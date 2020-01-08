Name: Zacian (Japanese: ザシアン Zacian)
Classification: Warrior Pokémon
Type:
- Fairy (Hero of Many Battles)
- Fairy/Steel (Crowned Sword)
Generation: Gen VIII Galar Region
Gender Ratio: Genderless
Height: 9' 02"
Weight:
- 242.5 lbs (Hero of Many Battles)
- 782.6 lbs (Crowned Sword)
Evolution: None
Alternate Formes:
- Hero of Many Battles
- Crowned Sword
How to catch in Sword/Shield:
How to catch in Go: Not Available Yet
Description: A massive blue wolf with coral orange braids from its neck to its hind legs and a similarly orange tail, Zacian is the mascot Legendary Pokémon from Pokémon Sword. In it's Hero of Many Battles form, it shows the "scars" of its time on the battlefield across its pelt and is even missing part of one ear. Upon taking up the Rusted Sword, Zacian transforms. Its missing ear is returned and its braids transform into ribbons. It's pelt becomes lighter and it gains wing-like armor and a helmet. The sword too transforms into a fine blade which Zacian carries between its teeth.
Known as the Fairy King's Sword, Zacian can cut down any foe swiftly and in a single strike. It is even rumored to be able to slice the ocean in two. Though it is often referred to as Zamazenta's sister, it is genderless like most Legendary Pokémon. Along with Zamazenta, Zacian can negate the powers of Eternatus. When not needed to protect the world, it turns itself into a statue and slumbers between the ages.
Core Games
Pokémon in the core games
- Sword Pokédex Hero of Many Battles: Known as a legendary hero, this Pokémon absorbs metal particles, transforming them into a weapon it uses to battle.
- Shield Pokédex Hero of Many Battles: This Pokémon has slumbered for many years. Some say it's Zamazenta's elder sister—others say the two Pokémon are rivals.
- Sword Pokédex Crowned Sword: Now armed with a weapon it used in ancient times, this Pokémon needs only a single strike to fell even Gigantamax Pokémon.
- Shield Pokédex Crowned Sword: Able to cut down anything with a single strike, it became known as the Fairy King's Sword, and it inspired awe in friend and foe alike.
Base Stats
Hero of Many Battles
- 92 HP
- 130 Attack
- 115 Defense
- 80 Sp. Attack
- 115 Sp. Defense
- 138 Speed
- 670 Total
Base Stats
Crowned Sword
- 92 HP
- 170 Attack
- 115 Defense
- 80 Sp. Attack
- 115 Sp. Defense
- 148 Speed
- 720 Total
Moves by Level
- Sacred Sword (lv 1)
- Quick Guard (lv 1)
- Metal Claw (lv 1)
- Howl (lv 1)
- Quick Attack (lv 1)
- Bite (lv 1)
- Slash (lv 11)
- Swords Dance (lv 22)
- Iron Head (lv 33)
- Laser Focus (lv 44)
- Crunch (lv 55)
- Moonblast (lv 66)
- Close Combat (lv 77)
- Giga Impact (lv 88)
Moves by TM/TR
- TM08 Hyper Beam
- TM09 Giga Impact
- TM12 Solar Blade
- TM15 Dig
- TM21 Rest
- TM24 Snore
- TM25 Protect
- TM26 Scary Face
- TM39 Facade
- TM40 Swift
- TM41 Helping Hand
- TM42 Revenge
- TM43 Brick Break
- TM44 Imprison
- TM58 Assurance
- TM66 Thunder Fang
- TM67 Ice Fang
- TM68 Fire Fang
- TM69 Psycho Cut
- TM76 Round
- TM79 Retaliate
- TM84 Tail Slap
- TM85 Snarl
- TM94 False Swipe
- TM95 Air Slash
- TM97 Brutal Swing
- TR00 Swords Dance
- TR12 Agility
- TR13 Focus Energy
- TR20 Substitute
- TR21 Reversal
- TR26 Endure
- TR27 Sleep Talk
- TR31 Iron Tail
- TR32 Crunch
- TR42 Hyper Voice
- TR53 Close Combat
- TR64 Focus Blast
- TR74 Iron Head
- TR85 Work Up
- TR86 Wild Charge
- TR90 Play Rough
- TR97 Psychic Fangs
Moves by Tutoring
- Steel Beam
Damaged normally by
Hero of Many Battles
- Normal 1×
- Flying 1×
- Ground 1×
- Rock 1×
- Ghost 1×
- Fire 1×
- Water 1×
- Grass 1×
- Electric 1×
- Psychic 1×
- Ice 1×
- Fairy 1×
Weak to
- Poison 2×
- Steel 2×
Immune to
- Dragon
Resistant to
- Fighting ½×
- Bug ½×
- Dark ½×
Damaged normally by
Crowned Sword
- Fighting 1×
- Ghost 1×
- Steel 1×
- Water 1×
- Electric 1×
Weak to
- Ground 2×
- Fire 2×
Immune to
- Poison
- Dragon
Resistant to
- Normal ½×
- Flying ½×
- Rock ½×
- Bug ¼×
- Grass ½×
- Psychic ½×
- Ice ½×
- Dark ½×
- Fairy ½×
Pokémon Go
Pokémon in Pokémon Go
Pokédex: Not Available Yet
