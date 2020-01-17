Pokemon 246 LarvitarSource: The Pokémon Company

Name: Larvitar (Japanese: ヨーギラス Yogiras)

Classification: Rock Skin Pokémon

Type: Rock/Ground

Generation: Gen II Johto Region

Gender Ratio: 50% Male to 50% Female

Height: 2'

Weight: 158.7 lbs

Evolution:

  • Evolves into Pupitar at level 30.
  • Evolves into Pupitar with 25 Candies in Pokémon Go.

Alternate Formes: None

How to catch in Sword/Shield:

  • Trade only for Sword
  • Lake of Outrage
  • Max Raid Battles
  • Giant's Seat
  • Rolling Fields
  • Stony Wilderness

How to catch in Go:

  • Spawns
  • Eggs

Description: A tiny, green dinosaur-like Pokémon, Larvitar can be found in mountains and caves. It has dark, diamond shaped holes on its side and back, a bright red diamond on its belly, and black markings under its red eyes. Its tail resembles a tunnel boring machine and it has a large, blunt spike atop its head which helps in digging. Larvitar are born deep in the ground, where it must consume massive quantities of dirt and dig its way out, before emerging to meet its parents. Although this little Pokémon might not seem like much, its final evolution, Tyranitar remains one of the top attackers in Pokémon Go.

Core Games

Larvitar in the core games

  • Sword Pokédex: Born deep underground, it comes aboveground and becomes a pupa once it has finished eating the surrounding soil.
  • Shield Pokédex: It feeds on soil. After it has eaten a large mountain, it will fall asleep so it can grow.

Pokemon 246 LarvitarSource: The Pokémon Company

Base Stats

  • 50 HP
  • 64 Attack
  • 50 Defense
  • 45 Sp. Attack
  • 50 Sp. Defense
  • 41 Speed
  • 300 Total

Moves by Level

  • Tackle (lv 1)
  • Leer (lv 1)
  • Rock Throw (lv 1)
  • Payback (lv 6)
  • Bite (lv 9)
  • Scary Face (lv 12)
  • Rock Slide (lv 15)
  • Stomping Tantrum (lv 18)
  • Screech (lv 21)
  • Dark Pulse (lv 24)
  • Crunch (lv 27)
  • Earthquake (lv 31)
  • Stone Edge (lv 33)
  • Thrash (lv 36)
  • Sandstorm (lv 39)
  • Hyper Beam (lv 42)

Moves by TM/TR

  • TM08 Hyper Beam
  • TM15 Dig
  • TM16 Screech
  • TM21 Rest
  • TM22 Rock Slide
  • TM24 Snore
  • TM25 Protect
  • TM26 Scary Face
  • TM31 Attract
  • TM32 Sandstorm
  • TM33 Rain Dance
  • TM34 Sunny Day
  • TM39 Facade
  • TM43 Brick Break
  • TM48 Rock Tomb
  • TM49 Sand Tomb
  • TM57 Payback
  • TM58 Assurance
  • TM76 Round
  • TM79 Retaliate
  • TM81 Bulldoze
  • TM85 Snarl
  • TM98 Stomping Tantrum
  • TR01 Body Slam
  • TR10 Earthquake
  • TR13 Focus Energy
  • TR20 Substitute
  • TR24 Outrage
  • TR26 Endure
  • TR27 Sleep Talk
  • TR31 Iron Tail
  • TR32 Crunch
  • TR35 Uproar
  • TR37 Taunt
  • TR39 Superpower
  • TR45 Muddy Water
  • TR46 Iron Defense
  • TR51 Dragon Dance
  • TR58 Dark Pulse
  • TR67 Earth Power
  • TR74 Iron Head
  • TR75 Stone Edge
  • TR76 Stealth Rock

Moves by Breeding

  • Ancient Power
  • Curse
  • Stomp

Damaged normally by

  • Bug 1×
  • Ghost 1×
  • Psychic 1×
  • Dragon 1×
  • Dark 1×
  • Fairy 1×

Weak to

  • Fighting 2×
  • Ground 2×
  • Steel 2×
  • Water 4×
  • Grass 4×
  • Ice 2×

Immune to

  • Electric

Resistant to

  • Normal ½×
  • Flying ½×
  • Poison ¼×
  • Rock ½×
  • Fire ½×

Pokémon Go

Larvitar in Pokémon Go

Pokédex: Larvitar is born deep under the ground. To come up to the surface, this Pokémon must eat its way through the soil above. Until it does so, Larvitar cannot see its parents.

Egg Distance: 10 KM

Buddy Distance: 5 KM

Pokemon Go 246 LarvitarSource: Niantic

Base Stats

  • 137 Stamina
  • 115 Attack
  • 93 Defense

Moves

  • Fast Attacks: Bite, Rock Smash
  • Charged Attacks: Stomp, Crunch, Ancient Power, Frustration*, Return*

Shiny: Yes

Pokemon Go 246 Larvitar ShinySource: Niantic

More information

  • Coming Soon!