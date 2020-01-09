Name: Sylveon (Japanese: ニンフィア Nymphia)

Classification: Intertwining Pokémon

Type: Fairy

Generation: Gen VI Kalos Region

Gender Ratio: 87.5% Male to 12.5% Female

Height: 3' 3"

Weight: 51.8 lbs

Evolution:

Evolves from Eevee with Friendship while also knowing a Fairy type move.

Alternate Formes: None Yet

How to catch in Sword/Shield:

Lake of Outrage (Overworld and Max Raid Battles)

Evolve from Eevee

How to catch in Go: Not Available Yet

Description: With a high enough Friendship level and a Fairy type move, you can evolve a Sylveon, one of the many evolutions (or Eeveelutions if you will) of Eevee. Sylveon has cream colored fur with pink paws, ears, and tail. It also has tufts of fur shaped like bows, one on the front of its neck and the other at the base of its left ear. The bows have long ribbon-like feelers that are tipped with blue. Sylveon can use these feelers to emit a calming aura to weaken its prey. It also uses them to read the emotions of its trainer by wrapping them around their arms.

Rarely found in the wild, Sylveon tend to be seen in urban areas with their trainers. Sylveon is the only Eeveelution that has yet to be introduced to Pokémon Go, which has not yet caught up to Gen VI.