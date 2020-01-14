Name: Melmetal (Japanese: メルメタル Melmetal)

Classification: Hex Nut Pokémon

Type: Steel

Generation: Gen VII Alola Region

Gender Ratio: Genderless

Height:

8' 2" (Melmetal)

82'+ (Giganitmax)

Weight:

1763.7 lbs (Melmetal)

??? lbs (Gigantimax)

Evolution:

Evolves from Meltan with 400 Candies in Pokémon Go.

Cannot be evolved in core games.

Alternate Formes:

Gigantimax

How to catch in Sword/Shield:

How to catch in Go:

Evolve from Meltan

Description: Much larger than its previous form Meltan, most of Melmetal's body is still comprised of a silvery, liquid metal.It has several more hex nut shaped structures on its body, most of which are grey. These hex nuts encircle Melmetal's shoulders, elbows, hands, and feet. The golden hex nut that serves as its head is not firmly seated in another golden hex nut that wraps around its neck. It retains the small red wire like tail that its previous form had, as well as the black sphere that serves as its eye.

Melmetal is, like Meltan, a mythical Pokémon. It was believed to be extinct for 3,000 years. It was believed to be worshipped by humans in the past and rewarded their worship with unique tools and metal creations. Although it is still made of liquid metal, it can harden its body to the extent of having the most powerful punch of all Pokémon.

Melmetal also has a Gigantimax form that is not yet available in the core games. More grey hex nuts move to its hands and feet, forming fingers and toes. Its entire body elongates, leaving a hex nut shaped hole in its stomach and liquid metal spilling over its golden hex nuts. Its tail also gets longer, connecting up to its back. While Giganitmaxed, Melmetal can shoot massive electric beams from its stomach, vaporizing any opponent. It is unknown how this Giganitmax form will be introduced to Sword and Shield at this time.