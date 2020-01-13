Name: Grookey (Japanese: サルノリ Sarunori)
Classification: Chimp Pokémon
Type: Grass
Generation: Gen VIII Galar Region
Gender Ratio: 87.5% Male to 12.5% Female
Height: 1'
Weight: 11 lbs
Evolution:
- Evolves into Thwackey at level 16
Alternate Formes: None
How to catch in Sword/Shield:
- Starter
- Trade
How to catch in Go: Not Available Yet
Description: A green chimp with an orange snout, arms, and legs, Grookey is the Grass type starter Pokémon trainers can choose in the Galar Region. It has a short brown tail, brown ears and a brown stick in its leaf-like hair. Grookey are known to remove the stick from their hair to drum on objects. Its drumming can restore life to wilting plants and make new grass grow. Although the stick came off an ordinary tree, its extended close proximity to Grookey is responsible for it restorative powers. Exceptionally curious, Grookey are found in forests and alongside their trainers. Their green fur is capable of photosynthesis, providing Grookey energy so long as the sun is out.
Core Games
Grookey in the core games
- Sword Pokédex: When it uses its special stick to strike up a beat, the sound waves produced carry revitalizing energy to the plants and flowers in the area.
- Shield Pokédex: It attacks with rapid beats of its stick. As it strikes with amazing speed, it gets more and more pumped.
Base Stats
- 50 HP
- 65 Attack
- 50 Defense
- 40 Sp. Attack
- 40 Sp. Defense
- 65 Speed
- 310 Total
Moves by Level
- Scratch (lv 1)
- Growl (lv 1)
- Branch Poke (lv 6)
- Taunt (lv 8)
- Razor Leaf (lv 12)
- Screech (lv 17)
- Knock Off (lv 20)
- Slam (lv 24)
- Uproar (lv 28)
- Wood Hammer (lv 32)
- Endeavor (lv 36)
Moves by TM/TR
- TM00 Mega Punch
- TM01 Mega Kick
- TM10 Magical Leaf
- TM11 Solar Beam
- TM12 Solar Blade
- TM16 Screech
- TM21 Rest
- TM24 Snore
- TM25 Protect
- TM28 Giga Drain
- TM31 Attract
- TM34 Sunny Day
- TM39 Facade
- TM40 Swift
- TM56 U-turn
- TM58 Assurance
- TM59 Fling
- TM63 Drain Punch
- TM76 Round
- TM78 Acrobatics
- TM94 False Swipe
- TR00 Swords Dance
- TR07 Low Kick
- TR13 Focus Energy
- TR20 Substitute
- TR26 Endure
- TR27 Sleep Talk
- TR35 Uproar
- TR37 Taunt
- TR65 Energy Ball
- TR77 Grass Knot
- TR85 Work Up
Moves by Breeding
- Growth
- Hammer Arm
- Fake Out
- Strength
- Nature Power
- Worry Seed
- Leech Seed
Moves by Tutoring
- Grass Pledge
Damaged normally by
- Normal 1×
- Fighting 1×
- Rock 1×
- Ghost 1×
- Steel 1×
- Psychic 1×
- Dragon 1×
- Dark 1×
- Fairy 1×
Weak to
- Flying 2×
- Poison 2×
- Bug 2×
- Fire 2×
- Ice 2×
Immune to
- None
Resistant to
- Ground ½×
- Water ½×
- Grass ½×
- Electric ½×
Pokémon Go
Grookey in Pokémon Go
Pokédex: Not Available Yet
