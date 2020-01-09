Pokemon 471 GlaceonSource: The Pokémon Company

Name: Glaceon (Japanese: グレイシア Glacia)

Classification: Fresh Snow Pokémon

Type: Ice

Generation: Gen IV Sinnoh Region

Gender Ratio: 87.5% Male to 12.5% Female

Height: 2' 7"

Weight: 57.1 lbs

Evolution:

  • Evolves from Eevee with Ice Stone.
  • Evolves from Eevee with 25 Candies in Pokémon Go after spinning a Poké Stop that has a Glacial Lure Mod equipped Pokémon Go.
  • Evolves from Eevee with 25 Candies and the nickname Rea in Pokémon Go.

Alternate Formes:

  • Costumed, one variant (Pokémon Go)

How to catch in Sword/Shield:

  • Lake of Outrage (Overworld)
  • Hammerlocke Hills (Max Raid Battles)
  • Evolve from Eevee

How to catch in Go:

  • Evolve from Eevee

Description: After exposure to an Ice Stone, Glaceon is one of the many evolutions (or Eeveelutions if you will) of Eevee. Its body is covered with a light blue fur that can freeze, creating razor sharp quills. It has dark blue, diamond markings on its back, tail, and legs and a blue crest resembling hair on its forehead that hangs down to frame its face. Glaceon are capable of dropping their body temperature to -75 degrees Fahrenheit and can freeze any moisture in the air around them, instantly creating pellets of ice to shoot at its enemies.

Rarely found in the wild, most Glaceon live in urban areas with their Trainers. In Pokémon Go, Glaceon's best Ice moves have it second only to Mamoswine. With the abundance of Eevee, it is an easy to acquire Ice type, making it a very popular choice when Ice is needed.

Core Games

Pokémon in the core games

  • Sword Pokédex: Any who become captivated by the beauty of the snowfall that Glaceon creates will be frozen before they know it.
  • Shield Pokédex: The coldness emanating from Glaceon causes powdery snow to form, making it quite a popular Pokémon at ski resorts.

Base Stats

  • 65 HP
  • 60 Attack
  • 110 Defense
  • 130 Sp. Attack
  • 95 Sp. Defense
  • 65 Speed
  • 525 Total

Moves by Level

  • Icy Wind (lv 1)
  • Covet (lv 1)
  • Swift (lv 1)
  • Copycat (lv 1)
  • Baton Pass (lv 1)
  • Take Down (lv 1)
  • Charm Fairy (lv 1)
  • Double-Edge (lv 1)
  • Helping Hand (lv 1)
  • Tackle (lv 1)
  • Growl (lv 1)
  • Tail Whip (lv 1)
  • Icy Wind (Evo)
  • Sand Attack (lv 5)
  • Quick Attack (lv 10)
  • Baby-Doll Eyes (lv 15)
  • Ice Shard (lv 20)
  • Bite (lv 25)
  • Ice Fang (lv 30)
  • Hail (lv 35)
  • Freeze-Dry (lv 40)
  • Mirror Coat (lv 45)
  • Blizzard (lv 50)
  • Last Resort (lv 55)

Moves by TM/TR

  • TM02 Pay Day
  • TM08 Hyper Beam
  • TM09 Giga Impact
  • TM15 Dig
  • TM21 Rest
  • TM24 Snore
  • TM25 Protect
  • TM27 Icy Wind
  • TM29 Charm
  • TM31 Attract
  • TM33 Rain Dance
  • TM34 Sunny Day
  • TM35 Hail
  • TM39 Facade
  • TM40 Swift
  • TM41 Helping Hand
  • TM46 Weather Ball
  • TM47 Fake Tears
  • TM51 Icicle Spear
  • TM64 Avalanche
  • TM67 Ice Fang
  • TM76 Round
  • TM79 Retaliate
  • TR01 Body Slam
  • TR05 Ice Beam
  • TR06 Blizzard
  • TR13 Focus Energy
  • TR20 Substitute
  • TR26 Endure
  • TR27 Sleep Talk
  • TR29 Baton Pass
  • TR31 Iron Tail
  • TR33 Shadow Ball
  • TR42 Hyper Voice
  • TR82 Stored Power
  • TR85 Work Up

Moves by Breeding

  • Curse
  • Detect
  • Double Kick
  • Flail
  • Mud-Slap
  • Tickle
  • Wish
  • Yawn

Damaged normally by

  • Normal 1×
  • Flying 1×
  • Poison 1×
  • Ground 1×
  • Bug 1×
  • Ghost 1×
  • Water 1×
  • Grass 1×
  • Electric 1×
  • Psychic 1×
  • Dragon 1×
  • Dark 1×
  • Fairy 1×

Weak to

  • Fighting 2×
  • Rock 2×
  • Steel 2×
  • Fire 2×

Immune to

  • None

Resistant to

  • Ice ½×

Pokémon Go

Pokémon in Pokémon Go

Pokédex: It can instantaneously freeze any moisture that's around it, creating ice pellets to shoot at its prey.

Egg Distance: N/A

Buddy Distance: 5 KM

Pokemon Go 471 GlaceonSource: Niantic

Base Stats

  • 163 Stamina
  • 238 Attack
  • 205 Defense

Moves

  • Fast Attacks: Ice Shard, Frost Breath
  • Charged Attacks: Avalanche, Icy Wind, Ice Beam, Last Resort*

Shiny:

Pokemon Go 471 Glaceon ShinySource: Niantic

Pokemon Go 471 Glaceon Flower Crown Pokemon Go 471 Glaceon Flower Crown Shiny

