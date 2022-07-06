Eevee - the Evolution Pokémon: no other Pokémon has so much potential. With seven different "Eeveelutions" (and one more on the way!) this Normal type Pokémon can be evolved into a Water, Electric, Fire, Psychic, Dark, Grass, or Ice type. Now that Trainers can Go Beyond level 40, you will need to evolve every variation of Eevee again. But, before you go hitting evolve and hoping the random number generator grants you the Eeveelution of your choice, read our guide on how to evolve Eevee, so you don't end up with 20 Vaporeon and no Umbreon. Also, be sure to check out our Best Pokémon Go Accessories to make sure you're fully equipped for your Pokémon Journey!
All the Eevee nickname tricks
When Pokémon Go launched, there were no evolution stones - items from the core games that allow you to evolve certain Pokémon. Eevee's first three evolutions normally require these special items to evolve, so Pokémon Go left Eevee's evolution up to chance. However, the folks over at Niantic did hide a little Easter eggs in game. If you rename an Eevee to these nicknames, each based on a notable NPC's Pokémon from the anime or core games, they'll evolve into exactly the Eeveelution you want, but you can only use each one once per account:
- Rainer for Vaporeon
- Sparky for Jolteon
- Pyro for Flareon
- Sakura for Espeon
- Tamao for Umbreon
- Linnea for Leafeon
- Rea for Glaceon
- Kira for Sylveon
Remember, it only works once for each. After that, you're back to random chance, special lure modules, or walking with Eevee as your buddy. So, choose wisely. Pick the highest stat (IV) and highest CP Eevee you can for each one.
How do you evolve Eevee into Sylveon in Pokemon Go?
Sylveon, Eevee's Fairy type evolution, has finally made its Pokemon Go debut. The next and final Eeveelution was unlocked on May 25, 2021.
In the core games, Sylveon has had two different means of evolution, Affection in the Pokemon X and Y, and Friendship combined with a Fairy type move in Pokemon Sword and Shield. Since neither mechanic exists in Pokemon Go, Niantic is instead using Pokemon Go Buddy Adventure in order to evolve Sylveon. Trainers must earn 70 hearts with Eevee as their Buddy Pokemon to evolve a Sylveon!
How do you evolve Eevee into Glaceon or Leafeon in Pokemon Go?
If you've already used the nickname trick and want to get another Leafeon or Glaceon, these two Eeveelutions can be controled in game. If all you do is hit the Evolve button, you can only get a Vaporeon, Flareon, or Jolteon. To get Leafeon or Glaceon, it takes special Lure Mods:
To evolve Eevee into Leafeon:
- Make sure you have the 25 Eevee Candy you need for the evolution.
- Buy a Mossy Lure Module from the PokéShop for 200 PokéCoins (there are rare opportunities to get these as rewards, but most likely, you will have to buy one - the good news is, it's good for as many Eevee as your or anyone nearby can evolve!)
- Use the Mossy Lure Module on a PokéStop.
- Spin the PokéStop.
- While you are still in range of the PokéStop*, choose the Eevee you want to evolve.
- Hit the Evolve button.
Note: It would seem as though you need to be within the normal range of the PokéStop in order to evolve Leafeon or Glaceon - not the extended radius. Always be sure to check that the icon in the evolve button is the right Pokémon and not a question mark.
To evolve Eevee into Glaceon:
- Make sure you have the 25 Eevee Candy you need for the evolution.
- Buy a Glacial Lure Module from the PokéShop for 200 PokéCoins (there are rare opportunities to get these as rewards, but most likely, you will have to buy one- the good news is, it's good for as many Eevee as your or anyone nearby can evolve!)
- Use the Glacial Lure module on a PokéStop.
- Spin the PokéStop.
- While you are still in range of the PokéStop*, choose the Eevee you want to evolve.
- Hit the Evolve button.
Note: It would seem as though you need to be within the normal range of the PokéStop in order to evolve Leafeon or Glaceon - not the extended radius. Always be sure to check that the icon in the evolve button is the right Pokémon and not a question mark.
How do you evolve Eevee into Umbreon or Espeon in Pokémon Go?
If you've already used the nickname trick, and want to get another Umbreon or Espeon, these two Eeveelutions can also be controlled in Pokémon Go. If you just hit the Evolve button, you will get either Vaporeon, Flareon, or Jolteon completely at random. To get Umbreon or Espeon, you need to raise your Buddy Pokémon's Friendship level:
- Make the Eevee you want to evolve your Buddy.
- Walk with your Eevee Buddy for at least 10 KM and earn two Eevee candy. (You need to have earned two candy for this to work.)
- While that Eevee is still your Buddy, hit the Evolve button during the day to get Espeon, or at night to get Umbreon.
You can swap out Eevee for another Buddy, but you'll have to swap Eevee back to being your Buddy before you try to evolve Umbreon or Espeon.
How do you evolve Eevee into Vaporeon, Jolteon, and Flareon?
Unfortunately, the original three Eeveelutions are still random. Once you've used the nickname trick, you're pretty much stuck to the random number generator. Fortunately, Eevee is very common (in fact, one just spawned in my driveway!) and has been around since day one, so most players have entire teams of Vaporeon, Jolteon, and Flareon, but if you're having trouble getting the one you want, you can always trade another player.
Are there Shiny Eevee and Eeveelutions? Can you control those?
Like almost all other Shinies, you can only catch or hatch Eevee its Shiny form. If you want any of the Eeveelutions to be Shiny, you'll need to evolve them the same way you evolve any Eevee. The nickname trick will work if you haven't used it already. Otherwise, you'll need to evolve them just like any other Eevee. The same goes for the flower crown costumed Eevee.
Go Beyond Level 40 with Eeveelutions
With the Go Beyond increase in the level cap, reaching the top levels in Pokémon Go requires completing Special Level-Up Research. For level 42, Trainers need to evolve one of each of Eevee's unique evolutions. This task isn't retroactive either, so you will need to evolve all seven again, even if you have them already. Fortunately, most veteran trainers have tons of Eevee Candy, so even the random chance of Vaporeon, Flareon, and Jolteon shouldn't been too hard on your existing stash of candies.
Any Pokémon Go Eevee evolution questions?
Do you have any questions about evolving Eevee in Pokémon Go? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex so you can be the very best like no one ever was!
