Name: Pupitar (Japanese: サナギラス Sanagiras)

Classification: Hard Shell Pokémon

Type: Rock/Ground

Generation: Gen II Johto Region

Gender Ratio: 50% Male to 50% Female

Height: 3' 11"

Weight: 335.1 lbs

Evolution:

Evolves from Larvitar at level 30

Evolves from Larvitar with 25 Candies in Pokémon Go.

Evolves into Tyranitar at level 55.

Evolves into Tyranitar with 100 Candies in Pokémon Go.

Alternate Formes: None

How to catch in Sword/Shield:

Trade only for Sword

Evolve from Larvitar

How to catch in Go:

Evolve from Larvitar

Description: Contained entirely within a grey shell, Pupitar is the first evolution of Larvitar. It is covered in spikes and hard as bedrock, making it extremely difficult to injure. The only portion of its body that remains visible in this stage are its red eyes. Despite its arms and legs being trapped inside its shell, Pupitar uses compressed gas to propel itself about and has no mobility issues. It is said that Pupitar can moves itself with enough force to knock down entire mountains.