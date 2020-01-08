Name: Zacian (Japanese: ザシアン Zacian)

Classification: Warrior Pokémon

Type:

Fairy (Hero of Many Battles)

Fairy/Steel (Crowned Sword)

Generation: Gen VIII Galar Region

Gender Ratio: Genderless

Height: 9' 02"

Weight:

242.5 lbs (Hero of Many Battles)

782.6 lbs (Crowned Sword)

Evolution: None

Alternate Formes:

Hero of Many Battles

Crowned Sword

How to catch in Sword/Shield:

How to catch in Go: Not Available Yet

Description: A massive blue wolf with coral orange braids from its neck to its hind legs and a similarly orange tail, Zacian is the mascot Legendary Pokémon from Pokémon Sword. In it's Hero of Many Battles form, it shows the "scars" of its time on the battlefield across its pelt and is even missing part of one ear. Upon taking up the Rusted Sword, Zacian transforms. Its missing ear is returned and its braids transform into ribbons. It's pelt becomes lighter and it gains wing-like armor and a helmet. The sword too transforms into a fine blade which Zacian carries between its teeth.

Known as the Fairy King's Sword, Zacian can cut down any foe swiftly and in a single strike. It is even rumored to be able to slice the ocean in two. Though it is often referred to as Zamazenta's sister, it is genderless like most Legendary Pokémon. Along with Zamazenta, Zacian can negate the powers of Eternatus. When not needed to protect the world, it turns itself into a statue and slumbers between the ages.