Name: Glaceon (Japanese: グレイシア Glacia)

Classification: Fresh Snow Pokémon

Type: Ice

Generation: Gen IV Sinnoh Region

Gender Ratio: 87.5% Male to 12.5% Female

Height: 2' 7"

Weight: 57.1 lbs

Evolution:

Evolves from Eevee with Ice Stone.

Evolves from Eevee with 25 Candies in Pokémon Go after spinning a Poké Stop that has a Glacial Lure Mod equipped Pokémon Go.

Evolves from Eevee with 25 Candies and the nickname Rea in Pokémon Go.

Alternate Formes:

Costumed, one variant (Pokémon Go)

How to catch in Sword/Shield:

Lake of Outrage (Overworld)

Hammerlocke Hills (Max Raid Battles)

Evolve from Eevee

How to catch in Go:

Evolve from Eevee

Description: After exposure to an Ice Stone, Glaceon is one of the many evolutions (or Eeveelutions if you will) of Eevee. Its body is covered with a light blue fur that can freeze, creating razor sharp quills. It has dark blue, diamond markings on its back, tail, and legs and a blue crest resembling hair on its forehead that hangs down to frame its face. Glaceon are capable of dropping their body temperature to -75 degrees Fahrenheit and can freeze any moisture in the air around them, instantly creating pellets of ice to shoot at its enemies.

Rarely found in the wild, most Glaceon live in urban areas with their Trainers. In Pokémon Go, Glaceon's best Ice moves have it second only to Mamoswine. With the abundance of Eevee, it is an easy to acquire Ice type, making it a very popular choice when Ice is needed.