Name: Scorbunny (Japanese: ヒバニー Hibanny)

Classification: Rabbit Pokémon

Type: Fire

Generation: Gen VIII Galar Region

Gender Ratio: 87.5% Male to 12.5% Female

Height: 1'

Weight: 9.9 lbs

Evolution:

Evolves into Raboot at level 16

Alternate Formes: None

How to catch in Sword/Shield:

Starter

Trade

How to catch in Go: Not Available Yet

Description: A mostly white bunny with orange and yellow markings on its ears, toes, neck, and nose, Scorbunny is one of three starter Pokémon Trainers in the Galar region can choose from before beginning their Pokémon journey. Scorbunny build up their fire energy by running, and can even start small fires beneath their feet as they move. The yellow and red pads on their nose and neck also generate heat. Scorbunny fight using their speed to both dodge and disorient their opponents.