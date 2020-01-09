Name: Leafeon (Japanese: リーフィア Leafia)

Classification: Verdant Pokémon

Type: Grass

Generation: Gen IV Sinnoh Region

Gender Ratio: 82.5% Male to 12.5% Female

Height: 3' 3"

Weight: 56.2 lbs

Evolution:

Evolves from Eevee with Leaf Stone.

Evolves from Eevee with 25 Candies in Pokémon Go after spinning a Poké Stop that has a Mossy Lure Mod equipped Pokémon Go.

Evolves from Eevee with 25 Candies and the nickname Linnea in Pokémon Go.

Alternate Formes:

Costumed, one variant (Pokémon Go)

How to catch in Sword/Shield:

Lake of Outrage (Overworld)

Giant's Mirror (Max Raid Battles)

Evolve from Eevee

How to catch in Go:

Evolve from Eevee

Description: After exposure to a Leaf Stone, Leafeon is one of the many evolutions (or Eeveelutions if you will) of Eevee. It is similar in shape to Eevee, but instead of fur, it has smooth tan skin with dark brown paws. In place of a fluffy tail and ears, Leafeon has actual leaves. More green sprouts from atop its head, its chest, back and legs. Capable of photosynthesis, this Pokémon can purify the air around it and recharge by simply napping in the sunshine. Leafeon prefer not to fight, being quiet pacifists, but they are plenty capable of fighting if the need be, slicing up their enemies with sharpened leaves.

It is said that Leafeon smell of fresh cut grass when they are young but as they age, that scent shifts to one of fallen leaves. Although they prefer to live in lush forests with clean rivers, Leafeon are more often found with trainers. In Pokémon Go, there are definitely better Grass types and, unlike previous Eeveelutions, it is a little more difficult to evolve.