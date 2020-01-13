Name: Rillaboom (Japanese: ゴリランダー Gorirandā)

Classification: Drumming Pokémon

Type: Grass

Generation: Gen VIII Galar Region

Gender Ratio: 87.5% Male to 12.5% Female

Height:

6' 11" (Rillaboom)

85' 4"+ (Giganitmax)

Weight:

198.4 lbs

??? lbs (Gigantimax)

Evolution:

Evolves from Thwackey at level 35.

Alternate Formes:

Gigantimax

How to catch in Sword/Shield:

Evolve from Thwackey

Trade

How to catch in Go: Not Available Yet

Description: An ape-like Pokémon whose skin is light brown and fur is dark brown, Rillaboom is the final evolution of the Grass starter in the Galar Region, Grookey. It has green leaves cuffed around its wrists, belted around its waist, and forming "hair" that trails down its back. Its snout and eyes are both bright orange and a single dark green vine hangs between its eyes down to its chin.

Rillaboom carries a drum crafted from a tree trunk on its back which it uses for battle. Beating on this drum directs the plant towards its opponents to deal devastaing Grass type attacks. Like Thwackey before it, Rillaboom's drumming is an important social custom and the most skilled in any troop is deemed the leader. Rillaboom have a very kind disposition and nothing upsets them more than discord among their troopmates. They are fiercely defensive of their allies and will defend their troop against any threat.

Capable of Gigantimaxing, Rillaboom's drum grows into a massive drum kit that the ape fuses with. Its leaves expand to form four arm-like appendages which it uses to drum, and the vine one its forehead grows and straightens. Completely overtaken by the beat coursing through its body, Gigantimax Rillaboom can play its drums loud enough to cross entire oceans and into other regions. Those who hear the drumming are compelled to dance along to the beat. This new Gigantimax form will be available with the Isle of Armor expansion DLC due out in June, 2020.