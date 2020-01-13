Pokemon 817 DrizzileSource: The Pokémon Company

Name: Drizzile (Japanese: ジメレオン Jimereon)

Classification: Water Lizard Pokémon

Type: Water

Generation: Gen VIII Galar Region

Gender Ratio: 87.5% Male to 12.5% Female

Height: 2' 4"

Weight: 25.4 lbs

Evolution:

Alternate Formes: None

How to catch in Sword/Shield:

How to catch in Go: Not Available Yet

Description: A blue lizard with dark blue markings and a white belly, Drizzile stands on its hindlegs exclusively, unlike Sobble which alternated. Drizzile has green feet and hands, each with two digits, and a long, spiraled tail. It also has three hair-like extrensions atop its head, two in dark blue and the third purple. It's eyes are always half closed, showing green lids. Drizzile have special pores which it can use to create water balloons for attacking opponents. Although Drizzile are extremely intelligent, they also tend to be quite lazy, and will avoid getting into battles if possible. Drizzile set traps around their territory to keep out intruders, so as to avoid fighting them.

Core Games

Drizzile in the core games

  • Sword Pokédex: A clever combatant, this Pokémon battles using water balloons created with moisture secreted from its palms.
  • Shield Pokédex: Highly intelligent but also very lazy, it keeps enemies out of its territory by laying traps everywhere.

Base Stats

  • 65 HP
  • 50 Attack
  • 55 Defense
  • 95 Sp. Attack
  • 55 Sp. Defense
  • 90 Speed
  • 420 Total

Moves by Level

  • Pound (lv 1)
  • Growl (lv 1)
  • Water Gun (lv 1)
  • Bind (lv 1)
  • Water Pulse (lv 12)
  • Tearful Look (lv 19)
  • Sucker Punch (lv 24)
  • U-turn (lv 30)
  • Liquidation (lv 36)
  • Soak (lv 42)
  • Rain Dance (lv 48)

Moves by TM/TR

  • TM17 Light Screen
  • TM18 Reflect
  • TM19 Safeguard
  • TM21 Rest
  • TM24 Snore
  • TM25 Protect
  • TM31 Attract
  • TM33 Rain Dance
  • TM36 Whirlpool
  • TM39 Facade
  • TM40 Swift
  • TM45 Dive
  • TM46 Weather Ball
  • TM52 Bounce
  • TM53 Mud Shot
  • TM56 U-turn
  • TM59 Fling
  • TM76 Round
  • TR04 Surf
  • TR20 Substitute
  • TR26 Endure
  • TR27 Sleep Talk
  • TR29 Baton Pass
  • TR45 Muddy Water
  • TR85 Work Up
  • TR98 Liquidation

Moves by Breeding

  • Aqua Jet
  • Double Team
  • Aqua Ring
  • Mist
  • Haze
  • Ice Shard
  • Fell Stinger

Moves by Tutoring

  • Water Pledge

Damaged normally by

  • Normal 1×
  • Fighting 1×
  • Flying 1×
  • Poison 1×
  • Ground 1×
  • Rock 1×
  • Bug 1×
  • Ghost 1×
  • Psychic 1×
  • Dragon 1×
  • Dark 1×
  • Fairy 1×

Weak to

  • Grass 2×
  • Electric 2×

Immune to

  • None

Resistant to

  • Steel ½×
  • Fire ½×
  • Water ½×
  • Ice ½×

Pokémon Go

Drizzile in Pokémon Go

Pokédex: Not Available Yet

More information