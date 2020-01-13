Pokemon 813 ScorbunnySource: The Pokémon Company

Name: Scorbunny (Japanese: ヒバニー Hibanny)

Classification: Rabbit Pokémon

Type: Fire

Generation: Gen VIII Galar Region

Gender Ratio: 87.5% Male to 12.5% Female

Height: 1'

Weight: 9.9 lbs

Evolution:

  • Evolves into Raboot at level 16

Alternate Formes: None

How to catch in Sword/Shield:

  • Starter
  • Trade

How to catch in Go: Not Available Yet

Description: A mostly white bunny with orange and yellow markings on its ears, toes, neck, and nose, Scorbunny is one of three starter Pokémon Trainers in the Galar region can choose from before beginning their Pokémon journey. Scorbunny build up their fire energy by running, and can even start small fires beneath their feet as they move. The yellow and red pads on their nose and neck also generate heat. Scorbunny fight using their speed to both dodge and disorient their opponents.

Core Games

Scorbunny in the core games

  • Sword Pokédex: A warm-up of running around gets fire energy coursing through this Pokémon's body. Once that happens, it's ready to fight at full power.
  • Shield Pokédex: It has special pads on the backs of its feet, and one on its nose. Once it's raring to fight, these pads radiate tremendous heat.

Pokemon 813 ScorbunnySource: The Pokémon Company

Base Stats

  • 50 HP
  • 71 Attack
  • 40 Defense
  • 40 Sp. Attack
  • 40 Sp. Defense
  • 69 Speed
  • 310 Total

Moves by Level

  • Tackle (lv 1)
  • Growl (lv 1)
  • Ember (lv 6)
  • Quick Attack (lv 8)
  • Double Kick (lv 12)
  • Flame Charge (lv 17)
  • Agility (lv 20)
  • Headbutt (lv 24)
  • Counter (lv 28)
  • Bounce (lv 32)
  • Double-Edge (lv 36)

Moves by TM/TR

  • TM01 Mega Kick
  • TM21 Rest
  • TM24 Snore
  • TM25 Protect
  • TM31 Attract
  • TM34 Sunny Day
  • TM39 Facade
  • TM40 Swift
  • TM52 Bounce
  • TM53 Mud Shot
  • TM56 U-turn
  • TM58 Assurance
  • TM68 Fire Fang
  • TM75 Low Sweep
  • TM76 Round
  • TM78 Acrobatics
  • TR02 Flamethrower
  • TR07 Low Kick
  • TR12 Agility
  • TR13 Focus Energy
  • TR15 Fire Blast
  • TR20 Substitute
  • TR21 Reversal
  • TR26 Endure
  • TR27 Sleep Talk
  • TR29 Baton Pass
  • TR36 Heat Wave
  • TR37 Taunt
  • TR41 Blaze Kick
  • TR43 Overheat
  • TR73 Gunk Shot
  • TR80 Electro Ball
  • TR83 Ally Switch
  • TR85 Work Up

Moves by Breeding

  • High Jump Kick
  • Sand Attack
  • Sucker Punch
  • Super Fang

Moves by Tutoring

  • Fire Pledge

Damaged normally by

  • Normal 1×
  • Fighting 1×
  • Flying 1×
  • Poison 1×
  • Ghost 1×
  • Electric 1×
  • Psychic 1×
  • Dragon 1×
  • Dark 1×

Weak to

  • Ground 2×
  • Rock 2×
  • Water 2×

Immune to

  • None

Resistant to

  • Bug ½×
  • Steel ½×
  • Fire ½×
  • Grass ½×
  • Ice ½×
  • Fairy ½×

Pokémon Go

Scorbunny in Pokémon Go

Pokédex: Not Available Yet

More information