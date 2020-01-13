Name: Sobble (Japanese: メッソン Messon)
Classification: Water Lizard Pokémon
Type: Water
Generation: Gen VIII Galar Region
Gender Ratio: 87.5% Male to 12.5% Female
Height: 1'
Weight: 8.8 lbs
Evolution:
- Evolves into Drizzile at level 16
Alternate Formes: None
How to catch in Sword/Shield:
- Starter
- Trade
How to catch in Go: Not Available Yet
Description: A tiny, light blue lizard with dark blue spots, Sobble is the Water type starter Pokémon for the Galar Region. It has a long, curled tail and a yellow fin atop its head. Its tiny feet have two toes each and can stick to most any surface. Sobble runs on both two legs and four, and is capable of camouflaging itself when in contact with water. Extremely timid, Sobble secretes water when nervous or scared so it can disappear. Named for its sobs, Sobble's tears are as potent as 100 onions and make anyone nearby also burst into tears. If threatened, Sobble will cry uncontrollably, forcing those around it to also cry, and use that as a distraction so it can make an escape.
Core Games
Sobble in the core games
- Sword Pokédex: When scared, this Pokémon cries. Its tears pack the chemical punch of 100 onions, and attackers won't be able to resist weeping.
- Shield Pokédex: When it gets wet, its skin changes color, and this Pokémon becomes invisible as if it were camouflaged.
Base Stats
- 50 HP
- 40 Attack
- 40 Defense
- 70 Sp. Attack
- 40 Sp. Defense
- 70 Speed
- 310 Total
Moves by Level
- Pound (lv 1)
- Growl (lv 1)
- Water Gun (lv 6)
- Bind (lv 8)
- Water Pulse (lv 12)
- Tearful Look (lv 17)
- Sucker Punch (lv 20)
- U-turn (lv 24)
- Liquidation (lv 28)
- Soak (lv 32)
- Rain Dance (lv 36)
Moves by TM/TR
- TM17 Light Screen
- TM18 Reflect
- TM19 Safeguard
- TM21 Rest
- TM24 Snore
- TM25 Protect
- TM31 Attract
- TM33 Rain Dance
- TM36 Whirlpool
- TM39 Facade
- TM40 Swift
- TM45 Dive
- TM46 Weather Ball
- TM52 Bounce
- TM53 Mud Shot
- TM56 U-turn
- TM76 Round
- TR04 Surf Water
- TR20 Substitute
- TR26 Endure
- TR27 Sleep Talk
- TR29 Baton Pass
- TR45 Muddy Water
- TR85 Work Up
- TR98 Liquidation
Moves by Breeding
- Aqua Jet
- Double Team
- Aqua Ring
- Mist
- Haze
- Ice Shard
- Fell Stinger
Moves by Tutoring
- Water Pledge
Damaged normally by
- Normal 1×
- Fighting 1×
- Flying 1×
- Poison 1×
- Ground 1×
- Rock 1×
- Bug 1×
- Ghost 1×
- Psychic 1×
- Dragon 1×
- Dark 1×
- Fairy 1×
Weak to
- Grass 2×
- Electric 2×
Immune to
- None
Resistant to
- Steel ½×
- Fire ½×
- Water ½×
- Ice ½×
Pokémon Go
Sobble in Pokémon Go
Pokédex: Not Available Yet
