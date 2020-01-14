Name: Meltan (Japanese: メルタン Meltan)

Classification: Hex Nut Pokémon

Type: Steel

Generation: Gen VII Alola Region

Gender Ratio: Genderless

Height: 8"

Weight: 17.6 lbs

Evolution:

Evolves into Melmetal with 400 Candies in Pokémon Go.

Cannot evolve in core games.

Alternate Formes: None

How to catch in Sword/Shield:

How to catch in Go:

Mystery Box

Complete Special Research: Let's Go, Meltan!

Description: A small blob of silvery liquid metal, Meltan is a particularly special Mythical Pokémon. Unlike most Pokémon which are introduced in the core games, Meltan was introduced through Pokémon Go before appearing in the core games. In addition to a body of liquid metal, Meltan has a head that is shaped like a gold hexagonal nut. In the center of it's head a small, black sphere which serves as its eye floats. The hex nut that is its head can be completely detatched and can also spin rapidly when Meltan calls out for other Meltan. It also has a small, red cable for a tail.

Unlike most Mythical and Legendary Pokémon who live mostly solitary lives, Meltan live, travel, and work in packs. These packs seek out metal object which they can corrode and absorb into their bodies. It is said that Meltan are formed from the metal shards Melmetal sheds and that the strongest in a pack will eventually absorb all the other Meltan to evolve into a new Melmetal. Although Meltan tend to be found in wild packs, they can be tamed by feeding them a steady supply of metal.