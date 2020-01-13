Name: Cinderace (Japanese: エースバーン Ēsubān)
Classification: Striker Pokémon
Type: Fire
Generation: Gen VIII Galar Region
Gender Ratio: 87.5% Male to 12.5% Female
Height:
- 4' 7" (Cinderace)
- 88' 7"+ (Gigantimax)
Weight:
- 72.8 lbs (Cinderace)
- ??? lbs (Gigantimax)
Evolution:
- Evolves from Raboot at level 35
Alternate Formes:
- Gigantimax
How to catch in Sword/Shield:
- Evolve from Raboot
- Trade
How to catch in Go: Not Available Yet
Description: Larger and more humanoid shaped, Cinderace's torso and arms are covered with white fur, while the fir on its legs is shaped and colored to look like red pants. It has yellow markings on the pants and on its forehead and black around its calves to look like leggings. It has a bright red tuft of fur between its ears and black markings around its shoulders to resemble a tank top. It also has three yellow dots of fur on the sole of each foot that can shoot fire.
The final evolution of the Galar Fire starter Scorbunny, Cinderace juggles stones between its feet, charging them up with Fire energy until they transform into flaming soccer balls. It focuses most of its attacking on kicks and responds well to being cheered on. It has great balance, a strong core, and both excellent offense and defense.
Capable of Gigantimaxing, Cinderace can soar up to nearly 90 foot tall. It's ears grow even longer than the rest of its body and it rides atop a massive Pyro Ball attack. This new Gigantimax form will be available with the Isle of Armor expansion DLC due out in June, 2020.
Core Games
Cinderace in the core games
- Sword Pokédex: It juggles a pebble with its feet, turning it into a burning soccer ball. Its shots strike opponents hard and leave them scorched.
- Shield Pokédex: It's skilled at both offense and defense, and it gets pumped up when cheered on. But if it starts showboating, it could put itself in a tough spot.
Base Stats
- 80 HP
- 116 Attack
- 75 Defense
- 65 Sp. Attack
- 75 Sp. Defense
- 119 Speed
- 530 Total
Moves by Level
- Pyro Ball (lv 1)
- Feint (lv 1)
- Tackle (lv 1)
- Growl (lv 1)
- Ember (lv 1)
- Quick Attack (lv 1)
- Pyro Ball (lv Evo)
- Double Kick (lv 12)
- Flame Charge (lv 19)
- Agility (lv 24)
- Headbutt (lv 30)
- Counter (lv 38)
- Bounce (lv 46)
- Double-Edge (lv 54)
- Court Change (lv 62)
Moves by TM/TR
- TM01 Mega Kick
- TM03 Fire Punch
- TM08 Hyper Beam
- TM09 Giga Impact
- TM13 Fire Spin
- TM21 Rest
- TM24 Snore
- TM25 Protect
- TM31 Attract
- TM34 Sunny Day
- TM39 Facade
- TM40 Swift
- TM41 Helping Hand
- TM42 Revenge
- TM52 Bounce
- TM53 Mud Shot
- TM56 U-turn
- TM58 Assurance
- TM68 Fire Fang
- TM75 Low Sweep
- TM76 Round
- TM78 Acrobatics
- TM85 Snarl
- TR02 Flamethrower
- TR07 Low Kick
- TR12 Agility
- TR13 Focus Energy
- TR15 Fire Blast
- TR20 Substitute
- TR21 Reversal
- TR26 Endure
- TR27 Sleep Talk
- TR29 Baton Pass
- TR33 Shadow Ball
- TR36 Heat Wave
- TR37 Taunt
- TR41 Blaze Kick
- TR43 Overheat
- TR48 Bulk Up
- TR55 Flare Blitz
- TR64 Focus Blast
- TR69 Zen Headbutt
- TR73 Gunk Shot
- TR74 Iron Head
- TR80 Electro Ball
- TR83 Ally Switch
- TR85 Work Up
Moves by Breeding
- High Jump Kick
- Sand Attack
- Sucker Punch
- Super Fang
Moves by Tutoring
- Blast Burn
- Fire Pledge
Damaged normally by
- Normal 1×
- Fighting 1×
- Flying 1×
- Poison 1×
- Ghost 1×
- Electric 1×
- Psychic 1×
- Dragon 1×
- Dark 1×
Weak to
- Ground 2×
- Rock 2×
- Water 2×
Immune to
- None
Resistant to
- Bug ½×
- Steel ½×
- Fire ½×
- Grass ½×
- Ice ½×
- Fairy ½×
Gigantimax
- Coming soon!
Pokémon Go
Pokémon in Pokémon Go
Pokédex: Not Available Yet
