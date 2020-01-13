Name: Rillaboom (Japanese: ゴリランダー Gorirandā)
Classification: Drumming Pokémon
Type: Grass
Generation: Gen VIII Galar Region
Gender Ratio: 87.5% Male to 12.5% Female
Height:
- 6' 11" (Rillaboom)
- 85' 4"+ (Giganitmax)
Weight:
- 198.4 lbs
- ??? lbs (Gigantimax)
Evolution:
- Evolves from Thwackey at level 35.
Alternate Formes:
- Gigantimax
How to catch in Sword/Shield:
- Evolve from Thwackey
- Trade
How to catch in Go: Not Available Yet
Description: An ape-like Pokémon whose skin is light brown and fur is dark brown, Rillaboom is the final evolution of the Grass starter in the Galar Region, Grookey. It has green leaves cuffed around its wrists, belted around its waist, and forming "hair" that trails down its back. Its snout and eyes are both bright orange and a single dark green vine hangs between its eyes down to its chin.
Rillaboom carries a drum crafted from a tree trunk on its back which it uses for battle. Beating on this drum directs the plant towards its opponents to deal devastaing Grass type attacks. Like Thwackey before it, Rillaboom's drumming is an important social custom and the most skilled in any troop is deemed the leader. Rillaboom have a very kind disposition and nothing upsets them more than discord among their troopmates. They are fiercely defensive of their allies and will defend their troop against any threat.
Capable of Gigantimaxing, Rillaboom's drum grows into a massive drum kit that the ape fuses with. Its leaves expand to form four arm-like appendages which it uses to drum, and the vine one its forehead grows and straightens. Completely overtaken by the beat coursing through its body, Gigantimax Rillaboom can play its drums loud enough to cross entire oceans and into other regions. Those who hear the drumming are compelled to dance along to the beat. This new Gigantimax form will be available with the Isle of Armor expansion DLC due out in June, 2020.
Core Games
Rillaboom in the core games
- Sword Pokédex: By drumming, it taps into the power of its special tree stump. The roots of the stump follow its direction in battle.
- Shield Pokédex: The one with the best drumming techniques becomes the boss of the troop. It has a gentle disposition and values harmony among its group.
Base Stats
- 100 HP
- 125 Attack
- 90 Defense
- 60 Sp. Attack
- 70 Sp. Defense
- 85 Speed
- 530 Total
Moves by Level
- Drum Beating (lv 1)
- Double Hit (lv 1)
- Grassy Terrain (lv 1)
- Noble Roar (lv 1)
- Scratch (lv 1)
- Growl (lv 1)
- Branch Poke (lv 1)
- Taunt (lv 1)
- Drum Beating (Evo)
- Razor Leaf (lv 12)
- Screech (lv 19)
- Knock Off (lv 24)
- Slam (lv 30)
- Uproar (lv 38)
- Wood Hammer (lv 46)
- Endeavor (lv 54)
- Boomburst (lv 62)
Moves by TM/TR
- TM00 Mega Punch
- TM01 Mega Kick
- TM08 Hyper Beam
- TM09 Giga Impact
- TM10 Magical Leaf
- TM11 Solar Beam
- TM12 Solar Blade
- TM16 Screech
- TM21 Rest
- TM24 Snore
- TM25 Protect
- TM26 Scary Face
- TM28 Giga Drain
- TM31 Attract
- TM34 Sunny Day
- TM39 Facade
- TM40 Swift
- TM43 Brick Break
- TM50 Bullet Seed
- TM53 Mud Shot
- TM56 U-turn
- TM58 Assurance
- TM59 Fling
- TM63 Drain Punch
- TM76 Round
- TM78 Acrobatics
- TM81 Bulldoze
- TM85 Snarl
- TM88 Grassy Terrain
- TM94 False Swipe
- TM97 Brutal Swing
- TM98 Stomping Tantrum
- TR00 Swords Dance
- TR01 Body Slam
- TR07 Low Kick
- TR10 Earthquake
- TR13 Focus Energy
- TR20 Substitute
- TR26 Endure
- TR27 Sleep Talk
- TR35 Uproar
- TR37 Taunt
- TR39 Superpower
- TR42 Hyper Voice
- TR48 Bulk Up
- TR64 Focus Blast
- TR65 Energy Ball
- TR67 Earth Power
- TR71 Leaf Storm
- TR77 Grass Knot
- TR85 Work Up
- TR93 Darkest Lariat
- TR94 High Horsepower
- TR99 Body Press
Moves by Breeding
- Growth
- Hammer Arm
- Fake Out
- Strength
- Nature Power
- Worry Seed
- Leech Seed
Moves by Tutoring
- Frenzy Plant
- Grass Pledge
Damaged normally by
- Normal 1×
- Fighting 1×
- Rock 1×
- Ghost 1×
- Steel 1×
- Psychic 1×
- Dragon 1×
- Dark 1×
- Fairy 1×
Weak to
- Flying 2×
- Poison 2×
- Bug 2×
- Fire 2×
- Ice 2×
Immune to
- None
Resistant to
- Ground ½×
- Water ½×
- Grass ½×
- Electric ½×
Gigantimax
- Coming soon!
Pokémon Go
Rillaboom in Pokémon Go
Pokédex: Not Available Yet
