incredibly high HP and Defense. Unfortunately, its Attack is low and there are much better Dark type attackers out there. Still, it remains popular among Trainers like all of the Eeveelutions.