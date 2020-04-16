Today, Niantic announced that Abra's Community Day has been rescheduled for Saturday, April 25, 2020. The event, dubbed Community Day: Play at Home Edition, has been reformatted to support players who are currently Shelter in Place or otherwise social distancing. Changes being made include:

Extended hours: Community Day will run from 11 AM to 5 PM local time, giving players twice the time of a normal Community Day.

Investigating Illusions: A Community Day exclusive Special Research story will be available in the PokéShop for $1 USD or your local equivalent. Completing this Special Research will reward players with a Rocket Radar, a Poffin, and 13,000 Stardust, among other rewards.

Incense: Instead of Lure Modules getting extended times, Incense will last for three hours during the event, giving players the ability to draw in more Pokémon for the entire event by using only two Incense.

Buddy Pokémon: If your Buddy Pokémon is at least Great level or higher, it will bring you helpful items, such as Poké Balls throughout the event.

April Community Day Bundle: A special, one time purchase bundle will be available for 1,280 PokéCoins and will include an Elite Charged TM, 30 Ultra Balls, three Super Incubators, and three Incense.

Snapshot: There will be a special Snapshot surprise.

In addition to all these new features and changes, Niantic also announced that Abra evolved into Alakazam on Community Day will know the exclusive Fighting type move, Counter.

Will these changes be enough for you to enjoy Community Day from home? Are there more changes you'd like to see? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, as well as our many Pokémon Go guides so you can be the very best like no one ever was!