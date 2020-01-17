Name: Latios (Japanese: ラティオス Latios)

Classification: Eon Pokémon

Type: Dragon/Flying

Generation: Gen III Hoenn Region

Gender Ratio: 100% Male

Height:

6' 7" (Latios)

7' 7" (Mega Latios)

Weight:

132.3 (Latios)

154.3 lbs (Mega Latios)

Evolution:

Mega Evolves with Latiosite

Alternate Formes:

Mega Latios

How to catch in Sword/Shield: Not Available Yet

How to catch in Go:

Raids

Research Breakthrough Reward

Description: A Pokémon that looks more like a plane than an animal, Latios is part of the Eon Duo. Unlike most Legendary Pokémon, Latios also has a gender, with all Latios being male. He has a long neck, wing like limbs, and no legs. Much of the front half of his body is white, save for blue markings on his face, while the back half of his body is mostly blue, save for a pink triangle marking on his belly. Capable of Mega Evolution, Mega Latios has purple where he once was blue and has a pair of massive purple wings replace his back wings. He also gains horns at the sides of his head, and he has triangle marks on his wings.

Latios is rumored to be capable of shape-shifting and seeks out humans with compassionate hearts. He is capable of understanding human speech and communicating with humans telepathically. He also has a unique ability called "sight sharing" which allows him to show his twin, Latias, what he is seeing, and allows her to project that sight onto others. Latios prefers to live by the water's edge and he can fly faster than any human made jet.