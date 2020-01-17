Pokemone 247 PupitarSource: The Pokémon Company

Name: Pupitar (Japanese: サナギラス Sanagiras)

Classification: Hard Shell Pokémon

Type: Rock/Ground

Generation: Gen II Johto Region

Gender Ratio: 50% Male to 50% Female

Height: 3' 11"

Weight: 335.1 lbs

Evolution:

  • Evolves from Larvitar at level 30
  • Evolves from Larvitar with 25 Candies in Pokémon Go.
  • Evolves into Tyranitar at level 55.
  • Evolves into Tyranitar with 100 Candies in Pokémon Go.

Alternate Formes: None

How to catch in Sword/Shield:

  • Trade only for Sword
  • Evolve from Larvitar

How to catch in Go:

Description: Contained entirely within a grey shell, Pupitar is the first evolution of Larvitar. It is covered in spikes and hard as bedrock, making it extremely difficult to injure. The only portion of its body that remains visible in this stage are its red eyes. Despite its arms and legs being trapped inside its shell, Pupitar uses compressed gas to propel itself about and has no mobility issues. It is said that Pupitar can moves itself with enough force to knock down entire mountains.

Core Games

Pupitar in the core games

  • Sword Pokédex: Even sealed in its shell, it can move freely. Hard and fast, it has outstanding destructive power.
  • Shield Pokédex: It will not stay still, even while it's a pupa. It already has arms and legs under its solid shell.

Base Stats

  • 70 HP
  • 84 Attack
  • 70 Defense
  • 65 Sp. Attack
  • 70 Sp. Defense
  • 51 Speed
  • 410 Total

Moves by Level

  • Iron Defense (lv 1)
  • Tackle (lv 1)
  • Leer (lv 1)
  • Rock Throw (lv 1)
  • Payback (lv 1)
  • Bite (lv 9)
  • Scary Face (lv 12)
  • Rock Slide (lv 15)
  • Stomping Tantrum (lv 18)
  • Screech (lv 21)
  • Dark Pulse (lv 24)
  • Crunch (lv 27)
  • Earthquake (lv 33)
  • Stone Edge (lv 37)
  • Thrash (lv 42)
  • Sandstorm (lv 47)
  • Hyper Beam (lv 52)

Moves by TM/TR

  • TM08 Hyper Beam
  • TM15 Dig
  • TM16 Screech
  • TM21 Rest
  • TM22 Rock Slide
  • TM24 Snore
  • TM25 Protect
  • TM26 Scary Face
  • TM31 Attract
  • TM32 Sandstorm
  • TM33 Rain Dance
  • TM34 Sunny Day
  • TM39 Facade
  • TM43 Brick Break
  • TM48 Rock Tomb
  • TM49 Sand Tomb
  • TM57 Payback
  • TM58 Assurance
  • TM76 Round
  • TM79 Retaliate
  • TM81 Bulldoze
  • TM85 Snarl
  • TM98 Stomping Tantrum
  • TR01 Body Slam
  • TR10 Earthquake
  • TR13 Focus Energy
  • TR20 Substitute
  • TR24 Outrage
  • TR26 Endure
  • TR27 Sleep Talk
  • TR31 Iron Tail
  • TR32 Crunch
  • TR35 Uproar
  • TR37 Taunt
  • TR39 Superpower
  • TR45 Muddy Water
  • TR46 Iron Defense
  • TR51 Dragon Dance
  • TR58 Dark Pulse
  • TR67 Earth Power
  • TR74 Iron Head
  • TR75 Stone Edge
  • TR76 Stealth Rock

Moves by Breeding

  • Ancient Power
  • Curse
  • Stomp

Damaged normally by

  • Bug 1×
  • Ghost 1×
  • Psychic 1×
  • Dragon 1×
  • Dark 1×
  • Fairy 1×

Weak to

  • Fighting 2×
  • Ground 2×
  • Steel 2×
  • Water 4×
  • Grass 4×
  • Ice 2×

Immune to

  • Electric

Resistant to

  • Normal ½×
  • Flying ½×
  • Poison ¼×
  • Rock ½×
  • Fire ½×

Pokémon Go

Pupitar in Pokémon Go

Pokédex: Pupitar creates a gas inside its body that it compresses and forcefully ejects to propel itself like a jet. The body is very durable—it avoids damage even if it hits solid steel.

Egg Distance: N/A

Buddy Distance: 5 KM

Pokemon Go 247 PupitarSource: Niantic

Base Stats

  • 172 Stamina
  • 155 Attack
  • 133 Defense

Moves

  • Fast Attacks: Bite, Rock Smash
  • Charged Attacks: Dig, Crunch, Ancient Power, Frustration*, Return*

Shiny: Yes

Pokemon Go 247 Pupitar ShinySource: Niantic

More information

