Name: Thwackey (Japanese: バチンキー Bachinkī)
Classification: Beat Pokémon
Type: Grass
Generation: Gen VIII Galar Region
Gender Ratio: 87.5% Male to 12.5% Female
Height: 2' 4"
Weight: 40.9 lbs
Evolution:
Alternate Formes: None
How to catch in Sword/Shield:
- Starter
- Trade
How to catch in Go: Not Available Yet
Description: A green monkey with brown arms, ears, and tail, Thwackey is the first evolution of the Grass starter Pokémon in the Galar Region, Grookey. Thwackey has a light gree face mask, and an orange snout and hands. A few dark green leaves sprout from the top of its head, but they are usually held down by a pair of sticks. Thwackey removes the sticks to drum on objects and the leaves pop up in a fan of "hair".
Thwackey drum for more than just their attacks and healing like Grookey. Their drumming is a social custom that earns them respect among their peers. Even when Thwackey are not drumming, they can still feel the beat coursing through their bodies. They often get so caught up in the beat that they don't even notice when they've knocked out their opponents.
Core Games
Thwackey in the core games
- Sword Pokédex: The faster a Thwackey can beat out a rhythm with its two sticks, the more respect it wins from its peers.
- Shield Pokédex: When it's drumming out rapid beats in battle, it gets so caught up in the rhythm that it won't even notice that it's already knocked out its opponent.
Base Stats
- 70 HP
- 85 Attack
- 70 Defense
- 55 Sp. Attack
- 60 Sp. Defense
- 80 Speed
- 420 Total
Moves by Level
- Double Hit (lv 1)
- Scratch (lv 1)
- Growl (lv 1)
- Branch Poke (lv 1)
- Taunt (lv 1)
- Double Hit (Evo)
- Razor Leaf (lv 12)
- Screech (lv 19)
- Knock Off (lv 24)
- Slam (lv 30)
- Uproar (lv 36)
- Wood Hammer (lv 42)
- Endeavor (lv 48)
Moves by TM/TR
- TM00 Mega Punch
- TM01 Mega Kick
- TM10 Magical Leaf
- TM11 Solar Beam
- TM12 Solar Blade
- TM16 Screech
- TM21 Rest
- TM24 Snore
- TM25 Protect
- TM28 Giga Drain
- TM31 Attract
- TM34 Sunny Day
- TM39 Facade
- TM40 Swift
- TM56 U-turn
- TM58 Assurance
- TM59 Fling
- TM63 Drain Punch
- TM76 Round
- TM78 Acrobatics
- TM94 False Swipe
- TR00 Swords Dance
- TR07 Low Kick
- TR13 Focus Energy
- TR20 Substitute
- TR26 Endure
- TR27 Sleep Talk
- TR35 Uproar
- TR37 Taunt
- TR65 Energy Ball
- TR77 Grass Knot
- TR85 Work Up
Moves by Breeding
- Growth
- Hammer Arm
- Fake Out
- Strength
- Nature Power
- Worry Seed
- Leech Seed
Moves by Tutoring
- Grass Pledge
Damaged normally by
- Normal 1×
- Fighting 1×
- Rock 1×
- Ghost 1×
- Steel 1×
- Psychic 1×
- Dragon 1×
- Dark 1×
- Fairy 1×
Weak to
- Flying 2×
- Poison 2×
- Bug 2×
- Fire 2×
- Ice 2×
Immune to
- None
Resistant to
- Ground ½×
- Water ½×
- Grass ½×
- Electric ½×
Pokémon Go
Thwackey in Pokémon Go
Pokédex: Not Available Yet
