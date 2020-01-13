Name: Cinderace (Japanese: エースバーン Ēsubān)

Classification: Striker Pokémon

Type: Fire

Generation: Gen VIII Galar Region

Gender Ratio: 87.5% Male to 12.5% Female

Height:

4' 7" (Cinderace)

88' 7"+ (Gigantimax)

Weight:

72.8 lbs (Cinderace)

??? lbs (Gigantimax)

Evolution:

Evolves from Raboot at level 35

Alternate Formes:

Gigantimax

How to catch in Sword/Shield:

Evolve from Raboot

Trade

How to catch in Go: Not Available Yet

Description: Larger and more humanoid shaped, Cinderace's torso and arms are covered with white fur, while the fir on its legs is shaped and colored to look like red pants. It has yellow markings on the pants and on its forehead and black around its calves to look like leggings. It has a bright red tuft of fur between its ears and black markings around its shoulders to resemble a tank top. It also has three yellow dots of fur on the sole of each foot that can shoot fire.

The final evolution of the Galar Fire starter Scorbunny, Cinderace juggles stones between its feet, charging them up with Fire energy until they transform into flaming soccer balls. It focuses most of its attacking on kicks and responds well to being cheered on. It has great balance, a strong core, and both excellent offense and defense.

Capable of Gigantimaxing, Cinderace can soar up to nearly 90 foot tall. It's ears grow even longer than the rest of its body and it rides atop a massive Pyro Ball attack. This new Gigantimax form will be available with the Isle of Armor expansion DLC due out in June, 2020.