This afternoon, Niantic announced a new event coming this Sunday, November 24, for two hours only. Beginning at 11 AM local time and ending at 1 PM, every single PokéStop in Pokémon Go will be taken over by Team Go Rocket. This push seems aimed at helping more players to complete the Special Research Looming in the Shadows before the end of the month. While Niantic has yet to explain the exact mechanics, it did announce with the release of Looming in the Shadows, that players would be able to challenge the Leader of Team Go Rocket, Giovanni once per calender month. Some players are already speculating that these windows of increased Team Go Rocket activity might also become a monthly thing to help players complete the month's Special Research so as to challenge Giovanni again the next month.

In addition to Team Go Rocket Grunts taking over every single PokéStop, PokéStops will also be giving out Team Go Rocket themed Research Tasks. Niantic is encouraging players to share their findings and victories on social media using the hashtag #TeamGORocket and to opt in to push notifications and e-mails for tips on how to take on Team Go Rocket. For in depth help facing off against Team Go Rocket, check out our Team Go Rocket PokéStop Guide, our Looming in the Shadows Guide, and our Counters Guide for Cliff, Sierra, Arlo, and Giovanni!

Are you prepared for trouble? Have you beaten Giovanni yet? Drop us a comment below!