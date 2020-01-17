Name: Tyranitar (Japanese: バンギラス Bangiras)

Classification: Armor Pokémon

Type: Rock/Dark

Generation: Gen II Johto Region

Gender Ratio: 50% Male to 50% Female

Height:

6' 7" (Tyranitar)

8' 2" (Mega Tyranitar

Weight:

445.3 lbs (Tyranitar)

562.2 lbs (Mega Tyranitar)

Evolution:

Evolves from Pupitar at level 55.

Evolves from Pupitar with 100 Candies in Pokémon Go.

Mega Evolves into Mega Tyranitar with Tyranitarite.

Alternate Formes:

Mega Tyranitar

How to catch in Sword/Shield:

Trade in Sword only

Max Raid Battle

Bridge Field

Dusty Bowl

Giant's Mirror

Giant's Seat

Rolling Fields

Stony Wilderness

West Lake Axewell

How to catch in Go:

Evolve from Pupitar

Raid Battles

Description: A large, green, dinosaur-shaped Pokémon, Tyranitar is fierce and intimidating. It has spikes going down the back of its head, neck, and shoulders, as well as around the tip of its tail. Like its first stage, Larvitar, Tyranitar has multiple dark holes in it's hide: four on its legs and four on its chest. Tyranitar also has grey-purple diamond markings on its stomach and back. Its thick, rock-like hide protects it from injury in the battles it is constantly seeking out. Insolent and incredibly strong, Tyranitar have been known to alter entire landscapes with their earthquakes. This is only made worse within the Galar Region where Tyranitar's rivalry with Duraludon leads to many battles in the mountains.

Capable of Mega Evolution, Mega Tyranitar is even more destructive than Tyranitar. It has more spikes and many of its existing spikes are much longer. Its stomach and eyes have turned red with energy that emanates from within its armored hide. Its desire to destroy can lead to a blind rage in which Mega Tyranitar can often not longer hear its Trainer's orders. What a Trainer loses in control, however, is made up for by sheer power.