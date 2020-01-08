Name: Zamazenta (Japanese: ザマゼンタ Zamazenta)

Classification: Warrior Pokémon

Type:

Fighting (Hero of Many Battles)

Fighting/Steel (Crowned Shield)

Generation: Gen VIII Galar Region

Gender Ratio: Genderless

Height: 9' 6"

Weight:

463 lbs (Hero of Many Battles)

1730.6 lbs (Crowned Shield)

Evolution: None

Alternate Formes:

Hero of Many Battles

Crowned Shield

How to catch in Sword/Shield:

How to catch in Go: Not Available Yet

Description: A massive magenta wolf with piercing yellow eyes, Zamazenta is the bulkier of the Sword and Shield mascots. It has a dark blue ponytail atop its head, as well as a dark blue tail. Covered in "scars" and missing a part of one ear, Zamazenta's Hero of Many Battles form matches Zacian's for battle damage. Also like Zacian, Zamazenta can turn itself into a statue to slumber when it is not needed to protect the Galar region.

When given the Rusted Shield, Zamazenta makes a regal transformation. Its missing ear is healed and much of its body is hidden behind the also tranformed shield. It's ponytail is set loose and its pelt takes on much brighter hues. Its impenetrable armor allows Zamazenta to withstand brutal attacks while it charges into battle. Along with it's elder sibling Zacian, Zamazenta is capable of negating the powers of Eternatus even in its Eternamax form.