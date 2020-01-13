Name: Drizzile (Japanese: ジメレオン Jimereon)

Classification: Water Lizard Pokémon

Type: Water

Generation: Gen VIII Galar Region

Gender Ratio: 87.5% Male to 12.5% Female

Height: 2' 4"

Weight: 25.4 lbs

Evolution:

Evolves from Sobble at level 16

Evolves into Inteleon at level 35

Alternate Formes: None

How to catch in Sword/Shield:

Evolve from Sobble

Trade

How to catch in Go: Not Available Yet

Description: A blue lizard with dark blue markings and a white belly, Drizzile stands on its hindlegs exclusively, unlike Sobble which alternated. Drizzile has green feet and hands, each with two digits, and a long, spiraled tail. It also has three hair-like extrensions atop its head, two in dark blue and the third purple. It's eyes are always half closed, showing green lids. Drizzile have special pores which it can use to create water balloons for attacking opponents. Although Drizzile are extremely intelligent, they also tend to be quite lazy, and will avoid getting into battles if possible. Drizzile set traps around their territory to keep out intruders, so as to avoid fighting them.