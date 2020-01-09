Name: Umbreon (Japanese: ブラッキー Blacky)
Classification: Moonlight Pokémon
Type: Dark
Generation: Gen II Johto Region
Gender Ratio: 87.5% Male to 12.5% Female
Height: 3' 3"
Weight: 59.5 lbs
Evolution:
- Evolves from Eevee with Friendship during the night (cannot know a Fairy type move.)
- Evolves from Eevee with 25 Candies in Pokémon Go after 10 KM as Buddy during the night in Pokémon Go.
- Evolves from Eevee with 25 Candies and the nickname Tamao in Pokémon Go.
Alternate Formes:
- Costumed, one variant (Pokémon Go)
How to catch in Sword/Shield:
- Lake of Outrage (Overworld)
- Giant's Mirror (Max Raid Battles)
- Evolve from Eevee
How to catch in Go:
- Evolve from Eevee
- Raids
Description: With a high enough Friendship level during the nighttime, you can evolve an Umbreon, one of the many evolutions (or Eeveelutions if you will) of Eevee. Sharp and sleek, this Dark type Pokémon looks quite different from Eevee. It's body is pitch black with bright yellow bands and rings that glow when it is about to attack. Able to blend in with the shadows, Umbreon is a stealth fighter that strikes fear into its opponents and can even spray poisonous sweat when agitated.
Rare in the wild, most Espeon can be found in urban areas with their Trainers. In Pokémon Go, Umbreon has incredibly high HP and Defense. Unfortunately, its Attack is low and there are much better Dark type attackers out there. Still, it remains popular among Trainers like all of the Eeveelutions.
Core Games
Pokémon in the core games
- Sword Pokédex: When this Pokémon becomes angry, its pores secrete a poisonous sweat, which it sprays at its opponent's eyes.
- Shield Pokédex: On the night of a full moon, or when it gets excited, the ring patterns on its body glow yellow.
Base Stats
- 95 HP
- 65 Attack
- 110 Defense
- 60 Sp. Attack
- 130 Sp. Defense
- 65 Speed
- 525 Total
Moves by Level
- Snarl (lv 1)
- Covet (lv 1)
- Swift (lv 1)
- Bite (lv 1)
- Copycat (lv 1)
- Baton Pass (lv 1)
- Take Down (lv 1)
- Charm (lv 1)
- Double-Edge (lv 1)
- Helping Hand (lv 1)
- Tackle (lv 1)
- Growl (lv 1)
- Tail Whip (lv 1)
- Snarl (Evo)
- Sand Attack (lv 5)
- Quick Attack (lv 10)
- Baby-Doll Eyes (lv 15)
- Confuse Ray (lv 20)
- Assurance (lv 25)
- Moonlight (lv 30)
- Guard Swap (lv 35)
- Dark Pulse (lv 40)
- Screech (lv 45)
- Mean Look (lv 50)
- Last Resort (lv 55)
Moves by TM/TR
- TM02 Pay Day
- TM08 Hyper Beam
- TM09 Giga Impact
- TM15 Dig
- TM16 Screech
- TM21 Rest
- TM23 Thief
- TM24 Snore
- TM25 Protect
- TM29 Charm
- TM31 Attract
- TM33 Rain Dance
- TM34 Sunny Day
- TM39 Facade
- TM40 Swift
- TM41 Helping Hand
- TM46 Weather Ball
- TM47 Fake Tears
- TM57 Payback
- TM58 Assurance
- TM61 Guard Swap
- TM71 Wonder Room
- TM76 Round
- TM79 Retaliate
- TM85 Snarl
- TR01 Body Slam
- TR11 Psychic
- TR13 Focus Energy
- TR20 Substitute
- TR26 Endure
- TR27 Sleep Talk
- TR29 Baton Pass
- TR31 Iron Tail
- TR32 Crunch
- TR33 Shadow Ball
- TR37 Taunt
- TR42 Hyper Voice
- TR58 Dark Pulse
- TR81 Foul Play
- TR82 Stored Power
- TR85 Work Up
- TR95 Throat Chop
Moves by Breeding
- Curse
- Detect
- Double Kick
- Flail
- Mud-Slap
- Tickle
- Wish
- Yawn
Damaged normally by
- Normal 1×
- Flying 1×
- Poison 1×
- Ground 1×
- Rock 1×
- Steel 1×
- Fire 1×
- Water 1×
- Grass 1×
- Electric 1×
- Ice 1×
- Dragon 1×
Weak to
- Fighting 2×
- Bug 2×
- Fairy 2×
Immune to
- Psychic
Resistant to
- Ghost ½×
- Dark ½×
Pokémon Go
Pokémon in Pokémon Go
Pokédex: Umbreon evolved as a result of exposure to the moon's wavers. It hides silently in darkness and waits for its foes to make a move. The rings on its body glow when it leaps to attack.
Egg Distance: N/A
Buddy Distance: 5 KM
Base Stats
- 190 Stamina
- 126 Attack
- 250 Defense
Moves
- Fast Attacks: Feint, Snarl
- Charged Attacks: Dark Pulse, Foul Play, Last Resort*
Shiny: Yes
More information
- Pokémon Go: How to get Leafeon, Glaceon, and all the Eevee Evolutions!
- How to evolve Eevee in Pokémon Let's Go (and where to find one in the wild)
