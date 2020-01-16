Name: Rhyperior (Japanese: ドサイドン Dosidon)
Classification: Drill Pokémon
Type: Ground/Rock
Generation: Gen IV Sinnoh Region
Gender Ratio: 50% Male to 50% Female
Height: 7' 10"
Weight: 623.5 lbs
Evolution:
- Evolves from Rhydon when traded while holding a Protector.
- Evolves from Rhydon with 100 Candies and a Sinnoh Stone.
Alternate Formes:
- Gender variant
How to catch in Sword/Shield:
- Evolve from Rhydon
- Max Raid Battles
- Bridge Field
- Dusty Bowl
- Giant's Seat
- Rolling Fields
How to catch in Go:
- Evolve from Rhydon
Description: A massive, rock-covered Pokémon with a drill for a nose, Rhyperior is the finaly evolution of Rhyhorn. Its body is a muddy brown color and covered with bright orange rocks that form armor plating. It has large outcroppings on its elbows that it uses like swords and holes in its palms which it can use like cannons to fire rocks at its opponents. On occassion, Rhyperior have even been known to accidentally fire other Pokémon, such as Geodude or Roggenrola from its cannons. Able to withstand the force of volcanic eruptions, Rhyperior is known for its ability to deflect powerful attacks. Although they are rare in the wild, Rhyperior can be found high up in mountains.
Core Games
Pokémon in the core games
- Sword Pokédex: It can load up to three projectiles per arm into the holes in its hands. What launches out of those holes could be either rocks or Roggenrola.
- Shield Pokédex: It relies on its carapace to deflect incoming attacks and throw its enemy off balance. As soon as that happens, it drives its drill into the foe.
Base Stats
- 115 HP
- 140 Attack
- 130 Defense
- 55 Sp. Attack
- 55 Sp. Defense
- 40 Speed
- 535 Total
Moves by Level
- Hammer Arm (lv 1)
- Tackle (lv 1)
- Tail Whip (lv 1)
- Smack Down (lv 1)
- Bulldoze (lv 1)
- Horn Attack (lv 15)
- Scary Face (lv 20)
- Stomp (lv 25)
- Rock Blast (lv 30)
- Drill Run (lv 35)
- Take Down (lv 40)
- Earthquake (lv 47)
- Stone Edge (lv 54)
- Megahorn (lv 61)
- Horn Drill (lv 68)
- Rock Wrecker (lv 75)
Moves by TM/TR
- TM00 Mega Punch
- TM01 Mega Kick
- TM02 Pay Day
- TM03 Fire Punch
- TM04 Ice Punch
- TM05 Thunder Punch
- TM08 Hyper Beam
- TM09 Giga Impact
- TM15 Dig
- TM21 Rest
- TM22 Rock Slide
- TM23 Thief
- TM24 Snore
- TM25 Protect
- TM26 Scary Face
- TM27 Icy Wind
- TM31 Attract
- TM32 Sandstorm
- TM33 Rain Dance
- TM34 Sunny Day
- TM36 Whirlpool
- TM39 Facade
- TM41 Helping Hand
- TM43 Brick Break
- TM48 Rock Tomb
- TM53 Mud Shot
- TM54 Rock Blast
- TM57 Payback
- TM59 Fling
- TM64 Avalanche
- TM65 Shadow Claw
- TM66 Thunder Fang
- TM67 Ice Fang
- TM68 Fire Fang
- TM76 Round
- TM81 Bulldoze
- TM96 Smart Strike
- TM97 Brutal Swing
- TM98 Stomping Tantrum
- TM99 Breaking Swipe
- TR00 Swords Dance
- TR01 Body Slam
- TR02 Flamethrower
- TR03 Hydro Pump
- TR04 Surf
- TR05 Ice Beam
- TR06 Blizzard
- TR08 Thunderbolt
- TR09 Thunder
- TR10 Earthquake
- TR15 Fire Blast
- TR20 Substitute
- TR21 Reversal
- TR24 Outrage
- TR26 Endure
- TR27 Sleep Talk
- TR28 Megahorn
- TR31 Iron Tail
- TR32 Crunch
- TR35 Uproar
- TR39 Superpower
- TR46 Iron Defense
- TR57 Poison Jab
- TR62 Dragon Pulse
- TR64 Focus Blast
- TR67 Earth Power
- TR70 Flash Cannon
- TR74 Iron Head
- TR75 Stone Edge
- TR76 Stealth Rock
- TR79 Heavy Slam
- TR87 Drill Run
- TR88 Heat Crash
- TR94 High Horsepower
- TR99 Body Press
Moves by Breeding
- Counter
- Curse
- Dragon Rush
- Guard Split
- Metal Burst
- Rock Polish
- Skull Bash
Damaged normally by
- Bug 1×
- Ghost 1×
- Psychic 1×
- Dragon 1×
- Dark 1×
- Fairy 1×
Weak to
- Fighting 2×
- Ground 2×
- Steel 2×
- Water 4×
- Grass 4×
- Ice 2×
Immune to
- Electric
Resistant to
- Normal ½×
- Flying ½×
- Poison ¼×
- Rock ½×
- Fire ½×
Pokémon Go
Rhyperior in Pokémon Go
Pokédex: It puts rocks in holes in its palms and uses its muscles to shoot them. Geodude are shot at rare times.
Egg Distance: N/A
Buddy Distance: 3 KM
Base Stats
- 251 Stamina
- 241 Attack
- 190 Defense
Moves
- Fast Attacks: Mud-Slap, Smack Down
- Charged Attacks: Surf, Earthquake, Stone Edge, Skull Bash
Shiny: Not Available Yet
More information
- Coming Soon!
