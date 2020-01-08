Name: Zamazenta (Japanese: ザマゼンタ Zamazenta)
Classification: Warrior Pokémon
Type:
- Fighting (Hero of Many Battles)
- Fighting/Steel (Crowned Shield)
Generation: Gen VIII Galar Region
Gender Ratio: Genderless
Height: 9' 6"
Weight:
- 463 lbs (Hero of Many Battles)
- 1730.6 lbs (Crowned Shield)
Evolution: None
Alternate Formes:
- Hero of Many Battles
- Crowned Shield
How to catch in Sword/Shield:
How to catch in Go: Not Available Yet
Description: A massive magenta wolf with piercing yellow eyes, Zamazenta is the bulkier of the Sword and Shield mascots. It has a dark blue ponytail atop its head, as well as a dark blue tail. Covered in "scars" and missing a part of one ear, Zamazenta's Hero of Many Battles form matches Zacian's for battle damage. Also like Zacian, Zamazenta can turn itself into a statue to slumber when it is not needed to protect the Galar region.
When given the Rusted Shield, Zamazenta makes a regal transformation. Its missing ear is healed and much of its body is hidden behind the also tranformed shield. It's ponytail is set loose and its pelt takes on much brighter hues. Its impenetrable armor allows Zamazenta to withstand brutal attacks while it charges into battle. Along with it's elder sibling Zacian, Zamazenta is capable of negating the powers of Eternatus even in its Eternamax form.
Core Games
Pokémon in the core games
- Sword Pokédex Hero of Many Battles: In times past, it worked together with a king of the people to save the Galar region. It absorbs metal that it then uses in battle.
- Shield Pokédex Hero of Many Battles: This Pokémon slept for aeons while in the form of a statue. It was asleep for so long, people forgot that it ever existed.
- Sword Pokédex Crowned Shield: Its ability to deflect any attack led to it being known as the Fighting Master's Shield. It was feared and respected by all.
- Shield Pokédex Crowned Shield: Now that it's equipped with its shield, it can shrug off impressive blows, including the attacks of Dynamax Pokémon.
Base Stats
Hero of Many Battles
- 92 HP
- 130 Attack
- 115 Defense
- 80 Sp. Attack
- 115 Sp. Defense
- 138 Speed
- 670 Total
Base Stats
Crowned Shield
- 92 HP
- 130 Attack
- 145 Defense
- 80 Sp. Attack
- 145 Sp. Defense
- 128 Speed
- 720 Total
Moves by Level
- Metal Burst (lv 1)
- Wide Guard (lv 1)
- Metal Claw (lv 1)
- Howl (lv 1)
- Quick Attack (lv 1)
- Bite (lv 1)
- Slash (lv 11)
- Iron (lv 22)
- Iron Head (lv 33)
- Laser Focus (lv 44)
- Crunch (lv 55)
- Moonblast (lv 66)
- Close Combat (lv 77)
- Giga Impact (lv 88)
Moves by TM/TR
- TM08 Hyper Beam
- TM09 Giga Impact
- TM11 Solar Beam
- TM15 Dig
- TM17 Light Screen
- TM18 Reflect
- TM19 Safeguard
- TM21 Rest
- TM24 Snore
- TM25 Protect
- TM26 Scary Face
- TM39 Facade
- TM40 Swift
- TM41 Helping Hand
- TM42 Revenge
- TM44 Imprison
- TM57 Payback
- TM60 Power Swap
- TM61 Guard Swap
- TM66 Thunder Fang
- TM67 Ice Fang
- TM68 Fire Fang
- TM76 Round
- TM79 Retaliate
- TM84 Tail Slap
- TM85 Snarl
- TR12 Agility
- TR13 Focus Energy
- TR20 Substitute
- TR21 Reversal
- TR26 Endure
- TR27 Sleep Talk
- TR31 Iron Tail
- TR32 Crunch
- TR42 Hyper Voice
- TR46 Iron Defense
- TR53 Close Combat
- TR64 Focus Blast
- TR70 Flash Cannon
- TR74 Iron Head
- TR85 Work Up
- TR86 Wild Charge
- TR90 Play Rough
- TR92 Dazzling Gleam
- TR97 Psychic Fangs
Moves by Tutoring
- Steel Beam
Damaged normally by
Hero of Many Battles
- Normal 1×
- Fighting 1×
- Poison 1×
- Ground 1×
- Ghost 1×
- Steel 1×
- Fire 1×
- Water 1×
- Grass 1×
- Electric 1×
- Ice 1×
- Dragon 1×
Weak to
- Fire 2×
- Psychic 2×
- Fairy 2×
Immune to
- None
Resistant to
- Rock ½×
- Bug ½×
- Dark ½×
Damaged normally by
Crowned Shield
- Flying 1×
- Ghost 1×
- Water 1×
- Electric 1×
- Psychic 1×
- Fairy 1×
Weak to
- Fighting 2×
- Ground 2×
- Fire 2×
Immune to
- Poison
Resistant to
- Normal ½×
- Rock ¼×
- Bug ¼×
- Steel ½×
- Grass ½×
- Ice ½×
- Dragon ½×
- Dark ½×
Pokémon Go
Pokémon in Pokémon Go
Pokédex: Not Available Yet
