Pokemon 818 InteleonSource: The Pokémon Company

Name: Inteleon (Japanese: インテレオン Intereon)

Classification: Secret Agent Pokémon

Type: Water

Generation: Gen VIII Galar Region

Gender Ratio: 87.5% Male to 12.5% Female

Height:

  • 6' 3" (Inteleon)
  • 131' 3" (Gigantimax)

Weight: 99.6 lbs

Evolution:

Alternate Formes:

  • Gigantimax

How to catch in Sword/Shield:

How to catch in Go: Not Available Yet

Description: A tall and thin, humanoid lizard, Inteleon is the final evolution of Sobble, the Water type starter for the Galar Region. Inteleon's body is light blue with dark blue markings, a white belly and black limbs. It has the yellow fin atop its head that Sobble had, as well as a yellow cape-like appendage. It's feet now have three clawed toes and its hands have five digits each. It's long, blue tail has a secret knife hidden inside and it hides an extendable yellow membrane on its back that it can use to fly. Inteleon also have transparent third eyelids that allow it to analyze their opponents' weak spots. It can shoot water from it's fingertips at Mach 3.

Our favorite VPN service is more affordable now than ever before

Capable of Gigantimaxing, Inteleon's tail grows to enormous lengths, lifting it up more that 130 feet into the air! Gigantimax Inteleon also gains a blue harpoon gun which it uses to snipe its opponents. It's third eyelids gain the ability to detect temperature, air pressure, and humidity, and its precision knows no bounds. A Gigantimaxed Inteleon can hit the tiniest of targets over 9 miles away. This new Gigantimax form will be available with the Isle of Armor expansion DLC due out in June, 2020.

Core Games

Pokémon in the core games

  • Sword Pokédex: It has many hidden capabilities, such as fingertips that can shoot water and a membrane on its back that it can use to glide through the air.
  • Shield Pokédex: Its nictitating membranes let it pick out foes' weak points so it can precisely blast them with water that shoots from its fingertips at Mach 3.

Pokemon 818 InteleonSource: The Pokémon Company

Base Stats

  • 70 HP
  • 85 Attack
  • 65 Defense
  • 125 Sp. Attack
  • 65 Sp. Defense
  • 120 Speed
  • 530 Total

Moves by Level

  • Snipe Shot (lv 1)
  • Acrobatics (lv 1)
  • Pound (lv 1)
  • Growl (lv 1)
  • Water Gun (lv 1)
  • Bind (lv 1)
  • Snipe Shot (Evo)
  • Water Pulse (lv 12)
  • Tearful Look (lv 19)
  • Sucker Punch (lv 24)
  • U-turn (lv 30)
  • Liquidation (lv 38)
  • Soak (lv 46)
  • Rain Dance (lv 54)
  • Hydro Pump (lv 62)

Moves by TM/TR

  • TM08 Hyper Beam
  • TM09 Giga Impact
  • TM17 Light Screen
  • TM18 Reflect
  • TM19 Safeguard
  • TM21 Rest
  • TM24 Snore
  • TM25 Protect
  • TM27 Icy Wind
  • TM31 Attract
  • TM33 Rain Dance
  • TM36 Whirlpool
  • TM39 Facade
  • TM40 Swift
  • TM45 Dive
  • TM46 Weather Ball
  • TM51 Icicle Spear
  • TM52 Bounce
  • TM53 Mud Shot
  • TM56 U-turn
  • TM59 Fling
  • TM76 Round
  • TM78 Acrobatics
  • TM95 Air Slash
  • TM99 Breaking Swipe
  • TR00 Swords Dance
  • TR03 Hydro Pump
  • TR04 Surf
  • TR05 Ice Beam
  • TR06 Blizzard
  • TR12 Agility
  • TR13 Focus Energy
  • TR14 Metronome
  • TR16 Waterfall
  • TR20 Substitute
  • TR26 Endure
  • TR27 Sleep Talk
  • TR29 Baton Pass
  • TR33 Shadow Ball
  • TR45 Muddy Water
  • TR58 Dark Pulse
  • TR84 Scald
  • TR85 Work Up
  • TR98 Liquidation

Moves by Breeding

  • Aqua Jet
  • Double Team
  • Aqua Ring
  • Mist
  • Haze
  • Ice Shard
  • Fell Stinger

Moves by Tutoring

  • Hydro Cannon
  • Water Pledge

Damaged normally by

  • Normal 1×
  • Fighting 1×
  • Flying 1×
  • Poison 1×
  • Ground 1×
  • Rock 1×
  • Bug 1×
  • Ghost 1×
  • Psychic 1×
  • Dragon 1×
  • Dark 1×
  • Fairy 1×

Weak to

  • Grass 2×
  • Electric 2×

Immune to

  • None

Resistant to

  • Steel ½×
  • Fire ½×
  • Water ½×
  • Ice ½×

Gigantimax

  • Coming soon!

Pokémon Go

Pokémon in Pokémon Go

Pokédex: Not Available Yet

More information