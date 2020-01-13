Name: Raboot (Japanese: ラビフット Rabifutto)

Classification: Rabbit Pokémon

Type: Fire

Generation: Gen VIII Galar Region

Gender Ratio: 87.5% Male to 12.5% Female

Height: 2'

Weight: 19.8 lbs

Evolution:

Evolves from Scorbunny at level 16.

Evolves into Cinderace at level 35.

Alternate Formes: None

How to catch in Sword/Shield:

Evolve from Scorbunny

Trade

How to catch in Go: Not Available Yet

Description: A grey rabbit with black and red markings that look almost like a ninja's outfit, Raboot is the first evolution of the Galar region's Fire type starter. Raboot has a yellow marking across its forehead that looks like a bandana and a red collar that covers its mouth. It's eyes are bright red and it's fluffy white tail peeks out of the black markings on its core. This Pokémon focuses primarily on kicking, practicing by kicking berries out of trees, and even juggling them with its feet. Between its thick fur and the way it keeps its arms close to its body, it retains a lot of heat to boost its Fire attacks.