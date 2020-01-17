Name: Latias (Japanese: ラティアス Latias)
Classification: Eon Pokémon
Type: Dragon/Flying
Generation: Gen III Hoenn Region
Gender Ratio: 100% Female
Height:
- 4' 7" (Latias)
- 5' 11" (Mega Latias)
Weight:
- 88.2 lbs (Latias)
- 114.6 lbs (Mega Latias)
Evolution:
- Mega Evolves with Latiasite
Alternate Formes:
- Mega Latias
How to catch in Sword/Shield: Not Available Yet
How to catch in Go:
- Legendary Raids
- Research Breakthrough Rewards
Description: A Pokémon that looks more like a plane than an animal, Latias is part of the Eon Duo. Unlike most Legendary Pokémon, Latias also has a gender, with all Latias being female. She has a long neck, wing like limbs, and no legs. Most of the front half of her body is white, save for pink markings on her face, while the back half of her body is mostly pink, save for a blue triangle marking on her belly. Capable of Mega Evolution, Mega Latias has purple where she once was pink and has a pair of massive purple wings replace her back wings. She also gains horns at the sides of her head, and she has triangle marks on her wings.
Latias is covered with glass like feathers which she can shift to refract light, making her seemingly invisible. She is exceptionally intelligent, capable of understanding human speech and communicating with humans telepathically. She also has a unique ability called "sight sharing" which allows her to show others what her twin, Latios is seeing. Usually found near the water, Latias tends to avoid contact with humans and other Pokémon.
Core Games
Latias in the core games
- Sword Pokédex: Not Available Yet
- Shield Pokédex: Not Available Yet
- Omega Ruby Pokédex: Latias is highly sensitive to the emotions of people. If it senses any hostility, this Pokémon ruffles the feathers all over its body and cries shrilly to intimidate the foe.
- Alpha Sapphire Pokédex: Latias is highly intelligent and capable of understanding human speech. It is covered with a glass-like down. The Pokémon enfolds its body with its down and refracts light to alter its appearance.
Base Stats
- 80 HP
- 80 Attack
- 90 Defense
- 110 Sp. Attack
- 130 Sp. Defense
- 110 Speed
- 600 Total
Mega Latias
Base Stats
- 80 HP
- 100 Attack
- 120 Defense
- 140 Sp. Attack
- 150 Sp. Defense
- 110 Speed
- 700 Total
Moves by Level
- Healing Wish (lv 1)
- Helping Hand (lv 1)
- Wish (lv 1)
- Psywave (lv 1)
- Safeguard (lv 1)
- Water Sport (lv 4)
- Charm (lv 7)
- Stored Power (lv 10)
- Refresh (lv 13)
- Heal Pulse (lv 16)
- Dragon Breath (lv 20)
- Mist Ball (lv 24)
- Psycho Shift (lv 28)
- Recover (lv 32)
- Reflect Type (lv 36)
- Zen Headbutt (lv 41)
- Guard Split (lv 46)
- Psychic (lv 51)
- Dragon Pulse (lv 56)
- Healing Wish (lv 61)
Moves by TM/TR
- TM02 Dragon Claw
- TM03 Psyshock
- TM04 Calm Mind
- TM05 Roar
- TM06 Toxic
- TM10 Hidden Power
- TM11 Sunny Day
- TM13 Ice Beam
- TM15 Hyper Beam
- TM16 Light Screen
- TM17 Protect
- TM18 Rain Dance
- TM19 Roost
- TM20 Safeguard
- TM21 Frustration
- TM22 Solar Beam
- TM24 Thunderbolt
- TM25 Thunder
- TM26 Earthquake
- TM27 Return
- TM29 Psychic
- TM30 Shadow Ball
- TM32 Double Team
- TM33 Reflect
- TM37 Sandstorm
- TM40 Aerial Ace
- TM42 Facade
- TM44 Rest
- TM45 Attract
- TM48 Round
- TM51 Steel Wing
- TM53 Energy Ball
- TM57 Charge Beam
- TM65 Shadow Claw
- TM68 Giga Impact
- TM73 Thunder Wave
- TM76 Fly
- TM77 Psych Up
- TM78 Bulldoze
- TM85 Dream Eater
- TM86 Grass Knot
- TM87 Swagger
- TM88 Sleep Talk
- TM90 Substitute
- TM94 Surf
- TM98 Waterfall
- TM100 Confide
Moves by Tutoring
- Ally Switch
- Covet
- Defog
- Draco Meteor
- Dragon Pulse
- Helping Hand
- Icy Wind
- Laser Focus
- Last Resort
- Magic Coat
- Magic Room
- Outrage
- Role Play
- Shock Wave
- Snore
- Tailwind
- Telekinesis
- Trick
- Water Pulse
- Zen Headbutt
Damaged normally by
- Normal 1×
- Flying 1×
- Poison 1×
- Rock 1×
- Steel 1×
Weak to
- Bug 2×
- Ghost 2×
- Ice 2×
- Dragon 2×
- Dark 2×
- Fairy 2×
Immune to
- Ground
Resistant to
- Fighting ½×
- Fire ½×
- Water ½×
- Grass ½×
- Electric ½×
- Psychic ½×
Pokémon Go
Pokémon in Pokémon Go
Pokédex: Latias is highly intelligent and capable of understanding human speech. It is covered with a glass-like down. The Pokémon enfolds its body with its down and refracts light to alter its appearance.
Egg Distance: N/A
Buddy Distance: 20 KM
Base Stats
- 290 Stamina
- 228 Attack
- 246 Defense
Moves
- Fast Attacks: Dragon Breath, Zen Headbutt, Charm
- Charged Attacks: Psychic, Outrage, Thunder
Shiny: Yes
More information
