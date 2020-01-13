Name: Scorbunny (Japanese: ヒバニー Hibanny)
Classification: Rabbit Pokémon
Type: Fire
Generation: Gen VIII Galar Region
Gender Ratio: 87.5% Male to 12.5% Female
Height: 1'
Weight: 9.9 lbs
Evolution:
- Evolves into Raboot at level 16
Alternate Formes: None
How to catch in Sword/Shield:
- Starter
- Trade
How to catch in Go: Not Available Yet
Description: A mostly white bunny with orange and yellow markings on its ears, toes, neck, and nose, Scorbunny is one of three starter Pokémon Trainers in the Galar region can choose from before beginning their Pokémon journey. Scorbunny build up their fire energy by running, and can even start small fires beneath their feet as they move. The yellow and red pads on their nose and neck also generate heat. Scorbunny fight using their speed to both dodge and disorient their opponents.
Core Games
Scorbunny in the core games
- Sword Pokédex: A warm-up of running around gets fire energy coursing through this Pokémon's body. Once that happens, it's ready to fight at full power.
- Shield Pokédex: It has special pads on the backs of its feet, and one on its nose. Once it's raring to fight, these pads radiate tremendous heat.
Base Stats
- 50 HP
- 71 Attack
- 40 Defense
- 40 Sp. Attack
- 40 Sp. Defense
- 69 Speed
- 310 Total
Moves by Level
- Tackle (lv 1)
- Growl (lv 1)
- Ember (lv 6)
- Quick Attack (lv 8)
- Double Kick (lv 12)
- Flame Charge (lv 17)
- Agility (lv 20)
- Headbutt (lv 24)
- Counter (lv 28)
- Bounce (lv 32)
- Double-Edge (lv 36)
Moves by TM/TR
- TM01 Mega Kick
- TM21 Rest
- TM24 Snore
- TM25 Protect
- TM31 Attract
- TM34 Sunny Day
- TM39 Facade
- TM40 Swift
- TM52 Bounce
- TM53 Mud Shot
- TM56 U-turn
- TM58 Assurance
- TM68 Fire Fang
- TM75 Low Sweep
- TM76 Round
- TM78 Acrobatics
- TR02 Flamethrower
- TR07 Low Kick
- TR12 Agility
- TR13 Focus Energy
- TR15 Fire Blast
- TR20 Substitute
- TR21 Reversal
- TR26 Endure
- TR27 Sleep Talk
- TR29 Baton Pass
- TR36 Heat Wave
- TR37 Taunt
- TR41 Blaze Kick
- TR43 Overheat
- TR73 Gunk Shot
- TR80 Electro Ball
- TR83 Ally Switch
- TR85 Work Up
Moves by Breeding
- High Jump Kick
- Sand Attack
- Sucker Punch
- Super Fang
Moves by Tutoring
- Fire Pledge
Damaged normally by
- Normal 1×
- Fighting 1×
- Flying 1×
- Poison 1×
- Ghost 1×
- Electric 1×
- Psychic 1×
- Dragon 1×
- Dark 1×
Weak to
- Ground 2×
- Rock 2×
- Water 2×
Immune to
- None
Resistant to
- Bug ½×
- Steel ½×
- Fire ½×
- Grass ½×
- Ice ½×
- Fairy ½×
Pokémon Go
Scorbunny in Pokémon Go
Pokédex: Not Available Yet
More information
Get your Apple Card transactions in a handy CSV file for easier budgeting
Amazingly, Apple only allows you to download your Apple Card transactions as a PDF. But a new web app can now turn that into a CSV file for easier uploading to budgeting tools.
Kuo says we can ignore claims that mmWave 5G iPhones won't make 2020
Despite last week's claims by Susquehanna that we might not see mmWave 5G iPhones this year, Ming-Chi Kuo is back to tell us not to fret.
Here's a few of the things from CES that I'm most excited about
Another year, another CES. There are definitely some cool things coming out from CES that I'm looking forward to!
These Switch accessories pair perfectly with Pokémon Sword and Shield
Getting yourself or someone else Pokémon Sword and/or Shield for the holidays? You should check out these sweet Pokémon-themed Switch accessories to go with the games.