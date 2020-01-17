Name: Latias (Japanese: ラティアス Latias)

Classification: Eon Pokémon

Type: Dragon/Flying

Generation: Gen III Hoenn Region

Gender Ratio: 100% Female

Height:

4' 7" (Latias)

5' 11" (Mega Latias)

Weight:

88.2 lbs (Latias)

114.6 lbs (Mega Latias)

Evolution:

Mega Evolves with Latiasite

Alternate Formes:

Mega Latias

How to catch in Sword/Shield: Not Available Yet

How to catch in Go:

Legendary Raids

Research Breakthrough Rewards

Description: A Pokémon that looks more like a plane than an animal, Latias is part of the Eon Duo. Unlike most Legendary Pokémon, Latias also has a gender, with all Latias being female. She has a long neck, wing like limbs, and no legs. Most of the front half of her body is white, save for pink markings on her face, while the back half of her body is mostly pink, save for a blue triangle marking on her belly. Capable of Mega Evolution, Mega Latias has purple where she once was pink and has a pair of massive purple wings replace her back wings. She also gains horns at the sides of her head, and she has triangle marks on her wings.

Latias is covered with glass like feathers which she can shift to refract light, making her seemingly invisible. She is exceptionally intelligent, capable of understanding human speech and communicating with humans telepathically. She also has a unique ability called "sight sharing" which allows her to show others what her twin, Latios is seeing. Usually found near the water, Latias tends to avoid contact with humans and other Pokémon.