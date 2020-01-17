Name: Larvitar (Japanese: ヨーギラス Yogiras)

Classification: Rock Skin Pokémon

Type: Rock/Ground

Generation: Gen II Johto Region

Gender Ratio: 50% Male to 50% Female

Height: 2'

Weight: 158.7 lbs

Evolution:

Evolves into Pupitar at level 30.

Evolves into Pupitar with 25 Candies in Pokémon Go.

Alternate Formes: None

How to catch in Sword/Shield:

Trade only for Sword

Lake of Outrage

Max Raid Battles

Giant's Seat

Rolling Fields

Stony Wilderness

How to catch in Go:

Spawns

Eggs

Description: A tiny, green dinosaur-like Pokémon, Larvitar can be found in mountains and caves. It has dark, diamond shaped holes on its side and back, a bright red diamond on its belly, and black markings under its red eyes. Its tail resembles a tunnel boring machine and it has a large, blunt spike atop its head which helps in digging. Larvitar are born deep in the ground, where it must consume massive quantities of dirt and dig its way out, before emerging to meet its parents. Although this little Pokémon might not seem like much, its final evolution, Tyranitar remains one of the top attackers in Pokémon Go.