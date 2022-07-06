Eevee - the Evolution Pokémon: no other Pokémon has so much potential. With seven different "Eeveelutions" (and one more on the way!) this Normal type Pokémon can be evolved into a Water, Electric, Fire, Psychic, Dark, Grass, or Ice type. Now that Trainers can Go Beyond level 40, you will need to evolve every variation of Eevee again. But, before you go hitting evolve and hoping the random number generator grants you the Eeveelution of your choice, read our guide on how to evolve Eevee, so you don't end up with 20 Vaporeon and no Umbreon. Also, be sure to check out our Best Pokémon Go Accessories to make sure you're fully equipped for your Pokémon Journey! All the Eevee nickname tricks When Pokémon Go launched, there were no evolution stones - items from the core games that allow you to evolve certain Pokémon. Eevee's first three evolutions normally require these special items to evolve, so Pokémon Go left Eevee's evolution up to chance. However, the folks over at Niantic did hide a little Easter eggs in game. If you rename an Eevee to these nicknames, each based on a notable NPC's Pokémon from the anime or core games, they'll evolve into exactly the Eeveelution you want, but you can only use each one once per account: Rainer for Vaporeon

for Glaceon Kira for Sylveon Remember, it only works once for each. After that, you're back to random chance, special lure modules, or walking with Eevee as your buddy. So, choose wisely. Pick the highest stat (IV) and highest CP Eevee you can for each one. How do you evolve Eevee into Sylveon in Pokemon Go? Source: The Pokémon Company Sylveon, Eevee's Fairy type evolution, has finally made its Pokemon Go debut. The next and final Eeveelution was unlocked on May 25, 2021. In the core games, Sylveon has had two different means of evolution, Affection in the Pokemon X and Y, and Friendship combined with a Fairy type move in Pokemon Sword and Shield. Since neither mechanic exists in Pokemon Go, Niantic is instead using Pokemon Go Buddy Adventure in order to evolve Sylveon. Trainers must earn 70 hearts with Eevee as their Buddy Pokemon to evolve a Sylveon! How do you evolve Eevee into Glaceon or Leafeon in Pokemon Go?

If you've already used the nickname trick and want to get another Leafeon or Glaceon, these two Eeveelutions can be controled in game. If all you do is hit the Evolve button, you can only get a Vaporeon, Flareon, or Jolteon. To get Leafeon or Glaceon, it takes special Lure Mods: To evolve Eevee into Leafeon: Make sure you have the 25 Eevee Candy you need for the evolution. Buy a Mossy Lure Module from the PokéShop for 200 PokéCoins (there are rare opportunities to get these as rewards, but most likely, you will have to buy one - the good news is, it's good for as many Eevee as your or anyone nearby can evolve!) Use the Mossy Lure Module on a PokéStop. Spin the PokéStop. While you are still in range of the PokéStop*, choose the Eevee you want to evolve. Hit the Evolve button. Note: It would seem as though you need to be within the normal range of the PokéStop in order to evolve Leafeon or Glaceon - not the extended radius. Always be sure to check that the icon in the evolve button is the right Pokémon and not a question mark. To evolve Eevee into Glaceon: Make sure you have the 25 Eevee Candy you need for the evolution. Buy a Glacial Lure Module from the PokéShop for 200 PokéCoins (there are rare opportunities to get these as rewards, but most likely, you will have to buy one- the good news is, it's good for as many Eevee as your or anyone nearby can evolve!) Use the Glacial Lure module on a PokéStop. Spin the PokéStop. While you are still in range of the PokéStop*, choose the Eevee you want to evolve. Hit the Evolve button. Note: It would seem as though you need to be within the normal range of the PokéStop in order to evolve Leafeon or Glaceon - not the extended radius. Always be sure to check that the icon in the evolve button is the right Pokémon and not a question mark. How do you evolve Eevee into Umbreon or Espeon in Pokémon Go?