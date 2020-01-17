Name: Tyranitar (Japanese: バンギラス Bangiras)
Classification: Armor Pokémon
Type: Rock/Dark
Generation: Gen II Johto Region
Gender Ratio: 50% Male to 50% Female
Height:
- 6' 7" (Tyranitar)
- 8' 2" (Mega Tyranitar
Weight:
- 445.3 lbs (Tyranitar)
- 562.2 lbs (Mega Tyranitar)
Evolution:
- Evolves from Pupitar at level 55.
- Evolves from Pupitar with 100 Candies in Pokémon Go.
- Mega Evolves into Mega Tyranitar with Tyranitarite.
Alternate Formes:
- Mega Tyranitar
How to catch in Sword/Shield:
- Trade in Sword only
- Max Raid Battle
- Bridge Field
- Dusty Bowl
- Giant's Mirror
- Giant's Seat
- Rolling Fields
- Stony Wilderness
- West Lake Axewell
How to catch in Go:
- Evolve from Pupitar
- Raid Battles
Description: A large, green, dinosaur-shaped Pokémon, Tyranitar is fierce and intimidating. It has spikes going down the back of its head, neck, and shoulders, as well as around the tip of its tail. Like its first stage, Larvitar, Tyranitar has multiple dark holes in it's hide: four on its legs and four on its chest. Tyranitar also has grey-purple diamond markings on its stomach and back. Its thick, rock-like hide protects it from injury in the battles it is constantly seeking out. Insolent and incredibly strong, Tyranitar have been known to alter entire landscapes with their earthquakes. This is only made worse within the Galar Region where Tyranitar's rivalry with Duraludon leads to many battles in the mountains.
Capable of Mega Evolution, Mega Tyranitar is even more destructive than Tyranitar. It has more spikes and many of its existing spikes are much longer. Its stomach and eyes have turned red with energy that emanates from within its armored hide. Its desire to destroy can lead to a blind rage in which Mega Tyranitar can often not longer hear its Trainer's orders. What a Trainer loses in control, however, is made up for by sheer power.
Core Games
Tyranitar in the core games
- Sword Pokédex: Its body can't be harmed by any sort of attack, so it is very eager to make challenges against enemies.
- Shield Pokédex: The quakes caused when it walks make even great mountains crumble and change the surrounding terrain.
Base Stats
- 100 HP
- 134 Attack
- 110 Defense
- 95 Sp. Attack
- 100 Sp. Defense
- 61 Speed
- 600 Total
Mega Tyranitar
- Ultra Sun Pokédex: Due to the colossal power poured into it, this Pokémon's back split right open. Its destructive instincts are the only thing keeping it moving.
- Ultra Moon Pokédex: The effects of Mega Evolution make it more ferocious than ever. It's unclear whether it can even hear its Trainer's orders.
Base Stats
- 100 HP
- 164 Attack
- 150 Defense
- 95 Sp. Attack
- 120 Sp. Defense
- 71 Speed
- 700 Total
Moves by Level
- Iron Defense (lv 1)
- Thunder Fang (lv 1)
- Ice Fang (lv 1)
- Fire Fang (lv 1)
- Tackle (lv 1)
- Leer (lv 1)
- Rock Throw (lv 1)
- Payback (lv 1)
- Bite (lv 9)
- Scary Face (lv 12)
- Rock Slide (lv 15)
- Stomping Tantrum (lv 18)
- Screech (lv 21)
- Dark Pulse (lv 24)
- Crunch (lv 27)
- Earthquake (lv 33)
- Stone Edge (lv 37)
- Thrash (lv 42)
- Sandstorm (lv 47)
- Hyper Beam (lv 52)
- Giga Impact (lv 59)
Moves by TM/TR
- TM00 Mega Punch
- TM01 Mega Kick
- TM03 Fire Punch
- TM04 Ice Punch
- TM05 Thunder Punch
- TM08 Hyper Beam
- TM09 Giga Impact
- TM14 Thunder Wave
- TM15 Dig
- TM16 Screech
- TM21 Rest
- TM22 Rock Slide
- TM24 Snore
- TM25 Protect
- TM26 Scary Face
- TM31 Attract
- TM32 Sandstorm
- TM33 Rain Dance
- TM34 Sunny Day
- TM36 Whirlpool
- TM39 Facade
- TM42 Revenge
- TM43 Brick Break
- TM48 Rock Tomb
- TM49 Sand Tomb
- TM54 Rock Blast
- TM57 Payback
- TM58 Assurance
- TM59 Fling
- TM64 Avalanche
- TM65 Shadow Claw
- TM66 Thunder Fang
- TM67 Ice Fang
- TM68 Fire Fang
- TM76 Round
- TM79 Retaliate
- TM81 Bulldoze
- TM85 Snarl
- TM97 Brutal Swing
- TM98 Stomping Tantrum
- TM99 Breaking Swipe
- TR01 Body Slam
- TR02 Flamethrower
- TR03 Hydro Pump
- TR04 Surf
- TR05 Ice Beam
- TR06 Blizzard
- TR07 Low Kick
- TR08 Thunderbolt
- TR09 Thunder
- TR10 Earthquake
- TR13 Focus Energy
- TR15 Fire Blast
- TR20 Substitute
- TR24 Outrage
- TR26 Endure
- TR27 Sleep Talk
- TR31 Iron Tail
- TR32 Crunch
- TR35 Uproar
- TR37 Taunt
- TR39 Superpower
- TR45 Muddy Water
- TR46 Iron Defense
- TR47 Dragon Claw
- TR51 Dragon Dance
- TR58 Dark Pulse
- TR62 Dragon Pulse
- TR64 Focus Blast
- TR67 Earth Power
- TR74 Iron Head
- TR75 Stone Edge
- TR76 Stealth Rock
- TR79 Heavy Slam
- TR81 Foul Play
- TR94 High Horsepower
- TR99 Body Press
Moves by Breeding
- Ancient Power
- Curse
- Stomp
Damaged normally by
- Rock 1×
- Electric 1×
- Ice 1×
- Dragon 1×
Weak to
- Fighting 4×
- Ground 2×
- Bug 2×
- Steel 2×
- Water 2×
- Grass 2×
- Fairy 2×
Immune to
- Psychic
Resistant to
- Normal ½×
- Flying ½×
- Poison ½×
- Ghost ½×
- Fire ½×
- Dark ½×
Pokémon Go
Tyranitar in Pokémon Go
Pokédex: Tyranitar is so overwhelmingly powerful, it can bring down a whole mountain to make its nest. This Pokémon wanders about in mountains seeking new opponents to fight.
Egg Distance: N/A
Buddy Distance: 5 KM
Base Stats
- 225 Stamina
- 251 Attack
- 207 Defense
Moves
- Fast Attacks: Bite, Iron Tail, Smack Down*
- Charged Attacks: Fire Blast, Crunch, Stone Edge
Shiny: Yes
More information
- Coming Soon!
