Stardust Blast rewards are now available in Pokémon Go. As announced by the official Pokémon Go Twitter account, here's a list of the bonuses for this event:

2× Hatch Stardust

2× Catch Stardust

2× Stardust from Team GO Rocket battles

Guaranteed 2,000 Stardust from raids

Double Stardust from hatching or catching Pokémon and Team GO Rocket battles is great, as is the guarenteed 2,000 Stardust from raids. So get walking Trainers, as this is the time to gather lots of Stardust. The Stardust Blast event runs through October 10 at 4 p.m. EST, so you've got a week to hatch, catch, raid and stock up on as much Stardust as possible.