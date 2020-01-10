Name: Slowking (Japanese: ヤドキング Yadoking)

Classification: Royal Pokémon

Type: Water/Psychic

Generation: Gen Region

Gender Ratio: 50% Male to 50% Female

Height: 6' 7"

Weight: 175.3 lbs

Evolution:

Evolves from Slowpoke when traded while holding a King's Rock.

Evolves from Slowpoke with 50 Candies and a King's Rock in Pokémon Go.

Regional Variant evolves from Galarain Slowpoke with unknown item found in the Crown Tundra in Pokémon Sword and Shield.

Alternate Formes:

Galarian Slowking

How to catch in Sword/Shield:

Regional Variant will be able to be evolved from Galarian Slowpoke with an unknown item found in the Crown Tundra in Pokémon Sword and Shield.

How to catch in Go:

Evolve from Slowpoke.

Raids.

Description: Much like Slowbro is a Slowpoke with a Shellder latched onto its tail, Slowking is Slowpoke with a Shellder latched onto its head. It also stands on two legs, but has a red and white ruffle around its neck and a red gem at the center of the Shellder atop its head. Instead of venom seeping into its tail, the Shellder's venom seeps into Slowking's head. This greatly enhances Slowking's intellect and Psychic powers. This enhanced intellect makes it one of very few Pokémon capable of human speech. It, along with Slowbro, is also one of the only Pokémon believed to be able to devolve. Although devolution is not possible in the games or ever been seen on the show, Pokédex entries suggest that if the Shellder fell off Slowking's head it would revert to a Slowpoke and forget everything it had learned.

Slowking has a regional variant in the Galar region but not much is known about it. It is evolved using an unknown item found in the Crown Rundra.