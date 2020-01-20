Name: Muchlax (Japanese: ゴンベ Gonbe)

Classification: Big Eater Pokémon

Type: Normal

Generation: Gen IV Sinnoh Region

Gender Ratio: 87.5% Male to 12.5% Female

Height: 2'

Weight: 231.5 lbs

Evolution:

Evolves into Snorlax when leveld up with high Friendship.

Evolves into Snorlax with 50 Candies in Pokémon Go.

Alternate Formes: None

How to catch in Sword/Shield:

Eggs

Motostoke Riverbank

Bridge Field

Motostoke Riverbank

Stony Wilderness

Max Raid Battles

How to catch in Go:

Eggs

Description: Much, much smaller than Snorlax, Munchlax has a lot of eating to do before it can evolve. Fortunately, Munchlax has all the energy its evolved self lacks. This small, blue, cat-like Pokémon never stops on its quest for more food and it's not at all picky about what form that food takes. Mold, spoiled food, and even poison, nothing seems to bother Munchlax's stomach. It will even store extra food in its fur for later. The only Pokémon known to eat more than this little guy is its evolved form, Snorlax. As a baby Pokémon, Munchlax was discovered multiple generations after its evolved self and, in most games, can only be hatched, as opposed to caught in the wild.