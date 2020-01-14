Name: Inteleon (Japanese: インテレオン Intereon)

Classification: Secret Agent Pokémon

Type: Water

Generation: Gen VIII Galar Region

Gender Ratio: 87.5% Male to 12.5% Female

Height:

6' 3" (Inteleon)

131' 3" (Gigantimax)

Weight: 99.6 lbs

Evolution:

Evolves from Drizzile at level 35

Alternate Formes:

Gigantimax

How to catch in Sword/Shield:

Evolve from Drizzile

Trade

How to catch in Go: Not Available Yet

Description: A tall and thin, humanoid lizard, Inteleon is the final evolution of Sobble, the Water type starter for the Galar Region. Inteleon's body is light blue with dark blue markings, a white belly and black limbs. It has the yellow fin atop its head that Sobble had, as well as a yellow cape-like appendage. It's feet now have three clawed toes and its hands have five digits each. It's long, blue tail has a secret knife hidden inside and it hides an extendable yellow membrane on its back that it can use to fly. Inteleon also have transparent third eyelids that allow it to analyze their opponents' weak spots. It can shoot water from it's fingertips at Mach 3.

Capable of Gigantimaxing, Inteleon's tail grows to enormous lengths, lifting it up more that 130 feet into the air! Gigantimax Inteleon also gains a blue harpoon gun which it uses to snipe its opponents. It's third eyelids gain the ability to detect temperature, air pressure, and humidity, and its precision knows no bounds. A Gigantimaxed Inteleon can hit the tiniest of targets over 9 miles away. This new Gigantimax form will be available with the Isle of Armor expansion DLC due out in June, 2020.