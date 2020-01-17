Name: Latios (Japanese: ラティオス Latios)
Classification: Eon Pokémon
Type: Dragon/Flying
Generation: Gen III Hoenn Region
Gender Ratio: 100% Male
Height:
- 6' 7" (Latios)
- 7' 7" (Mega Latios)
Weight:
- 132.3 (Latios)
- 154.3 lbs (Mega Latios)
Evolution:
- Mega Evolves with Latiosite
Alternate Formes:
- Mega Latios
How to catch in Sword/Shield: Not Available Yet
How to catch in Go:
- Raids
- Research Breakthrough Reward
Description: A Pokémon that looks more like a plane than an animal, Latios is part of the Eon Duo. Unlike most Legendary Pokémon, Latios also has a gender, with all Latios being male. He has a long neck, wing like limbs, and no legs. Much of the front half of his body is white, save for blue markings on his face, while the back half of his body is mostly blue, save for a pink triangle marking on his belly. Capable of Mega Evolution, Mega Latios has purple where he once was blue and has a pair of massive purple wings replace his back wings. He also gains horns at the sides of his head, and he has triangle marks on his wings.
Latios is rumored to be capable of shape-shifting and seeks out humans with compassionate hearts. He is capable of understanding human speech and communicating with humans telepathically. He also has a unique ability called "sight sharing" which allows him to show his twin, Latias, what he is seeing, and allows her to project that sight onto others. Latios prefers to live by the water's edge and he can fly faster than any human made jet.
Core Games
Latios in the core games
- Sword Pokédex: Not Available Yet
- Shield Pokédex: Not Available Yet
- Omega Ruby Pokédex: Latios has the ability to make others see an image of what it has seen or imagines in its head. This Pokémon is intelligent and understands human speech.
- Alpha Sapphire Pokédex: Latios will only open its heart to a Trainer with a compassionate spirit. This Pokémon can fly faster than a jet plane by folding its forelegs to minimize air resistance.
Base Stats
- 80 HP
- 90 Attack
- 80 Defense
- 130 Sp. Attack
- 110 Sp. Defense
- 110 Speed
- 600 Total
Mega Latios
Base Stats
- 80 HP
- 130 Attack
- 100 Defense
- 160 Sp. Attack
- 120 Sp. Defense
- 110 Speed
- 700 Total
Moves by Level
- Memento (lv 1)
- Helping Hand (lv 1)
- Heal Block (lv 1)
- Psywave (lv 1)
- Safeguard (lv 1)
- Protect (lv 4)
- Dragon Dance (lv 7)
- Stored Power (lv 10)
- Refresh (lv 13)
- Heal Pulse (lv 16)
- Dragon Breath (lv 20)
- Luster Purge (lv 24)
- Psycho Shift (lv 28)
- Recover (lv 32)
- Telekinesis (lv 36)
- Zen Headbutt (lv 41)
- Power Split (lv 46)
- Psychic (lv 51)
- Dragon Pulse (lv 56)
- Memento (lv 61)
Moves by TM/TR
- TM02 Dragon Claw
- TM03 Psyshock
- TM04 Calm Mind
- TM05 Roar
- TM06 Toxic
- TM10 Hidden Power
- TM11 Sunny Day
- TM13 Ice Beam
- TM15 Hyper Beam
- TM16 Light Screen
- TM17 Protect
- TM18 Rain Dance
- TM19 Roost
- TM20 Safeguard
- TM21 Frustration
- TM22 Solar Beam
- TM24 Thunderbolt
- TM25 Thunder
- TM26 Earthquake
- TM27 Return
- TM29 Psychic
- TM30 Shadow Ball
- TM32 Double Team
- TM33 Reflect
- TM37 Sandstorm
- TM40 Aerial Ace
- TM42 Facade
- TM44 Rest
- TM45 Attract
- TM48 Round
- TM51 Steel Wing
- TM53 Energy Ball
- TM57 Charge Beam
- TM65 Shadow Claw
- TM68 Giga Impact
- TM73 Thunder Wave
- TM76 Fly
- TM77 Psych Up
- TM78 Bulldoze
- TM85 Dream Eater
- TM86 Grass Knot
- TM87 Swagger
- TM88 Sleep Talk
- TM90 Substitute
- TM94 Surf
- TM98 Waterfall
- TM100 Confide
Moves by Tutoring
- Ally Switch
- Defog
- Draco Meteor
- Dragon Pulse
- Helping Hand
- Icy Wind
- Laser Focus
- Last Resort
- Magic Coat
- Outrage
- Shock Wave
- Snore
- Tailwind
- Telekinesis
- Trick
- Water Pulse
- Wonder Room
- Zen Headbutt
Damaged normally by
- Normal 1×
- Flying 1×
- Poison 1×
- Rock 1×
- Steel 1×
Weak to
- Bug 2×
- Ghost 2×
- Ice 2×
- Dragon 2×
- Dark 2×
- Fairy 2×
Immune to
- Ground
Resistant to
- Fighting ½×
- Fire ½×
- Water ½×
- Grass ½×
- Electric ½×
- Psychic ½×
Pokémon Go
Latios in Pokémon Go
Pokédex: Latios will only open its heart to a Trainer with a compassionate spirit. This Pokémon can fly faster than a jet plane by folding its forelegs to minimize air resistance.
Egg Distance: N/A
Buddy Distance: 20 KM
Base Stats
- 190 Stamina
- 268 Attack
- 112 Defense
Moves
- Fast Attacks: Dragon Breath, Zen Headbutt
- Charged Attacks: Psychic, Dragon Claw, Solar Beam
Shiny: Yes
More information
