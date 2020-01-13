Name: Raboot (Japanese: ラビフット Rabifutto)
Classification: Rabbit Pokémon
Type: Fire
Generation: Gen VIII Galar Region
Gender Ratio: 87.5% Male to 12.5% Female
Height: 2'
Weight: 19.8 lbs
Evolution:
- Evolves from Scorbunny at level 16.
- Evolves into Cinderace at level 35.
Alternate Formes: None
How to catch in Sword/Shield:
- Evolve from Scorbunny
- Trade
How to catch in Go: Not Available Yet
Description: A grey rabbit with black and red markings that look almost like a ninja's outfit, Raboot is the first evolution of the Galar region's Fire type starter. Raboot has a yellow marking across its forehead that looks like a bandana and a red collar that covers its mouth. It's eyes are bright red and it's fluffy white tail peeks out of the black markings on its core. This Pokémon focuses primarily on kicking, practicing by kicking berries out of trees, and even juggling them with its feet. Between its thick fur and the way it keeps its arms close to its body, it retains a lot of heat to boost its Fire attacks.
Core Games
Raboot in the core games
- Sword Pokédex: Its thick and fluffy fur protects it from the cold and enables it to use hotter fire moves.
- Shield Pokédex: It kicks berries right off the branches of trees and then juggles them with its feet, practicing its footwork.
Base Stats
- 65 HP
- 86 Attack
- 60 Defense
- 55 Sp. Attack
- 60 Sp. Defense
- 94 Speed
- 420 Total
Moves by Level
- Tackle (lv 1)
- Growl (lv 1)
- Ember (lv 1)
- Quick Attack (lv 1)
- Double Kick (lv 12)
- Flame Charge (lv 19)
- Agility (lv 24)
- Headbutt (lv 30)
- Counter (lv 36)
- Bounce (lv 42)
- Double-Edge (lv 48)
Moves by TM/TR
- TM01 Mega Kick
- TM21 Rest
- TM24 Snore
- TM25 Protect
- TM31 Attract
- TM34 Sunny Day
- TM39 Facade
- TM40 Swift
- TM52 Bounce
- TM53 Mud Shot
- TM56 U-turn
- TM58 Assurance
- TM68 Fire Fang
- TM75 Low Sweep
- TM76 Round
- TM78 Acrobatics
- TR02 Flamethrower
- TR07 Low Kick
- TR12 Agility
- TR13 Focus Energy
- TR15 Fire Blast
- TR20 Substitute
- TR21 Reversal
- TR26 Endure
- TR27 Sleep Talk
- TR29 Baton Pass
- TR36 Heat Wave
- TR37 Taunt
- TR41 Blaze Kick
- TR43 Overheat
- TR48 Bulk Up
- TR55 Flare Blitz
- TR73 Gunk Shot
- TR80 Electro Ball
- TR83 Ally Switch
- TR85 Work Up
Moves by Breeding
- High Jump Kick
- Sand Attack
- Sucker Punch
- Super Fang
Moves by Tutoring
- Fire Pledge
Damaged normally by
- Normal 1×
- Fighting 1×
- Flying 1×
- Poison 1×
- Ghost 1×
- Electric 1×
- Psychic 1×
- Dragon 1×
- Dark 1×
Weak to
- Ground 2×
- Rock 2×
- Water 2×
Immune to
- None
Resistant to
- Bug ½×
- Steel ½×
- Fire ½×
- Grass ½×
- Ice ½×
- Fairy ½x
Pokémon Go
Raboot in Pokémon Go
Pokédex: Not Available Yet
