Name: Thwackey (Japanese: バチンキー Bachinkī)

Classification: Beat Pokémon

Type: Grass

Generation: Gen VIII Galar Region

Gender Ratio: 87.5% Male to 12.5% Female

Height: 2' 4"

Weight: 40.9 lbs

Evolution:

Evolves from Grookey at level 16.

Evolves into Rillaboom at level 35.

Alternate Formes: None

How to catch in Sword/Shield:

Starter

Trade

How to catch in Go: Not Available Yet

Description: A green monkey with brown arms, ears, and tail, Thwackey is the first evolution of the Grass starter Pokémon in the Galar Region, Grookey. Thwackey has a light gree face mask, and an orange snout and hands. A few dark green leaves sprout from the top of its head, but they are usually held down by a pair of sticks. Thwackey removes the sticks to drum on objects and the leaves pop up in a fan of "hair".

Thwackey drum for more than just their attacks and healing like Grookey. Their drumming is a social custom that earns them respect among their peers. Even when Thwackey are not drumming, they can still feel the beat coursing through their bodies. They often get so caught up in the beat that they don't even notice when they've knocked out their opponents.