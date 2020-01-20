Name: Muchlax (Japanese: ゴンベ Gonbe)
Classification: Big Eater Pokémon
Type: Normal
Generation: Gen IV Sinnoh Region
Gender Ratio: 87.5% Male to 12.5% Female
Height: 2'
Weight: 231.5 lbs
Evolution:
- Evolves into Snorlax when leveld up with high Friendship.
- Evolves into Snorlax with 50 Candies in Pokémon Go.
Alternate Formes: None
How to catch in Sword/Shield:
- Eggs
- Motostoke Riverbank
- Bridge Field
- Stony Wilderness
- Max Raid Battles
How to catch in Go:
- Eggs
Description: Much, much smaller than Snorlax, Munchlax has a lot of eating to do before it can evolve. Fortunately, Munchlax has all the energy its evolved self lacks. This small, blue, cat-like Pokémon never stops on its quest for more food and it's not at all picky about what form that food takes. Mold, spoiled food, and even poison, nothing seems to bother Munchlax's stomach. It will even store extra food in its fur for later. The only Pokémon known to eat more than this little guy is its evolved form, Snorlax. As a baby Pokémon, Munchlax was discovered multiple generations after its evolved self and, in most games, can only be hatched, as opposed to caught in the wild.
Core Games
Munchlax in the core games
- Sword Pokédex: Stuffing itself with vast amounts of food is its only concern. Whether the food is rotten or fresh, yummy or tasteless—it does not care.
- Shield Pokédex: It stores food beneath its fur. It might share just one bite, but only if it really trusts you.
Base Stats
- 135 HP
- 85 Attack
- 40 Defense
- 40 Sp. Attack
- 85 Sp. Defense
- 5 Speed
- 390 Total
Moves by Level
- Lick (lv 1)
- Tackle (lv 1)
- Defense Curl (lv 4)
- Recycle (lv 8)
- Covet (lv 12)
- Bite (lv 16)
- Stockpile (lv 20)
- Swallow (lv 20)
- Screech (lv 24)
- Body Slam (lv 28)
- Fling (lv 32)
- Amnesia (lv 36)
- Metronome (lv 40)
- Flail (lv 44)
- Belly Drum (lv 48)
- Last Resort (lv 52)
Moves by TM/TR
- TM00 Mega Punch
- TM01 Mega Kick
- TM02 Pay Day
- TM03 Fire Punch
- TM04 Ice Punch
- TM05 Thunder Punch
- TM11 Solar Beam
- TM16 Screech
- TM20 Self-Destruct
- TM21 Rest
- TM22 Rock Slide
- TM24 Snore
- TM25 Protect
- TM27 Icy Wind
- TM29 Charm
- TM31 Attract
- TM32 Sandstorm
- TM33 Rain Dance
- TM34 Sunny Day
- TM36 Whirlpool
- TM39 Facade
- TM43 Brick Break
- TM48 Rock Tomb
- TM59 Fling
- TM76 Round
- TM79 Retaliate
- TM81 Bulldoze
- TM98 Stomping Tantrum
- TR01 Body Slam
- TR02 Flamethrower
- TR03 Hydro Pump
- TR04 Surf
- TR05 Ice Beam
- TR06 Blizzard
- TR08 Thunderbolt
- TR09 Thunder
- TR10 Earthquake
- TR11 Psychic
- TR14 Metronome
- TR15 Fire Blast
- TR17 Amnesia
- TR20 Substitute
- TR26 Endure
- TR27 Sleep Talk
- TR30 Encore
- TR33 Shadow Ball
- TR35 Uproar
- TR39 Superpower
- TR42 Hyper Voice
- TR59 Seed Bomb
- TR69 Zen Headbutt
- TR73 Gunk Shot
- TR85 Work Up
Moves by Breeding
- Belch
- Counter
- Curse
- Double-Edge
- Fissure
Damaged normally by
- Normal 1×
- Flying 1×
- Poison 1×
- Ground 1×
- Rock 1×
- Bug 1×
- Steel 1×
- Fire 1×
- Water 1×
- Grass 1×
- Electric 1×
- Psychic 1×
- Ice 1×
- Dragon 1×
- Dark 1×
- Fairy 1×
Weak to
- Fighting 2×
Immune to
- Ghost
Resistant to
- None
Pokémon Go
Pokémon in Pokémon Go
Pokédex: It conceals food under the long fur on its body. It carts around this food stash and swallows it without chewing.
Egg Distance: 7 KM
Buddy Distance: 5 KM
Base Stats
- 286 Stamina
- 137 Attack
- 117 Defense
Moves
- Fast Attacks: Tackle, Lick
- Charged Attacks: Gunk Shot, Body Slam, Bulldoze
Shiny: Not Available Yet
More information
- Coming Soon!
