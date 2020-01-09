Name: Sylveon (Japanese: ニンフィア Nymphia)
Classification: Intertwining Pokémon
Type: Fairy
Generation: Gen VI Kalos Region
Gender Ratio: 87.5% Male to 12.5% Female
Height: 3' 3"
Weight: 51.8 lbs
Evolution:
- Evolves from Eevee with Friendship while also knowing a Fairy type move.
Alternate Formes: None Yet
How to catch in Sword/Shield:
- Lake of Outrage (Overworld and Max Raid Battles)
- Evolve from Eevee
How to catch in Go: Not Available Yet
Description: With a high enough Friendship level and a Fairy type move, you can evolve a Sylveon, one of the many evolutions (or Eeveelutions if you will) of Eevee. Sylveon has cream colored fur with pink paws, ears, and tail. It also has tufts of fur shaped like bows, one on the front of its neck and the other at the base of its left ear. The bows have long ribbon-like feelers that are tipped with blue. Sylveon can use these feelers to emit a calming aura to weaken its prey. It also uses them to read the emotions of its trainer by wrapping them around their arms.
Rarely found in the wild, Sylveon tend to be seen in urban areas with their trainers. Sylveon is the only Eeveelution that has yet to be introduced to Pokémon Go, which has not yet caught up to Gen VI.
Core Games
Pokémon in the core games
- Sword Pokédex: By releasing enmity-erasing waves from its ribbonlike feelers, Sylveon stops any conflict.
- Shield Pokédex: There's a Galarian fairy tale that describes a beautiful Sylveon vanquishing a dreadful dragon Pokémon.
Base Stats
- 95 HP
- 65 Attack
- 65 Defense
- 110 Sp. Attack
- 130 Sp. Defense
- 60 Speed
- 525 Total
Moves by Level
- Disarming Voice (lv 1)
- Covet (lv 1)
- Bite (lv 1)
- Copycat (lv 1)
- Baton Pass (lv 1)
- Take Down (lv 1)
- Charm (lv 1)
- Double-Edge (lv 1)
- Helping Hand (lv 1)
- Tackle (lv 1)
- Growl (lv 1)
- Tail Whip (lv 1)
- Disarming Voice (Evo)
- Sand Attack (lv 5)
- Quick Attack (lv 10)
- Baby-Doll Eyes (lv 15)
- Swift (lv 20)
- Light Screen (lv 25)
- Draining Kiss (lv 30)
- Misty Terrain (lv 35)
- Skill Swap (lv 40)
- Psych Up (lv 45)
- Moonblast (lv 50)
- Last Resort (lv 55)
Moves by TM/TR
- TM02 Pay Day
- TM08 Hyper Beam
- TM09 Giga Impact
- TM10 Magical Leaf
- TM15 Dig
- TM17 Light Screen
- TM18 Reflect
- TM19 Safeguard
- TM21 Rest
- TM24 Snore
- TM25 Protect
- TM29 Charm
- TM31 Attract
- TM33 Rain Dance
- TM34 Sunny Day
- TM39 Facade
- TM40 Swift
- TM41 Helping Hand
- TM46 Weather Ball
- TM47 Fake Tears
- TM76 Round
- TM79 Retaliate
- TM87 Draining Kiss
- TM89 Misty Terrain
- TM92 Mystical Fire
- TR01 Body Slam
- TR13 Focus Energy
- TR20 Substitute
- TR25 Psyshock
- TR26 Endure
- TR27 Sleep Talk
- TR29 Baton Pass
- TR31 Iron Tail
- TR33 Shadow Ball
- TR40 Skill Swap
- TR42 Hyper Voice
- TR49 Calm Mind
- TR82 Stored Power
- TR85 Work Up
- TR90 Play Rough
- TR92 Dazzling Gleam
Moves by Breeding
- Curse
- Detect
- Double Kick
- Flail
- Mud-Slap
- Tickle
- Wish
- Yawn
Damaged normally by
- Normal 1×
- Flying 1×
- Ground 1×
- Rock 1×
- Ghost 1×
- Fire 1×
- Water 1×
- Grass 1×
- Electric 1×
- Psychic 1×
- Ice 1×
- Fairy 1×
Weak to
- Poison 2×
- Steel 2×
Immune to
- Dragon
Resistant to
- Fighting ½×
- Bug ½×
- Dark ½×
Pokémon Go
Pokémon in Pokémon Go
Pokédex: Not Available Yet
