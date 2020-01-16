Name: Rhyperior (Japanese: ドサイドン Dosidon)

Classification: Drill Pokémon

Type: Ground/Rock

Generation: Gen IV Sinnoh Region

Gender Ratio: 50% Male to 50% Female

Height: 7' 10"

Weight: 623.5 lbs

Evolution:

Evolves from Rhydon when traded while holding a Protector.

Evolves from Rhydon with 100 Candies and a Sinnoh Stone.

Alternate Formes:

Gender variant

How to catch in Sword/Shield:

Evolve from Rhydon

Max Raid Battles

Bridge Field

Dusty Bowl

Giant's Seat

Rolling Fields

How to catch in Go:

Evolve from Rhydon

Description: A massive, rock-covered Pokémon with a drill for a nose, Rhyperior is the finaly evolution of Rhyhorn. Its body is a muddy brown color and covered with bright orange rocks that form armor plating. It has large outcroppings on its elbows that it uses like swords and holes in its palms which it can use like cannons to fire rocks at its opponents. On occassion, Rhyperior have even been known to accidentally fire other Pokémon, such as Geodude or Roggenrola from its cannons. Able to withstand the force of volcanic eruptions, Rhyperior is known for its ability to deflect powerful attacks. Although they are rare in the wild, Rhyperior can be found high up in mountains.