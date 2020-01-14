Pokemon 808 MeltanSource: The Pokémon Company

Name: Meltan (Japanese: メルタン Meltan)

Classification: Hex Nut Pokémon

Type: Steel

Generation: Gen VII Alola Region

Gender Ratio: Genderless

Height: 8"

Weight: 17.6 lbs

Evolution:

  • Evolves into Melmetal with 400 Candies in Pokémon Go.
  • Cannot evolve in core games.

Alternate Formes: None

How to catch in Sword/Shield:

How to catch in Go:

  • Mystery Box
  • Complete Special Research: Let's Go, Meltan!

Description: A small blob of silvery liquid metal, Meltan is a particularly special Mythical Pokémon. Unlike most Pokémon which are introduced in the core games, Meltan was introduced through Pokémon Go before appearing in the core games. In addition to a body of liquid metal, Meltan has a head that is shaped like a gold hexagonal nut. In the center of it's head a small, black sphere which serves as its eye floats. The hex nut that is its head can be completely detatched and can also spin rapidly when Meltan calls out for other Meltan. It also has a small, red cable for a tail.

Our favorite VPN service is more affordable now than ever before

Unlike most Mythical and Legendary Pokémon who live mostly solitary lives, Meltan live, travel, and work in packs. These packs seek out metal object which they can corrode and absorb into their bodies. It is said that Meltan are formed from the metal shards Melmetal sheds and that the strongest in a pack will eventually absorb all the other Meltan to evolve into a new Melmetal. Although Meltan tend to be found in wild packs, they can be tamed by feeding them a steady supply of metal.

Core Games

Meltan in the core games

  • Sword Pokédex: It dissolves and eats metal. Circulating liquid metal within its body is how it generates energy.
  • Shield Pokédex: They live as a group, but when the time comes, one strong Meltan will absorb all the others and evolve.

Pokemon 808 MeltanSource: The Pokémon Company

Base Stats

  • 46 HP
  • 65 Attack
  • 65 Defense
  • 55 Sp. Attack
  • 35 Sp. Defense
  • 34 Speed
  • 300 Total

Moves by Level

  • Thunder Shock (lv 1)
  • Harden (lv 1)
  • Tail Whip (lv 8)
  • Headbutt (lv 16)
  • Thunder Wave (lv 24)
  • Acid Armor (lv 32)
  • Flash Cannon (lv 40)

Moves by TM/TR

  • TM14 Thunder Wave
  • TM21 Rest
  • TM24 Snore
  • TM25 Protect
  • TM39 Facade
  • TM76 Round
  • TR08 Thunderbolt
  • TR20 Substitute
  • TR26 Endure
  • TR27 Sleep Talk
  • TR46 Iron
  • TR52 Gyro Ball
  • TR70 Flash Cannon

Moves by Tutoring

  • Steel Beam

Damaged normally by

  • Ghost 1×
  • Water 1×
  • Electric 1×
  • Dark 1×

Weak to

  • Fighting 2×
  • Ground 2×
  • Fire 2×

Immune to

  • Poison

Resistant to

  • Normal ½×
  • Flying ½×
  • Rock ½×
  • Bug ½×
  • Steel ½×
  • Grass ½×
  • Psychic ½×
  • Ice ½×
  • Dragon ½×
  • Fairy ½×

Pokémon Go

Meltan in Pokémon Go

Pokédex: It melts particles of iron and other metals found in the subsoil, so it can absorb them into its body of molten steel.

Egg Distance: N/A

Buddy Distance: 20 KM

Pokemon Go 808 MeltanSource: Niantic

Base Stats

  • 130 Stamina
  • 112 Attack
  • 113 Defense

Moves

  • Fast Attacks: Thunder Shock
  • Charged Attacks: Flash Cannon, Thunderbolt

Shiny: Yes

Pokemon Go 808 Meltan ShinySource: Niantic

More information

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.