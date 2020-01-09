Name: Leafeon (Japanese: リーフィア Leafia)
Classification: Verdant Pokémon
Type: Grass
Generation: Gen IV Sinnoh Region
Gender Ratio: 82.5% Male to 12.5% Female
Height: 3' 3"
Weight: 56.2 lbs
Evolution:
- Evolves from Eevee with Leaf Stone.
- Evolves from Eevee with 25 Candies in Pokémon Go after spinning a Poké Stop that has a Mossy Lure Mod equipped Pokémon Go.
- Evolves from Eevee with 25 Candies and the nickname Linnea in Pokémon Go.
Alternate Formes:
- Costumed, one variant (Pokémon Go)
How to catch in Sword/Shield:
- Lake of Outrage (Overworld)
- Giant's Mirror (Max Raid Battles)
- Evolve from Eevee
How to catch in Go:
- Evolve from Eevee
Description: After exposure to a Leaf Stone, Leafeon is one of the many evolutions (or Eeveelutions if you will) of Eevee. It is similar in shape to Eevee, but instead of fur, it has smooth tan skin with dark brown paws. In place of a fluffy tail and ears, Leafeon has actual leaves. More green sprouts from atop its head, its chest, back and legs. Capable of photosynthesis, this Pokémon can purify the air around it and recharge by simply napping in the sunshine. Leafeon prefer not to fight, being quiet pacifists, but they are plenty capable of fighting if the need be, slicing up their enemies with sharpened leaves.
It is said that Leafeon smell of fresh cut grass when they are young but as they age, that scent shifts to one of fallen leaves. Although they prefer to live in lush forests with clean rivers, Leafeon are more often found with trainers. In Pokémon Go, there are definitely better Grass types and, unlike previous Eeveelutions, it is a little more difficult to evolve.
Core Games
Pokémon in the core games
- Sword Pokédex: Galarians favor the distinctive aroma that drifts from this Pokémon's leaves. There's a popular perfume made using that scent.
- Shield Pokédex: This Pokémon's tail is blade sharp, with a fantastic cutting edge that can slice right though large trees.
Base Stats
- 65 HP
- 110 Attack
- 130 Defense
- 60 Sp. Attack
- 65 Sp. Defense
- 95 Speed
- 525 Total
Moves by Level
- Razor Leaf (lv 1)
- Covet (lv 1)
- Swift (lv 1)
- Bite (lv 1)
- Copycat (lv 1)
- Baton Pass (lv 1)
- Take Down (lv 1)
- Charm (lv 1)
- Double-Edge (lv 1)
- Helping Hand (lv 1)
- Tackle (lv 1)
- Growl (lv 1)
- Tail Whip (lv 1)
- Razor Leaf (Evo)
- Sand Attack (lv 5)
- Quick Attack (lv 10)
- Baby-Doll Eyes (lv 15)
- Leech Seed (lv 20)
- Magical Leaf (lv 25)
- Synthesis (lv 30)
- Sunny Day (lv 35)
- Giga Drain (lv 40)
- Swords Dance (lv 45)
- Leaf Blade (lv 50)
- Last Resort (lv 55)
Moves by TM/TR
- TM02 Pay Day
- TM08 Hyper Beam
- TM09 Giga Impact
- TM10 Magical Leaf
- TM11 Solar Beam
- TM12 Solar Blade
- TM15 Dig
- TM21 Rest
- TM24 Snore
- TM25 Protect
- TM28 Giga Drain
- TM29 Charm
- TM31 Attract
- TM33 Rain Dance
- TM34 Sunny Day
- TM39 Facade
- TM40 Swift
- TM41 Helping Hand
- TM46 Weather Ball
- TM47 Fake Tears
- TM50 Bullet Seed
- TM76 Round
- TM79 Retaliate
- TR00 Swords Dance
- TR01 Body Slam
- TR13 Focus Energy
- TR20 Substitute
- TR26 Endure
- TR27 Sleep Talk
- TR29 Baton Pass
- TR31 Iron Tail
- TR33 Shadow Ball
- TR42 Hyper Voice
- TR50 Leaf Blade
- TR59 Seed Bomb
- TR60 X-Scissor
- TR65 Energy Ball
- TR71 Leaf Storm
- TR77 Grass Knot
- TR82 Stored Power
- TR85 Work Up
Moves by Breeding
- Curse
- Detect
- Double Kick
- Flail
- Mud-Slap
- Tickle
- Wish
- Yawn
Damaged normally by
- Normal 1×
- Fighting 1×
- Rock 1×
- Ghost 1×
- Steel 1×
- Psychic 1×
- Dragon 1×
- Dark 1×
- Fairy 1×
Weak to
- Flying 2×
- Poison 2×
- Bug 2×
- Fire 2×
- Ice 2×
Immune to
- None
Resistant to
- Ground ½×
- Water ½×
- Grass ½×
- Electric ½×
Pokémon Go
Pokémon in Pokémon Go
Pokédex: It gets its nutrition from photosynthesis. It lives a quiet life in forests where clean rivers flow.
Egg Distance: N/A
Buddy Distance: 5 KM
Base Stats
- 163 Stamina
- 216 Attack
- 219 Defense
Moves
- Fast Attacks: Razor Leaf, Quick Attack
- Charged Attacks: Solar Beam, Leaf Blade, Energy Ball, Last Resort*
Shiny: Yes
