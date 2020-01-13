Name: Grookey (Japanese: サルノリ Sarunori)

Classification: Chimp Pokémon

Type: Grass

Generation: Gen VIII Galar Region

Gender Ratio: 87.5% Male to 12.5% Female

Height: 1'

Weight: 11 lbs

Evolution:

Evolves into Thwackey at level 16

Alternate Formes: None

How to catch in Sword/Shield:

Starter

Trade

How to catch in Go: Not Available Yet

Description: A green chimp with an orange snout, arms, and legs, Grookey is the Grass type starter Pokémon trainers can choose in the Galar Region. It has a short brown tail, brown ears and a brown stick in its leaf-like hair. Grookey are known to remove the stick from their hair to drum on objects. Its drumming can restore life to wilting plants and make new grass grow. Although the stick came off an ordinary tree, its extended close proximity to Grookey is responsible for it restorative powers. Exceptionally curious, Grookey are found in forests and alongside their trainers. Their green fur is capable of photosynthesis, providing Grookey energy so long as the sun is out.