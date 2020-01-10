Name: Slowking (Japanese: ヤドキング Yadoking)
Classification: Royal Pokémon
Type: Water/Psychic
Generation: Gen Region
Gender Ratio: 50% Male to 50% Female
Height: 6' 7"
Weight: 175.3 lbs
Evolution:
- Evolves from Slowpoke when traded while holding a King's Rock.
- Evolves from Slowpoke with 50 Candies and a King's Rock in Pokémon Go.
- Regional Variant evolves from Galarain Slowpoke with unknown item found in the Crown Tundra in Pokémon Sword and Shield.
Alternate Formes:
- Galarian Slowking
How to catch in Sword/Shield:
- Regional Variant will be able to be evolved from Galarian Slowpoke with an unknown item found in the Crown Tundra in Pokémon Sword and Shield.
How to catch in Go:
- Evolve from Slowpoke.
- Raids.
Description: Much like Slowbro is a Slowpoke with a Shellder latched onto its tail, Slowking is Slowpoke with a Shellder latched onto its head. It also stands on two legs, but has a red and white ruffle around its neck and a red gem at the center of the Shellder atop its head. Instead of venom seeping into its tail, the Shellder's venom seeps into Slowking's head. This greatly enhances Slowking's intellect and Psychic powers. This enhanced intellect makes it one of very few Pokémon capable of human speech. It, along with Slowbro, is also one of the only Pokémon believed to be able to devolve. Although devolution is not possible in the games or ever been seen on the show, Pokédex entries suggest that if the Shellder fell off Slowking's head it would revert to a Slowpoke and forget everything it had learned.
Slowking has a regional variant in the Galar region but not much is known about it. It is evolved using an unknown item found in the Crown Rundra.
Core Games
Pokémon in the core games
- Sword Pokédex: Not Available Yet
- Shield Pokédex: Not Available Yet
- Ultra Sun Pokédex (Kanto): It's constantly coming up with new ideas that would change the world, but as soon as it hits upon a new idea, it forgets it.
- Ultra Moon Pokédex (Kanto): It's called "the sage of the sea." It engages in battles of wits with Oranguru, but the result is usually a draw.
Base Stats
- 95 HP
- 75 Attack
- 80 Defense
- 100 Sp. Attack
- 110 Sp. Defense
- 30 Speed
- 490 Total
Moves by Level
- Heal Pulse (lv 1)
- Power Gem (lv 1)
- Hidden Power (lv 1)
- Curse (lv 1)
- Yawn (lv 1)
- Tackle (lv 1)
- Growl (lv 5)
- Water Gun (lv 9)
- Confusion (lv 14)
- Disable (lv 19)
- Headbutt (lv 23)
- Water Pulse (lv 28)
- Zen Headbutt (lv 32)
- Nasty Plot (lv 36)
- Swagger (lv 41)
- Psychic (lv 45)
- Trump Card (lv 49)
- Psych Up (lv 54)
- Heal Pulse (lv 58)
Moves by TM/TR
- TM03 Psyshock
- TM04 Calm Mind
- TM06 Toxic
- TM07 Hail
- TM10 Hidden Power
- TM11 Sunny Day
- TM13 Ice Beam
- TM14 Blizzard
- TM15 Hyper Beam
- TM16 Light Screen
- TM17 Protect
- TM18 Rain Dance
- TM20 Safeguard
- TM21 Frustration
- TM26 Earthquake
- TM27 Return
- TM29 Psychic
- TM30 Shadow Ball
- TM31 Brick Break
- TM32 Double Team
- TM35 Flamethrower
- TM38 Fire Blast
- TM42 Facade
- TM44 Rest
- TM45 Attract
- TM48 Round
- TM49 Echoed Voice
- TM52 Focus Blast
- TM55 Scald Water
- TM56 Fling
- TM60 Quash
- TM68 Giga Impact
- TM73 Thunder Wave
- TM77 Psych Up
- TM78 Bulldoze
- TM82 Dragon Tail
- TM85 Dream Eater
- TM86 Grass Knot
- TM87 Swagger
- TM88 Sleep Talk
- TM90 Substitute
- TM92 Trick Room
- TM94 Surf
- TM100 Confide
Moves by Breeding
- Belch
- Belly Drum
- Block
- Future Sight
- Me First
- Mud Sport
- Sleep Talk
- Snore
- Stomp
- Wonder Room
- Zen Headbutt
Moves by Tutoring
- After You
- Ally Switch
- Aqua Tail
- Block
- Drain Punch
- Focus Punch
- Foul Play
- Ice Punch
- Icy Wind
- Iron Defense
- Iron Tail
- Laser Focus
- Magic Coat
- Recycle
- Signal Beam
- Skill Swap
- Snore
- Telekinesis
- Trick
- Water Pulse
- Wonder Room
- Zen Headbutt
Damaged normally by
- Normal 1×
- Flying 1×
- Poison 1×
- Ground 1×
- Rock 1×
- Dragon 1×
- Fairy 1×
Weak to
- Bug 2×
- Ghost 2×
- Grass 2×
- Electric 2×
- Dark 2×
Immune to
- None
Resistant to
- Fighting ½×
- Steel ½×
- Fire ½×
- Water ½×
- Psychic ½×
- Ice ½×
Pokémon Go
Pokémon in Pokémon Go
Pokédex: Slowking undertakes research every day in an effort to solve the mysteries of the world. However, this Pokémon apparently forgets everything it has learned if the Shellder on its head comes off.
Egg Distance: N/A
Buddy Distance: 3 KM
Base Stats
- 190 Stamina
- 177 Attack
- 194 Defense
Moves
- Fast Attacks: Water Gun, Confusion
- Charged Attacks: Blizzard, Psychic, Fire Blast
Shiny: Not Available Yet
More information
The latest Mozilla Firefox update is really, really important
Mozilla Firefox has released a security update so important, even the Department of Homeland Security says you should download it.
Smartwatches and fitness trackers are now worn by 1 in every 5 Americans
A new study has found that 21% of Americans wear a smartwatch or fitness tracker.
Apple Trade In values drastically reduced overnight
Apple has dramatically reduced Trade-In prices for nearly all of its most popular products overnight.
These Switch accessories pair perfectly with Pokémon Sword and Shield
Getting yourself or someone else Pokémon Sword and/or Shield for the holidays? You should check out these sweet Pokémon-themed Switch accessories to go with the games.